Lucy Coldwell wins stage two of Women's Adelaide Tour
Parsons retains overall lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|2:15:25
|2
|Georgia Baker
|0:00:12
|3
|Annette Edmondson
|4
|Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
|5
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|6
|Jessica Allen (Wormall Ccs Cycling Team)
|7
|Nicole Moerig (Boss Racing Team)
|8
|Stephanie Boehm (Nicheliving Racing)
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
|10
|Racquel Sheath (Holden Womens Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)
|4:16:43
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)
|0:00:04
|3
|Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:07
|4
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:12
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
|6
|Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|7
|Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|8
|Lucy Coldwell Holden Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
|10
|Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)
