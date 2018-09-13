Hosking re-ups with Ale Cipollini in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Chloe Hosking crosses the line to win the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A soaked Chloe Hosking during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Chloe Hosking wins the Commonwealth title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Hosking has renewed her contract with the Italian-based team Ale Cipollini for the 2019 season, according to a team statement on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Australian, who is the 2018 Commonwealth Games road race champion, will embark on her third season in a row with Ale Cipollini.

"I'm so happy, as this is a very special team," said Hosking. "I really admire our manager Fortunato Lacquaniti and president Alessia Piccolo for the goals they want to achieve. They have passion and determination, and their help to me has been fundamental in my decision to continue with the team."

Hosking opened her 2018 season in Australia, where she won the final stage of the Santos Tour Down Under, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the points classification at the Herald Sun Tour.

She went on to compete in a spring Classics campaign in Europe where she was second at the Brugge-De Panne and the Omloop van het Hageland, third at the Ronde van Drenthe and fourth at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Across summer, she was also fourth at the RideLondon Classique and fourth on the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway.

Hosking will next line up at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta – a two-day Women's WorldTour race on September 15 and 16 in Madrid, Spain.

"My goal is to end the 2018 season in the best way possible for my team, starting with the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta this weekend," she said. "Then I'll race the team time trial at the world championships in Innsbruck with Ale Cipollini."

Hosking added that she's looking forward to mentoring her younger teammates next season, and will try to secure a Classics win, as well as aiming to do well at next year's world championship road race, which takes place in Harrogate, Yorkshire, in the UK.

"Chloe is one of our most expert and strongest athletes," said team president Piccolo. "We're very happy to continue working together next year."