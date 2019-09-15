Trending

Madrid Challenge: Hosking wins stage 2

Brennauer seals overall win over Brand

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
US champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo)

US champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chloe Hosking on the podium in Madrid

Chloe Hosking on the podium in Madrid
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lisa Brennauer topped the podium with Lucinda Brand and Pernille Mathieson second and third

Lisa Brennauer topped the podium with Lucinda Brand and Pernille Mathieson second and third
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lucinda Brand with the points jersey

Lucinda Brand with the points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lisa Brennauer (WNT Rotor)

Lisa Brennauer (WNT Rotor)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Charlotte Becker crashed in the final laps

Charlotte Becker crashed in the final laps
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge

Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge

Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Report

Chloe Hosking (Alè Cipollini) claimed the stage 2 sprint victory on a rainy finale to the 2019 WNT Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. The Australian topped Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) and Roxane Fournier (Movistar).

The victory was a long-awaited turnaround for a tough season for Hosking.

"I had a really slow, tough start to the season, but I took a step back in May and June and reassessed what I wanted to do. I got some OK results in the back end of the season but to get a win, I'm really proud of myself for my resilience for my determination to get back tow here I know I should be," Hosking said. 

"I'm also really grateful for my Ale Cipollini team for not giving up on me. I am really happy and satisfied and it's really nice to give this win back to the team after their constant support throughout the season.

Lisa Brennauer (WNT Rotor) fought of the challenge from Sunweb's Lucinda Brand in the intermediate sprints to seal the overall victory by 10 seconds over Brand with Pernielle Mathiesen (Sunweb) in third.

The seven intermediate sprints and the final bonus seconds proved critical to the overall standings, but motivated by racing in the city of their title sponsor's headquarters, WNT Rotor controlled the race perfectly, with sprinter Kirsten Wild leading out Brennauer for the sprints.

Brennauer took out the first bonus sprint over Brand to extend her lead out from four seconds to seven. In the second, Brennauer padded her lead by one more second.

Brand got the upper hand in the third bonus to claw back one second and then at the mid-point, won the fourth sprint with Brennauer third behind Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Brennauer won the next two sprints with Brand taking third and second, effectively sealing the overall. All she needed now was to get safely across the line in the bunch as the rain soaked the course and led to several crashes.

Ale Cipollini took control of the final lead-out, delivering Hosking to a fine sprint win over Paternoster and Fournier, as Brand missed the time bonuses in fourth and Brennauer cruised in for the overall victory.

"For our team, we didn't have a great time trial yesterday so we really wanted to go in for the stage win," Hosking said. "We knew there would be girls going full gas for all the intermediate seconds throughout the race, so that would make it really hard and fast. You had to stay really aware throughout the race, because as you saw last year, groups can go away.

"Sunweb was super-aggressive all race, but I was really proud of my Alè Cipollini team. We went in with a clear goal and we really executed that.

"I'm not sure you can compare this to the World Championships but for sure it gives me huge confidence."

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 2:20:31
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
13Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
14Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
15Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
17Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
18Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
20Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
21Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
22Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
23Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
25Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
26Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
29Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
32Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
33Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
34Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
35Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
38Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
40Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
41Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
42Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:00:07
43Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:00:10
44Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
45Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:18
46Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:00:33
47Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
48Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:31
49Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:01:37
50Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:04
51Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:16
52Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:03:26
53Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
54Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Sprint 1 - Segundo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 11.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 2
5Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Sprint 2 - Cuarto Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 23.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 5
2Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 4
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 3 - Sexto Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 34.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2
5Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 4 - Octavo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 46.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3
4Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 5 - Décimo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 58
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 5
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 4
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 3
4Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 6 - Decimosegundo Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 69.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5
2Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 4
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2
5Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1

Sprint 7 - Decimocuarto Paso Por Línea De Meta. Sprint Intermedio km. 81.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 2
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1

Sprint 8 - Plaza De Cibeles. Meta km. 98.6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8
3Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 6
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2:20:31
2Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
5Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
6Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
8Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
9Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
10Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
11Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
12Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
17Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
18Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
19Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:31
20Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:01:37
21Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:04
22Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:03:26
23Teresa Ripoll Sabate (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team
24Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb Women 7:01:33
2Ale Cipollini
3Trek-Segafredo Women
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
6FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7BTC City Ljubljana
8Valcar-Cylance Cycling
9Mitchelton-Scott Women
10Sopela Women's Team 0:04:57
11Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:07:25

Final Standings

Final General Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2:33:06
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10
3Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:28
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:35
5Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:36
6Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:37
8Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:38
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:39
10Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:41
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:00:42
12Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:44
13Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:45
14Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:48
15Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:53
17Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
18Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:58
19Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:59
20Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:02
21Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:03
22Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:06
23Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:08
24Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:01:09
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:10
26Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:13
27Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
28Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:15
29Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:16
30Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:17
31Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:01:28
32Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:29
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:30
34Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:01:34
35Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:35
36Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:36
37Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
38Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
39Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:37
40Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
41Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:38
42Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:43
43Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:52
44Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:10
45Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:12
46Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:28
47Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:02:40
48Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:03:01
49Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:03:54
50Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:26
51Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:04:28
52Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:05:17

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 25
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 22
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 13
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10
6Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 8
7Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 6
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 5
9Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 5
10Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 4
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 4
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3
14Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look 3
15Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 2
16Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
17Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 1
18Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1
19Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1
20Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 2:33:34
2Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:10
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:11
4Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:13
5Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:20
6Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:25
7Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:30
8Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31
9Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:35
10Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:38
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:40
12Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:01
13Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:07
14Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 0:01:08
15Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
16Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:09
17Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
18Aroa Gorostiza Ulloa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:44
19Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:02:33
20Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicue Cycling Team 0:03:26
21Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:58
22Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi-Tactic Women Team 0:04:49

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb Women 7:40:53
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:28
3Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:32
4WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:00
5BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:04
6FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:27
7Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:29
8Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:39
9Ale Cipollini 0:02:02

