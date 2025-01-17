Women's Tour Down Under stage 1 - LIVE

Don't miss all the action from the opening stage from Brighton to Snapper Point

90km to go

The Santos Women’s Tour Down Under barely resembles the race it was when it officially first started in 2016 as a 2.2 UCI-ranked event, spawned from what was effectively a collection of criteriums.

Read more in Evolution of the Women's Tour Down Under - 'This is the hardest tour that we've seen’ from  Australia editor Simone Giuliani

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 17 Sir Mark Cavendish at a press conference at the start of the race with Race Director Stuart OGrady and the Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas and Minister Zoe Bettison during day one of the 2025 Tour Down Under on January 17 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Sarah ReedGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two riders on the start list did not start today: Marit Raaijmakers  Human Powered Health and Anouska Koster of UNO-X Mobility.

So 82 riders tool the start.

Peloton together as riders hugging the left side of the road. Will the wind be a factor today?

Though the overall Women’s Tour Down Under route caters to the climbers with back-to-back climbs over the iconic Willunga Hill as the centre-piece of the three-day event, today’s stage should favour the sprinters.

Today, opportunists will be hunting for points in the lone Queen of the Mountain, the ascent of Heatherdale Hill midway through the stage.

Flag drop by race director Stuart O’Grady and racing is underway for stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under. Ocean vistas await as the peloton travels along Jetty Road in Brighton, the route then will trace the coast en route to the Fleurieu Peninsula before a fast finish at Snapper Point in Aldinga.

Talk about possible crosswinds in pre-race interview. More on that later.

The riders now head out of the 3.8km neutral zone.

Racing will start in around 10 minutes for stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under from Brighton to Snapper Point for a total of 101.9km.

Sunshine and blue skies for the start in Brighton, which has ocean views and pine trees lining the road.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Women's Santos Tour Down Under. The toughest edition of the South Australian three-day stage race opens a new season of the Women’s WorldTour. 

