Image 1 of 12 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 12 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) in the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour leader's jersey after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 12 As well as leading the race overall, Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) held the green points jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 12 Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder was the most-aggressive rider after spending much of stage 1 solo at the head of affairs (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 12 Cornering on the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit during stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 12 The bunch completes another lap of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit during stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 12 Stunning blue skies on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour on Phillip Island (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 12 The peloton heads toward the finish gantry on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 12 Sea views on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 12 The beautiful backdrop on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 12 Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder spent most of the day in a solo breakaway (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 12 Champagne supernova: Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the opening stage and took the overall leader's jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the opening stage of the Women's Herald Sun Tour on Wednesday, winning a reduced-bunch sprint at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria, Australia, and relegating BePink's Rachele Barbieri to second place, with Lotta Lepistö (Trek-Segafredo) finishing third.

Lepistö's Trek-Segafredo teammate – British-born American rider, Ruth Winder – animated the stage, breaking away on lap six of the 22-lap, 97km first stage, on the same circuit and over the same distance as the opening stage of the men's race later in the afternoon.

She built up a maximum lead of 2:45, and Winder's day out at the head of affairs only came to an end with a lap-and-a-half to go, following pressure from first Mitchelton-Scott and later Tibco-SVB.

With the race back together, and Tibco continuing in control, it looked as though it would come down to a bunch sprint. But with Tibco joined at the front on the final lap by Ale Cipollini, Trek-Segafredo and again by Mitchelton-Scott, a small eight-rider group – also containing Mitchelton's Gracie Elvin, Amanda Spratt and Grace Brown, Tibco's Alison Jackson and the KordaMentha Australian national team's Emily Roper – managed to get a jump on the rest of the field, led home by Hosking coming with a seven-second advantage over the rest.

Hosking now leads Barbieri by five seconds overall thanks to her win bonus and a three-second bonus won earlier in the day at the first intermediate sprint. Race favourite Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is 13 seconds off the pace in eighth place, with defending champion Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) in ninth place overall, 20 seconds back.

"It was a really big team effort, so I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing all the girls contribute to the win, and I think we can take a lot of confidence out of that going forward," said Hosking after her win.

She explained that her team left it to Mitchelton to chase Winder, as she's more of a GC rider, and therefore it wasn't Ale Cipollini's responsibility, as a team built around a sprinter, to chase.

"We just went for it with a kilometre to go, and the skill levels in the corners are varying: some girls can go super fast, and some can't, and that just splits the peloton," she said, explaining the small split that came at the end.

"I know there's still a lot of work to go, so it's a nice surprise to come away with a few wins this summer," Hosking said, having already taken wins at the Bay Crits and a stage of the Tour Down Under earlier in January.

As a sprinter, she played down her chances of being able to defend her leader's jersey on Thursday's second and final – and much hillier – stage on a circuit around Churchill in the Latrobe Valley, but didn't totally discount it.

"There's some gravel, which I love," she said of the top section of the Jeeralang climb, which comes 12km before the downhill finish, "and it isn't over until the fat lady sings."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 2:30:22 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 3 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:07 10 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 11 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 12 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 13 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 14 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 15 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 16 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 17 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 18 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 19 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 20 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 22 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 23 Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand 24 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 25 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 27 Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 28 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 29 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand 30 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini 32 Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 33 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11 34 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini 35 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:00:14 36 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini 37 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 38 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 39 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:00:18 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 42 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:23 43 Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 44 Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand 45 Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:00:26 47 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 48 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini 49 Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 50 Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 51 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 52 Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 53 Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 54 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 55 Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:00:37 56 Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:40 57 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:01:05 58 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 59 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 60 Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:53 61 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:32 62 Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:02:39 63 Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:03:30 64 Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:06:45 65 Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 66 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 67 Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 68 Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:09:30 69 Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand 0:10:50 70 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:12:00 71 Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:13:30

Sprint 1 - Lap 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 6 pts 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 4 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Sprint 2 - Lap 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 3 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 7:31:06 2 KordaMentha Australian Team 0:00:14 3 BePink 4 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Ale Cipolini 6 Mike Greer Homes Women 0:00:21 7 Specialized Women's Racing 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 9 Gusto StepFWD 0:00:28 10 New Zealand 0:00:37 11 Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:00:40 12 KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:03:31

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 2:30:09 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 0:00:05 3 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:10 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:12 6 Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:13 7 Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:20 10 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 11 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 12 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 13 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 14 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 15 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 16 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 17 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 18 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 19 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 20 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 22 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 23 Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand 24 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 25 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 27 Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 28 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 29 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand 30 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini 32 Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 33 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 34 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini 35 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 36 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:00:27 37 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini 38 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 39 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:00:31 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 42 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:36 43 Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 44 Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand 45 Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 46 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:00:39 47 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 48 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini 49 Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 50 Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 51 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 52 Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 53 Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 54 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 55 Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:00:50 56 Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:53 57 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:01:18 58 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 59 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 60 Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:02:06 61 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:45 62 Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:02:52 63 Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:03:43 64 Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:06:58 65 Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 66 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 67 Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 68 Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:09:43 69 Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand 0:11:03 70 Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:12:13 71 Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:13:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 16 pts 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 10 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo 8 pts 5 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 2:30:14 2 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:15 3 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 4 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 5 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 6 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 7 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 8 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 9 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 10 Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand