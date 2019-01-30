Hosking wins opening stage of Women's Herald Sun Tour
Barbieri second, Lepisto third
Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the opening stage of the Women's Herald Sun Tour on Wednesday, winning a reduced-bunch sprint at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria, Australia, and relegating BePink's Rachele Barbieri to second place, with Lotta Lepistö (Trek-Segafredo) finishing third.
Lepistö's Trek-Segafredo teammate – British-born American rider, Ruth Winder – animated the stage, breaking away on lap six of the 22-lap, 97km first stage, on the same circuit and over the same distance as the opening stage of the men's race later in the afternoon.
She built up a maximum lead of 2:45, and Winder's day out at the head of affairs only came to an end with a lap-and-a-half to go, following pressure from first Mitchelton-Scott and later Tibco-SVB.
With the race back together, and Tibco continuing in control, it looked as though it would come down to a bunch sprint. But with Tibco joined at the front on the final lap by Ale Cipollini, Trek-Segafredo and again by Mitchelton-Scott, a small eight-rider group – also containing Mitchelton's Gracie Elvin, Amanda Spratt and Grace Brown, Tibco's Alison Jackson and the KordaMentha Australian national team's Emily Roper – managed to get a jump on the rest of the field, led home by Hosking coming with a seven-second advantage over the rest.
Hosking now leads Barbieri by five seconds overall thanks to her win bonus and a three-second bonus won earlier in the day at the first intermediate sprint. Race favourite Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is 13 seconds off the pace in eighth place, with defending champion Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) in ninth place overall, 20 seconds back.
"It was a really big team effort, so I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing all the girls contribute to the win, and I think we can take a lot of confidence out of that going forward," said Hosking after her win.
She explained that her team left it to Mitchelton to chase Winder, as she's more of a GC rider, and therefore it wasn't Ale Cipollini's responsibility, as a team built around a sprinter, to chase.
"We just went for it with a kilometre to go, and the skill levels in the corners are varying: some girls can go super fast, and some can't, and that just splits the peloton," she said, explaining the small split that came at the end.
"I know there's still a lot of work to go, so it's a nice surprise to come away with a few wins this summer," Hosking said, having already taken wins at the Bay Crits and a stage of the Tour Down Under earlier in January.
As a sprinter, she played down her chances of being able to defend her leader's jersey on Thursday's second and final – and much hillier – stage on a circuit around Churchill in the Latrobe Valley, but didn't totally discount it.
"There's some gravel, which I love," she said of the top section of the Jeeralang climb, which comes 12km before the downhill finish, "and it isn't over until the fat lady sings."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini
|2:30:22
|2
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|3
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:07
|10
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|11
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|12
|Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|13
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|14
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|15
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|16
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|17
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|18
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|19
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|20
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|22
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|23
|Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
|24
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|25
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|27
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|28
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|29
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
|30
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
|32
|Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|33
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|34
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
|35
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:00:14
|36
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini
|37
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|39
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:00:18
|41
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|42
|Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:23
|43
|Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|44
|Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand
|45
|Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:00:26
|47
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|48
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini
|49
|Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|50
|Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|51
|Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|52
|Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|53
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|54
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|55
|Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:00:37
|56
|Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:40
|57
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:01:05
|58
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|59
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|60
|Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:53
|61
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:32
|62
|Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:02:39
|63
|Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:03:30
|64
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:06:45
|65
|Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|66
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|67
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|68
|Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|0:09:30
|69
|Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:10:50
|70
|Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:12:00
|71
|Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:13:30
