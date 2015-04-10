Trending

Lucy Coldwell wins stage two of Women's Adelaide Tour

Parsons retains overall lead

Lucy Coldwell celebrates her solo stage two victory

(Image credit: David Mariuz)

Results

Stage two results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)2:15:25
2Georgia Baker0:00:12
3Annette Edmondson
4Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
5Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
6Jessica Allen (Wormall Ccs Cycling Team)
7Nicole Moerig (Boss Racing Team)
8Stephanie Boehm (Nicheliving Racing)
9Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
10Racquel Sheath (Holden Womens Cycling Team)

General classification after stage two
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)4:16:43
2Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)0:00:04
3Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)0:00:07
4Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:12
5Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
6Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)0:00:14
7Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
8Lucy Coldwell Holden Women's Cycling Team
9Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
10Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)

