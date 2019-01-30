Trending

Image 1 of 12

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 12

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) in the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour leader's jersey after winning stage 1

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 12

As well as leading the race overall, Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) held the green points jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 12

Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder was the most-aggressive rider after spending much of stage 1 solo at the head of affairs

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 12

Cornering on the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit during stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 12

The bunch completes another lap of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit during stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 12

Stunning blue skies on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour on Phillip Island

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 12

The peloton heads toward the finish gantry on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 12

Sea views on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 12

The beautiful backdrop on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 12

Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder spent most of the day in a solo breakaway

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 12

Champagne supernova: Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the opening stage and took the overall leader's jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the opening stage of the Women's Herald Sun Tour on Wednesday, winning a reduced-bunch sprint at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria, Australia, and relegating BePink's Rachele Barbieri to second place, with Lotta Lepistö (Trek-Segafredo) finishing third.

Lepistö's Trek-Segafredo teammate – British-born American rider, Ruth Winder – animated the stage, breaking away on lap six of the 22-lap, 97km first stage, on the same circuit and over the same distance as the opening stage of the men's race later in the afternoon.

She built up a maximum lead of 2:45, and Winder's day out at the head of affairs only came to an end with a lap-and-a-half to go, following pressure from first Mitchelton-Scott and later Tibco-SVB.

With the race back together, and Tibco continuing in control, it looked as though it would come down to a bunch sprint. But with Tibco joined at the front on the final lap by Ale Cipollini, Trek-Segafredo and again by Mitchelton-Scott, a small eight-rider group – also containing Mitchelton's Gracie Elvin, Amanda Spratt and Grace Brown, Tibco's Alison Jackson and the KordaMentha Australian national team's Emily Roper – managed to get a jump on the rest of the field, led home by Hosking coming with a seven-second advantage over the rest.

Hosking now leads Barbieri by five seconds overall thanks to her win bonus and a three-second bonus won earlier in the day at the first intermediate sprint. Race favourite Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is 13 seconds off the pace in eighth place, with defending champion Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) in ninth place overall, 20 seconds back.

"It was a really big team effort, so I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing all the girls contribute to the win, and I think we can take a lot of confidence out of that going forward," said Hosking after her win.

She explained that her team left it to Mitchelton to chase Winder, as she's more of a GC rider, and therefore it wasn't Ale Cipollini's responsibility, as a team built around a sprinter, to chase.

"We just went for it with a kilometre to go, and the skill levels in the corners are varying: some girls can go super fast, and some can't, and that just splits the peloton," she said, explaining the small split that came at the end.

"I know there's still a lot of work to go, so it's a nice surprise to come away with a few wins this summer," Hosking said, having already taken wins at the Bay Crits and a stage of the Tour Down Under earlier in January.

As a sprinter, she played down her chances of being able to defend her leader's jersey on Thursday's second and final – and much hillier – stage on a circuit around Churchill in the Latrobe Valley, but didn't totally discount it.

"There's some gravel, which I love," she said of the top section of the Jeeralang climb, which comes 12km before the downhill finish, "and it isn't over until the fat lady sings."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini2:30:22
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
3Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
8Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:07
10Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
11Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
12Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
13Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
14Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
15Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
16Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
17Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
18Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
19Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
20Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
21Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
22Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
23Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
24Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
25Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
26Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
27Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
28Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
29Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
30Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
32Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:11
34Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
35Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:00:14
36Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini
37Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
38Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
39Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:00:18
41Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:21
42Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand0:00:23
43Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
44Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand
45Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:00:26
47Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
48Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini
49Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
50Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
51Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
52Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
53Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
54Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
55Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:00:37
56Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:40
57Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:01:05
58Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
59Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
60Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:53
61Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand0:02:32
62Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:02:39
63Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:03:30
64Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:06:45
65Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
66Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
67Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
68Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:09:30
69Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand0:10:50
70Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:12:00
71Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:13:30

Sprint 1 - Lap 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini6pts
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink4
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

Sprint 2 - Lap 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo6pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
3Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott7:31:06
2KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:14
3BePink
4Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Ale Cipolini
6Mike Greer Homes Women0:00:21
7Specialized Women's Racing
8Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
9Gusto StepFWD0:00:28
10New Zealand0:00:37
11Sydney Uni-Staminade0:00:40
12KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:03:31

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini2:30:09
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink0:00:05
3Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo0:00:09
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:10
5Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:12
6Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:13
7Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:20
10Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
11Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
12Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
13Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
14Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
15Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
16Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
17Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
18Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
19Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
20Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
21Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
22Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
23Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
24Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
25Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
26Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
27Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
28Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
29Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
30Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
32Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
34Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
35Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
36Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:00:27
37Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini
38Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
39Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
40Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:00:31
41Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
42Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand0:00:36
43Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
44Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand
45Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
46Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:00:39
47Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
48Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini
49Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
50Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
51Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
52Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
53Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
54Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
55Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:00:50
56Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:53
57Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:01:18
58Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
59Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
60Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:02:06
61Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand0:02:45
62Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:02:52
63Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:03:43
64Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:06:58
65Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
66Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
67Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
68Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:09:43
69Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand0:11:03
70Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:12:13
71Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:13:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini16pts
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink10
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo8pts
5Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
6Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink2:30:14
2Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:15
3Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
4Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
5Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
6Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
7Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
9Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
10Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott7:31:06
2KordaMentha Australian Team0:00:14
3BePink
4Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Ale Cipolini
6Mike Greer Homes Women0:00:21
7Specialized Women's Racing
8Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
9Gusto StepFWD0:00:28
10New Zealand0:00:37
11Sydney Uni-Staminade0:00:40
12KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:03:31

