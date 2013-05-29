Image 1 of 6 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) takes the lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 6 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) pushing through the singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 6 The top five men in a paceline (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 6 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) work together through the course (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 6 Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) holding her lead (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 6 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) pushing through the singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The annual Crystal Lake Classic was the second of three consecutive weeks of racing for the Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) this past Sunday. Hosted by the Camp Tesomas Boy Scout facility, the Crystal Lake Classic makes a fun and exciting event for everyone involved. The course was heavily wooded and is set along the banks of beautiful Crystal Lake with much of the course created by the Boy Scouts volunteers.

Men

In a welcomed change in weather, racers were treated to a dry 70-degree day. The elite men's race started off with a long gravel lead out, and racers had to straddle the line between speed and caution. With the dry conditions, it was tough to keep bikes from going down in the loose, sandy terrain.

Early on, a lead group was formed with Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill- Quick Stop), Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Corey Stelljes (RACC-Gear Grinder), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) and Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers).

The members of this pack held together for most of the race, each taking turns pulling the group. Guathier pushed the pace through the singletrack and eventually the group dwindled to three riders with Stelljes and Piontek falling a few seconds behind. Guerra reportedly crashed on his third lap due to the loose sand but was able to get back in with the lead three men.

The top three tested each other to see who had the strength over the others. With no one showing a strong advantage over the other two, it really came down to the finish. Guerra took advantage of a split second hesitation by Gauthier, who started to set up for a turn instead of sprinting to the finish, giving Guerra the opportunity to pass for the win. Braun followed the line of Gauthier and ended with a third place finish while Gauthier took second spot.

Women

The elite women's field was stacked with fast competitors. The long lead out took riders through dirt roads lined with scout cabins and spectators before entering into fast rolling descents and singletrack. With all of the dust kicked up by the knobby tires, visibility was low at times and breathing was tough.

The faces of the participants told the story of how loose the course was. Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) showed up for her first WORS event of the season. Without even pre-riding the course, Markey showed her confidence by pushing the pace of the rest of the women in the field. Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) hung with the leader for a while, but Markey's gap grew wider as the race went on.

Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero) was not far behind while grabbing her second consecutive third place finish. Dendel finished with second place medal while Markey took the podium's top step.

The next WORS event is slated for Sunday June 2, 2013 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycl) 2:08:16 2 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill -) 0:00:01 3 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/S) 0:00:02 4 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Sp) 0:00:46 5 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyer) 0:01:50 6 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specializ) 0:02:23 7 Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grin) 0:03:04 8 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycli) 0:04:36 9 Trevor Olson (Team 360) 0:04:37 10 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diag) 0:04:59 11 Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes /) 0:05:57 12 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyc) 0:06:46 13 Tim Racette (KS Energy Servi) 0:07:19 14 Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gor) 0:08:00 15 Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes an) 0:08:30 16 Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocke) 0:09:34 17 Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace) 0:09:45 18 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/S) 0:11:00 19 Tyler Jenema (KUHL RACING) 0:11:08 20 David Bender (JVC/Michael's C) 0:11:17 21 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Mora) 0:11:18 22 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:11:56 23 Michael Humpal (Specialized Reg) 0:12:44 24 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/S) 0:12:45 25 John Shull 0:13:52 26 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Sp) 0:13:55 27 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes an) 0:14:08 28 William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Tea) 0:15:16 29 Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicyc) 0:15:50 30 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee) 0:16:39 31 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyer) 0:16:51 32 Kurt Schwiesow (TowerClockEye/P) 0:18:04 33 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike) 0:18:04 34 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:18:26 35 Bill Street (Kuhl/RockyMount) 0:18:27 36 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and) 0:19:32 37 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:19:59 38 Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Mora) 0:21:53 39 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikes) 0:23:37 40 Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigr) 0:24:25 41 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX) 0:24:41 42 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:27:05 43 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racin) 0:33:06

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) 1:50:21 2 Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill) 0:02:06 3 Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero) 0:03:59 4 April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) 0:04:45 5 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/S) 0:06:00 6 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:06:04 7 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:08:45 8 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Sp) 0:09:27 9 Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee) 0:10:45 10 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyer) 0:12:47 11 Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) 0:16:05

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Karinen (Midwest Devo) 1:38:51 2 Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder) 0:02:46 3 Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc) 0:06:21 4 Collin Kytta (Border Grill Ra) 0:09:04 5 Andrew Senderhauf 0:11:40 6 Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\) 0:14:29 7 Jared Karinen (Midwest Devo) 0:21:11 8 Ben Jenkins (Sammy's Bikes) 0:34:53 9 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:46:36 10 Jeff Craig (Wheel and Sproc) 0:49:59

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 1:20:42

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycli) 1:03:43 2 Shane Veldhuizen (38 Frameworks /) 0:00:01 3 Marcus Steele (Titletown Flyer) 0:06:56 4 Russell Bernard (Chain Reaction) 0:50:21 5 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:50:58 6 Steven Schaefer 0:51:15 7 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:55:30 8 Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited) 0:56:52 9 Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycli) 0:58:49 10 Joel Benton 1:07:29

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocke) 1:20:02 2 Alison Reitter (Magnus) 0:00:46 3 Cyndi Ehrike (Lucky Brake) 0:00:48 4 Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten) 0:01:52 5 Maria Statz (Element) 0:03:06 6 Amy Statz 0:05:08 7 Karlene Olson (Team 360) 0:05:19 8 Mary Hable (Alterra) 0:06:12 9 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo) 0:07:27 10 Emily Osowski (Element Mobile) 0:08:33 11 Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:12:28 12 Nina Karinen (Midwest Devo) 0:13:42 13 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:39:20

Cat. 2 Men comp # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Swank 1:45:43 2 Erik Vangsnes (Magnus) 0:00:01 3 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycli) 0:00:20 4 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:02:47 5 Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles) 0:03:36 6 Brett May (All Spoked Up-V) 0:04:03 7 Jeremy Ostrowski (PSIMET Racing) 0:04:26 8 Mark Olski (Cranked Bike St) 0:04:28 9 David Knauf (Trek) 10 Brad Jalonen (Border Grill Qu) 0:04:41 11 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Sp) 0:04:45 12 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited) 0:04:46 13 Justin Hoffmeyer 0:04:46 14 Dave Fetters (FMSC Racing) 0:05:28 15 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyer) 0:05:51 16 Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles) 0:05:54 17 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titl) 0:06:09 18 Billy Graef (Team Velocause) 0:06:18 19 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Mora) 0:06:25 20 David Carew (Wheel & Sprocke) 0:07:18 21 Taylor Kimberly (Magnus) 0:07:18 22 Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Proje) 0:07:24 23 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer) 0:08:38 24 Ryan Guy (GPYS Racing) 0:09:07 25 Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:09:10 26 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:09:11 27 Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Whee) 0:09:11 28 Martin Reza 0:09:21 29 Neil Statz (Overdrive) 0:09:22 30 Shane Semrow (Team WORS) 0:09:47 31 Tristan Brown (TIMEX) 0:10:14 32 Jesse Kusserow 0:10:37 33 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Vel) 0:10:42 34 Todd Fletcher (Vision) 0:12:01 35 Craig Thomas (Legally Adjuste) 0:12:14 36 Gary Ehrike (Lucky Brake) 0:12:49 37 Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop) 0:13:02 38 Cory Marty (Magnus) 0:13:18 39 Don Slickman 0:13:42 40 Bob Boone 0:13:43 41 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:13:44 42 Nikolai Skievaski (Magnus) 0:14:29 43 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:15:33 44 Carl Morse (Sixfifty) 0:15:45 45 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:15:49 46 Jose Rodriguez (Titletown Flyer) 0:16:08 47 Patrick Blakeslee (Rib Mountain Cy) 0:16:21 48 Michael Jeschke (Kent Ericksen C) 0:16:46 49 Martin Tank II (Wheel 7 Sprocke) 0:17:51 50 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endur) 0:18:30 51 Darin Olski (Cranked Bike St) 0:20:07 52 Steven Flurry (CZ Velo) 0:20:10 53 Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharm) 0:28:33 54 Cody Gunst 0:33:40

Cat. 2 Men sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Kloppenburg 1:03:28 2 Jan Van Nuffelen 0:00:33 3 Josh Kruit 0:03:14 4 Aivis Lindems 0:03:20 5 Wally Kunstman 0:03:26 6 Christopher Osborne 0:03:26 7 Jordan Boyea 0:03:27 8 Preston Bernsteen 0:03:29 9 Andrew Jennings 0:04:01 10 Justin Fredricks 0:04:38 11 Quentin Gniot 0:04:45 12 Ted Kretzmann 0:04:56 13 Blake Mezo 0:05:03 14 Erik Beckman 0:05:05 15 Noel Versch 0:05:12 16 Matt Luger 0:05:20 17 Riley Egger 0:05:39 18 Rich Baumgarten 0:05:43 19 Jim Marietti 0:05:47 20 Jeff Gantz 0:05:48 21 Roy Bailey 0:05:49 22 Larry Hipps 0:05:54 23 Jason Mork 0:05:59 24 William Ringenoldus 0:06:24 25 Ben Lasecki 0:06:40 26 Caleb Swartz 0:06:48 27 Michael Laufenberg 0:07:02 28 Joe Vanderpuy 0:07:09 29 Jeffrey Hatton 0:07:09 30 Wade Flisram 0:07:24 31 Bob Benedum 0:07:29 32 Edward Piontek 0:07:31 33 Don Freitag 0:07:34 34 Rick Nelson 0:07:34 35 Dale Crowell 0:07:45 36 Ruben Valdez 0:07:49 37 Andy Boettcher 0:07:53 38 Chuck Strauss 0:08:06 39 Dave Reich 0:08:08 40 Ben Leach 0:08:10 41 Nate Knowles 0:08:18 42 Scott Nickoli 0:08:21 43 Brad Tennis 0:08:22 44 Troy Sable 0:08:26 45 Jonathan Wollner 0:08:34 46 Isaiah Schwinn 0:08:37 47 Jody Arlen 0:08:50 48 Jim Feuerstein 0:08:51 49 Kyle Kargel 0:08:51 50 Jeff Wren 0:08:55 51 Nick Theodoru 0:08:55 52 Jeff Swanstrom 0:09:00 53 Bradley Boettcher 0:09:05 54 David Dokman 0:09:07 55 Matthew Tucker 0:09:12 56 Michael Rundell 0:09:15 57 Brian Gill 0:09:17 58 Steve Cummins 0:09:22 59 Matt Lanser 0:09:25 60 Jonathan Nowlin 0:09:31 61 Steve Kapaun 0:09:49 62 Eli Lipp 0:09:50 63 Steve Drecoll 0:09:53 64 Steven Kuphal 0:09:55 65 Jeff Greatens 0:10:14 66 Benjamin Overeem 0:10:33 67 Barry Campbell 0:10:44 68 Steve Hoppman 0:10:44 69 Ernie Huerta 0:10:46 70 Jon Kangas 0:11:00 71 Justin Schroeter 0:11:30 72 Brad Swenson 0:11:32 73 Butch McCumber 0:11:42 74 Steve Davidson 0:11:50 75 Demetrius Banks 0:12:10 76 Andrew Douglass 0:12:15 77 John Bennett 0:12:17 78 Daniel Holtermann 0:12:29 79 Bill Styer 0:12:32 80 Nicholas Armstrong 0:13:02 81 Randy Snyder 0:13:24 82 Kevin Schmitt 0:13:31 83 John Gretzinger 0:13:36 84 Brian Coppock 0:13:44 85 Rich Mennenoh 0:13:45 86 Jim Splittgerber 0:13:51 87 Loren Darling 0:14:01 88 John Senkerik 0:14:09 89 Paul Westberg 0:14:14 90 Jesse Steinhoff 0:14:27 91 John Ard 0:14:32 92 Mike Sherman 0:15:05 93 Bob Ferrara 0:15:33 94 Andrew Overeem 0:15:35 95 Mike Brauer 0:16:23 96 Josh Zalewski 0:16:25 97 Frank Lobello 0:16:39 98 Dmitro Voinorovich 0:17:29 99 Kent Kallsen 0:17:49 100 Frank Sniadajewski 0:18:01 101 George Doty 0:18:23 102 Blair Van Hemelryk 0:18:39 103 Elginn Cordes 0:18:51 104 Nate Gruenke 0:19:17 105 Matt Knowles 0:19:21 106 Louis Soja 0:19:45 107 Casey Brauer 0:20:59 108 Craig Camprell 0:21:08 109 Steven Pirelli 0:21:37 110 Aaron Horn 0:21:47 111 Andrew Schirpke 0:23:22 112 Troy Olm 0:23:27 113 Erick Braaksma 0:24:00 114 Alexander Kaminski 0:25:07 115 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:25:07 116 Patton Neuser 0:25:23 117 Matthew Forst 0:26:12 118 Scott Barclay 0:28:20 119 James Heinecke 0:28:25 120 Joseph Kuckuk 0:29:09 121 Gary Smits 0:32:35 122 Michael Kaspar 0:33:33 123 Paul Traeger 0:37:48 124 Robert Langlois 0:38:50

Cat. 2 Women sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 tricia fleischer 1:13:00 2 Monica Markvardsen 0:01:40 3 Anna Poulton 0:06:14 4 Ann Holsen 0:08:32 5 Ross Rushin 0:08:51 6 Helmy Tennis 0:09:34 7 Emily Keon 0:09:58 8 Becky Rands 0:10:48 9 Jeanne Craig 0:12:07 10 Amy Ancheta 0:16:21 11 Nina Fortune 0:24:02 12 Arin Lemke 0:32:17

Cat. 3 Men citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Feldmann 0:38:07 2 Mike Desrochers 0:00:39 3 Scott Trierweiler 0:00:53 4 David Mayer 0:00:56 5 Justin Wentworth 0:01:01 6 Andrew Feldmann 0:01:14 7 Rick Dwyer 0:02:07 8 Jack Jones 0:02:28 9 Daniel Gretzinger 0:02:40 10 Jacob Ahles 0:02:56 11 Aaron Messenger 0:03:04 12 John Granger 0:03:27 13 Jason Baer 0:03:29 14 Ben Nelson 0:03:40 15 Tucker Thiede 0:03:41 16 Mike Schaller 0:03:42 17 Matthew Kletti 0:03:56 18 Cody Tesch 0:04:01 19 Josh Zielinski 0:04:02 20 Ray Iesalnieks 0:04:12 21 John Norman 0:04:15 22 Stone Vanamerongen 0:04:19 23 Cole McDicken 0:04:24 24 Jon Mathews 0:04:28 25 Loren Beyer 0:04:34 26 Brian Hennig 0:04:44 27 Andrew Jefcik 0:05:00 28 Max Fischer 0:05:06 29 Jeffrey Schwinn 0:05:13 30 Daniel Kelley 0:05:14 31 William Rosenthal 0:05:20 32 Chase Osborne 0:05:21 33 Aaron Frink 0:05:22 34 Calhan Norman 0:05:25 35 Megan Senderhauf 0:05:28 36 Cory Desrochers 0:05:29 37 Alex Halfman 0:05:29 38 John Hocker 0:05:40 39 Erik Beeler 0:05:52 40 Eric Zarwell 0:05:59 41 Chris Endres 0:06:03 42 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:06:11 43 Doug Rodenkirch 0:06:22 44 Nick Desrochers 0:06:29 45 Mark Eben 0:06:32 46 Bradley Lahner 0:06:34 47 Bruce Parker 0:06:36 48 William Darling 0:06:37 49 Jack Pabst 0:06:54 50 Keith Eggebrecht 0:06:58 51 Alex Pieper 0:06:58 52 Roman Kosarzycki 0:07:01 53 Jeff Nikolai 0:07:15 54 Todd Somers 0:07:25 55 Demetrio Velazco 0:07:34 56 Edward Eigenberger 0:07:42 57 Owen Reich 0:07:48 58 Dan Schierschmidt 0:07:49 59 David Verhoff 0:08:01 60 Andrew McDicken 0:08:02 61 Sethan Cate 0:08:27 62 Kurt Kargel 0:08:28 63 Cole Huffman 0:08:35 64 Gregg Schumacher 0:08:40 65 Brandon Drake 0:09:03 66 Chris Osborne 0:09:04 67 Kyle Kelley 0:09:04 68 Eric Wickenkamp 0:09:10 69 Zack Kargel 0:09:14 70 Jeremy Condon 0:09:16 71 Jason Huff 0:09:24 72 Dushan Stevich 0:09:29 73 Andrew Hill 0:09:33 74 Steve Slocum 0:09:35 75 Shawn Fitzpatrick 0:09:41 76 Jake Godin 0:09:53 77 Matthew Moseler 0:09:56 78 Joe Halfman 0:10:09 79 Allan Macintyre 0:10:15 80 Tye Seideman 0:10:25 81 Tim Liepert 0:10:26 82 Shane Holcomb 0:10:28 83 Damien Goulette 0:10:31 84 Thom Brown 0:10:43 85 Andrew Mauk 0:10:49 86 Dennis Klinkert 0:11:16 87 Robert Schaller 0:11:27 88 Micah Christiansen 0:12:02 89 Dale Juedes 0:12:49 90 Peter Fetters 0:13:16 91 Marek Potratz 0:13:18 92 Ricky Almaguer 0:13:59 93 Nicholas Kujala 0:14:39 94 Grant Slocum 0:16:41 95 Jack Koprowski 0:16:47 96 John Hren 0:18:01 97 William Godin 0:18:33 98 David Berres 0:18:45

Cat. 3 women citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arianna Schafer 0:46:19 2 Allison Pieper 0:00:06 3 Lori Wenzel 0:02:16 4 Tara Michalski 0:03:00 5 Charity Desrochers 0:04:39 6 Marilee Collier 0:05:52 7 Laura Granger 0:05:55 8 Marcy Wentworth 0:06:24 9 Hanna Mork 0:07:13 10 Kimberly Reed 0:07:28 11 Miranda Lanser 0:08:17 12 Wendy Lewin 0:08:42 13 Emelye Sturges 0:09:44 14 Maya Steele 0:09:46 15 Angie Davidson 0:10:03 16 Kennedy Bowes 0:11:12 17 April Knudson 0:12:16 18 Molly Desrochers 0:16:52