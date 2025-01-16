Evolution of the Women's Tour Down Under - 'This is the hardest tour that we've seen'

By
published

The build from little more than a collection of crits to a challenging WorldTour event with a serving of one-day racing on the side

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek)
Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The Santos Women’s Tour Down Under barely resembles the race it was when it officially first started in 2016 as a 2.2 UCI-ranked event, spawned from what was effectively a collection of criteriums. 

Initially, the field was held alongside the long-running men's race and was around 80 percent filled with riders from Australia and New Zealand, with only a limited number of squads making the trip from Europe. Few teams had the strength to truly challenge the Australian team that has now morphed into Liv-AlUla-Jayco. The squad dominated the event, winning four in a row from 2016 to 2019.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.