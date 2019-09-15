Madrid Challenge: Hosking wins stage 2

Image 1 of 9 Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 9 US champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 9 Chloe Hosking on the podium in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 9 Lisa Brennauer topped the podium with Lucinda Brand and Pernille Mathieson second and third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 9 Lucinda Brand with the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 9 Lisa Brennauer (WNT Rotor) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 9 Charlotte Becker crashed in the final laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 9 Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 9 Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Chloe Hosking (Alè Cipollini) claimed the stage 2 sprint victory on a rainy finale to the 2019 WNT Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. The Australian topped Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar).

The victory was a long-awaited turnaround for a tough season for Hosking.

"I had a really slow, tough start to the season, but I took a step back in May and June and reassessed what I wanted to do. I got some OK results in the back end of the season but to get a win, I'm really proud of myself for my resilience for my determination to get back tow here I know I should be," Hosking said.

"I'm also really grateful for my Ale Cipollini team for not giving up on me. I am really happy and satisfied and it's really nice to give this win back to the team after their constant support throughout the season.

Lisa Brennauer (WNT Rotor) fought of the challenge from Sunweb's Lucinda Brand in the intermediate sprints to seal the overall victory by 10 seconds over Brand with Pernielle Mathiesen (Sunweb) in third.

The seven intermediate sprints and the final bonus seconds proved critical to the overall standings, but motivated by racing in the city of their title sponsor's headquarters, WNT Rotor controlled the race perfectly, with sprinter Kirsten Wild leading out Brennauer for the sprints.

Brennauer took out the first bonus sprint over Brand to extend her lead out from four seconds to seven. In the second, Brennauer padded her lead by one more second.

Brand got the upper hand in the third bonus to claw back one second and then at the mid-point, won the fourth sprint with Brennauer third behind Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Brennauer won the next two sprints with Brand taking third and second, effectively sealing the overall. All she needed now was to get safely across the line in the bunch as the rain soaked the course and led to several crashes.

Ale Cipollini took control of the final lead-out, delivering Hosking to a fine sprint win over Paternoster and Fournier, as Brand missed the time bonuses in fourth and Brennauer cruised in for the overall victory.

"For our team, we didn't have a great time trial yesterday so we really wanted to go in for the stage win," Hosking said. "We knew there would be girls going full gas for all the intermediate seconds throughout the race, so that would make it really hard and fast. You had to stay really aware throughout the race, because as you saw last year, groups can go away.

"Sunweb was super-aggressive all race, but I was really proud of my Alè Cipollini team. We went in with a clear goal and we really executed that.

"I'm not sure you can compare this to the World Championships but for sure it gives me huge confidence."

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 2:20:31 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 12 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 13 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 14 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 15 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 17 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 18 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 20 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 21 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 22 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 23 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 25 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 26 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 28 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 29 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 31 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 32 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 33 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 34 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 35 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 36 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 37 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 38 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 40 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 41 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 42 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:00:07 43 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:00:10 44 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 45 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:18 46 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:00:33 47 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 48 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:31 49 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:01:37 50 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:04 51 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:16 52 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:03:26 53 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 54 Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Sprint 1 - Segundo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 11.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 4 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 5 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Sprint 2 - Cuarto Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 23.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 5 2 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 3 - Sexto Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 34.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 4 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2 5 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 4 - Octavo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 46.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 4 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 5 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 5 - Décimo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 58 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 2 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 4 3 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 3 4 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 6 - Decimosegundo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 69.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 2 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 4 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 5 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1

Sprint 7 - Decimocuarto Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 81.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 4 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1

Sprint 8 - Plaza De Cibeles. Meta km. 98.6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 3 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 6 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2:20:31 2 Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 3 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 5 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 6 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 9 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 10 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 12 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 13 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 17 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 18 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 19 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:31 20 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:01:37 21 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:04 22 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:03:26 23 Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 24 Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb Women 7:01:33 2 Ale Cipollini 3 Trek-Segafredo Women 4 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 6 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 7 BTC City Ljubljana 8 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 Mitchelton-Scott Women 10 Sopela Women's Team 0:04:57 11 Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:07:25

Final Standings

Final General Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2:33:06 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 3 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:28 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:35 5 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:36 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:37 8 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:38 9 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:39 10 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:00:42 12 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:44 13 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:45 14 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:48 15 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:53 17 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 18 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:58 19 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:59 20 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:02 21 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:03 22 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:06 23 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:08 24 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:01:09 25 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:10 26 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:13 27 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 28 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:15 29 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:16 30 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:17 31 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:01:28 32 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:29 33 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:30 34 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:01:34 35 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:35 36 Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:36 37 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 38 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 39 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:37 40 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 41 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:38 42 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:43 43 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:52 44 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:10 45 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:12 46 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:28 47 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:02:40 48 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:03:01 49 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:03:54 50 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:26 51 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:04:28 52 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:05:17

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 25 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 22 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 4 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 13 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10 6 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8 7 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 6 8 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5 9 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 10 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 4 11 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 4 12 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 13 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 14 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 3 15 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 16 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 17 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 1 18 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1 19 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 20 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 2:33:34 2 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:10 3 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:11 4 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 5 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:20 6 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:25 7 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:30 8 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 9 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:35 10 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:38 11 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:40 12 Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:01 13 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:07 14 Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:08 15 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 16 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:09 17 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 18 Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:44 19 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:02:33 20 Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:03:26 21 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:58 22 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:04:49