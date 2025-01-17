Women's Tour Down Under stage 1 - LIVE

Refresh

90km to go Peloton together, spread across the road.



Less than 30km to go to the first intermediate sprint, set to take place through the Snapper Point finish at Aldinga Beach. For this pass, the peloton will head south, the opposite direction to their final push to the line later today.

The Santos Women’s Tour Down Under barely resembles the race it was when it officially first started in 2016 as a 2.2 UCI-ranked event, spawned from what was effectively a collection of criteriums.



Read more in Evolution of the Women's Tour Down Under - 'This is the hardest tour that we've seen’ from Australia editor Simone Giuliani

(Image credit: Getty Images) Plenty of big names were out to watch the start of racing at Tour Down Under as they set off- Mark Cavendish, Grace Brown – her first year on the sidelines after pinning on a number at the event since 2017, and UCI President David Lappartient.

Two riders on the start list did not start today: Marit Raaijmakers Human Powered Health and Anouska Koster of UNO-X Mobility.



So 82 riders tool the start.

Peloton together as riders hugging the left side of the road. Will the wind be a factor today?

Though the overall Women’s Tour Down Under route caters to the climbers with back-to-back climbs over the iconic Willunga Hill as the centre-piece of the three-day event, today’s stage should favour the sprinters.



Today, opportunists will be hunting for points in the lone Queen of the Mountain, the ascent of Heatherdale Hill midway through the stage.

Flag drop by race director Stuart O’Grady and racing is underway for stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under. Ocean vistas await as the peloton travels along Jetty Road in Brighton, the route then will trace the coast en route to the Fleurieu Peninsula before a fast finish at Snapper Point in Aldinga.

Talk about possible crosswinds in pre-race interview. More on that later.



The riders now head out of the 3.8km neutral zone.

Racing will start in around 10 minutes for stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under from Brighton to Snapper Point for a total of 101.9km.

Sunshine and blue skies for the start in Brighton, which has ocean views and pine trees lining the road.