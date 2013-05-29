Trending

Image 1 of 6

Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) takes the lead

Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) takes the lead
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 2 of 6

Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) pushing through the singletrack

Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) pushing through the singletrack
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 3 of 6

The top five men in a paceline

The top five men in a paceline
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 4 of 6

Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) work together through the course

Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill) and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) work together through the course
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 5 of 6

Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) holding her lead

Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) holding her lead
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 6 of 6

Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) pushing through the singletrack

Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) pushing through the singletrack
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The annual Crystal Lake Classic was the second of three consecutive weeks of racing for the Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) this past Sunday. Hosted by the Camp Tesomas Boy Scout facility, the Crystal Lake Classic makes a fun and exciting event for everyone involved. The course was heavily wooded and is set along the banks of beautiful Crystal Lake with much of the course created by the Boy Scouts volunteers.

Men

In a welcomed change in weather, racers were treated to a dry 70-degree day. The elite men's race started off with a long gravel lead out, and racers had to straddle the line between speed and caution. With the dry conditions, it was tough to keep bikes from going down in the loose, sandy terrain.

Early on, a lead group was formed with Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill- Quick Stop), Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Corey Stelljes (RACC-Gear Grinder), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) and Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers).

The members of this pack held together for most of the race, each taking turns pulling the group. Guathier pushed the pace through the singletrack and eventually the group dwindled to three riders with Stelljes and Piontek falling a few seconds behind. Guerra reportedly crashed on his third lap due to the loose sand but was able to get back in with the lead three men.

The top three tested each other to see who had the strength over the others. With no one showing a strong advantage over the other two, it really came down to the finish. Guerra took advantage of a split second hesitation by Gauthier, who started to set up for a turn instead of sprinting to the finish, giving Guerra the opportunity to pass for the win. Braun followed the line of Gauthier and ended with a third place finish while Gauthier took second spot.

Women

The elite women's field was stacked with fast competitors. The long lead out took riders through dirt roads lined with scout cabins and spectators before entering into fast rolling descents and singletrack. With all of the dust kicked up by the knobby tires, visibility was low at times and breathing was tough.

The faces of the participants told the story of how loose the course was. Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) showed up for her first WORS event of the season. Without even pre-riding the course, Markey showed her confidence by pushing the pace of the rest of the women in the field. Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) hung with the leader for a while, but Markey's gap grew wider as the race went on.

Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero) was not far behind while grabbing her second consecutive third place finish. Dendel finished with second place medal while Markey took the podium's top step.

The next WORS event is slated for Sunday June 2, 2013 in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycl)2:08:16
2Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill -)0:00:01
3Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/S)0:00:02
4Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Sp)0:00:46
5Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyer)0:01:50
6Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specializ)0:02:23
7Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grin)0:03:04
8Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycli)0:04:36
9Trevor Olson (Team 360)0:04:37
10Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diag)0:04:59
11Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes /)0:05:57
12Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyc)0:06:46
13Tim Racette (KS Energy Servi)0:07:19
14Michael Naughton (Wheel Werks/Gor)0:08:00
15Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes an)0:08:30
16Ben Senkerik (Wheel & Sprocke)0:09:34
17Colby Lash (Chocolay Ace)0:09:45
18Myles Beach (Adventure 212/S)0:11:00
19Tyler Jenema (KUHL RACING)0:11:08
20David Bender (JVC/Michael's C)0:11:17
21Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Mora)0:11:18
22Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Vel)0:11:56
23Michael Humpal (Specialized Reg)0:12:44
24Scott Cole (Adventure 212/S)0:12:45
25John Shull0:13:52
26Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Sp)0:13:55
27Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes an)0:14:08
28William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Tea)0:15:16
29Tony Wagner (Sheboygan Bicyc)0:15:50
30Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee)0:16:39
31John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyer)0:16:51
32Kurt Schwiesow (TowerClockEye/P)0:18:04
33Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike)0:18:04
34Tim Jennings (Element Mobile)0:18:26
35Bill Street (Kuhl/RockyMount)0:18:27
36Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and)0:19:32
37Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:19:59
38Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Mora)0:21:53
39Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikes)0:23:37
40Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigr)0:24:25
41Karl Tillman (Team 360 / LAX)0:24:41
42Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Vel)0:27:05
43Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racin)0:33:06

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts)1:50:21
2Cooper Dendel (Boarder Grill)0:02:06
3Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero)0:03:59
4April Morgan (Foundry Cycles)0:04:45
5Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/S)0:06:00
6Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)0:06:04
7Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:08:45
8Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Sp)0:09:27
9Jennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee)0:10:45
10Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyer)0:12:47
11Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)0:16:05

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Karinen (Midwest Devo)1:38:51
2Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder)0:02:46
3Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)0:06:21
4Collin Kytta (Border Grill Ra)0:09:04
5Andrew Senderhauf0:11:40
6Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\)0:14:29
7Jared Karinen (Midwest Devo)0:21:11
8Ben Jenkins (Sammy's Bikes)0:34:53
9Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)0:46:36
10Jeff Craig (Wheel and Sproc)0:49:59

Cat. 2 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)1:20:42

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycli)1:03:43
2Shane Veldhuizen (38 Frameworks /)0:00:01
3Marcus Steele (Titletown Flyer)0:06:56
4Russell Bernard (Chain Reaction)0:50:21
5Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:50:58
6Steven Schaefer0:51:15
7Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:55:30
8Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:56:52
9Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycli)0:58:49
10Joel Benton1:07:29

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocke)1:20:02
2Alison Reitter (Magnus)0:00:46
3Cyndi Ehrike (Lucky Brake)0:00:48
4Heather Stelljes (Vander Kitten)0:01:52
5Maria Statz (Element)0:03:06
6Amy Statz0:05:08
7Karlene Olson (Team 360)0:05:19
8Mary Hable (Alterra)0:06:12
9Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo)0:07:27
10Emily Osowski (Element Mobile)0:08:33
11Jenaiya Stolper (Heavy Pedal Vel)0:12:28
12Nina Karinen (Midwest Devo)0:13:42
13Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mountain Cy)0:39:20

Cat. 2 Men comp
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Swank1:45:43
2Erik Vangsnes (Magnus)0:00:01
3Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycli)0:00:20
4Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:02:47
5Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles)0:03:36
6Brett May (All Spoked Up-V)0:04:03
7Jeremy Ostrowski (PSIMET Racing)0:04:26
8Mark Olski (Cranked Bike St)0:04:28
9David Knauf (Trek)
10Brad Jalonen (Border Grill Qu)0:04:41
11Mark Cole (Adventure212/Sp)0:04:45
12Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)0:04:46
13Justin Hoffmeyer0:04:46
14Dave Fetters (FMSC Racing)0:05:28
15Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyer)0:05:51
16Eric Johnson (KHS Bicycles)0:05:54
17Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titl)0:06:09
18Billy Graef (Team Velocause)0:06:18
19Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Mora)0:06:25
20David Carew (Wheel & Sprocke)0:07:18
21Taylor Kimberly (Magnus)0:07:18
22Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Proje)0:07:24
23Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)0:08:38
24Ryan Guy (GPYS Racing)0:09:07
25Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:09:10
26Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:09:11
27Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Whee)0:09:11
28Martin Reza0:09:21
29Neil Statz (Overdrive)0:09:22
30Shane Semrow (Team WORS)0:09:47
31Tristan Brown (TIMEX)0:10:14
32Jesse Kusserow0:10:37
33Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Vel)0:10:42
34Todd Fletcher (Vision)0:12:01
35Craig Thomas (Legally Adjuste)0:12:14
36Gary Ehrike (Lucky Brake)0:12:49
37Chuck Girkins (Wadez Bike Shop)0:13:02
38Cory Marty (Magnus)0:13:18
39Don Slickman0:13:42
40Bob Boone0:13:43
41Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:13:44
42Nikolai Skievaski (Magnus)0:14:29
43Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cy)0:15:33
44Carl Morse (Sixfifty)0:15:45
45Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:15:49
46Jose Rodriguez (Titletown Flyer)0:16:08
47Patrick Blakeslee (Rib Mountain Cy)0:16:21
48Michael Jeschke (Kent Ericksen C)0:16:46
49Martin Tank II (Wheel 7 Sprocke)0:17:51
50Peter Coenen (Northstar Endur)0:18:30
51Darin Olski (Cranked Bike St)0:20:07
52Steven Flurry (CZ Velo)0:20:10
53Kent Jenema (PenInsula Pharm)0:28:33
54Cody Gunst0:33:40

Cat. 2 Men sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Kloppenburg1:03:28
2Jan Van Nuffelen0:00:33
3Josh Kruit0:03:14
4Aivis Lindems0:03:20
5Wally Kunstman0:03:26
6Christopher Osborne0:03:26
7Jordan Boyea0:03:27
8Preston Bernsteen0:03:29
9Andrew Jennings0:04:01
10Justin Fredricks0:04:38
11Quentin Gniot0:04:45
12Ted Kretzmann0:04:56
13Blake Mezo0:05:03
14Erik Beckman0:05:05
15Noel Versch0:05:12
16Matt Luger0:05:20
17Riley Egger0:05:39
18Rich Baumgarten0:05:43
19Jim Marietti0:05:47
20Jeff Gantz0:05:48
21Roy Bailey0:05:49
22Larry Hipps0:05:54
23Jason Mork0:05:59
24William Ringenoldus0:06:24
25Ben Lasecki0:06:40
26Caleb Swartz0:06:48
27Michael Laufenberg0:07:02
28Joe Vanderpuy0:07:09
29Jeffrey Hatton0:07:09
30Wade Flisram0:07:24
31Bob Benedum0:07:29
32Edward Piontek0:07:31
33Don Freitag0:07:34
34Rick Nelson0:07:34
35Dale Crowell0:07:45
36Ruben Valdez0:07:49
37Andy Boettcher0:07:53
38Chuck Strauss0:08:06
39Dave Reich0:08:08
40Ben Leach0:08:10
41Nate Knowles0:08:18
42Scott Nickoli0:08:21
43Brad Tennis0:08:22
44Troy Sable0:08:26
45Jonathan Wollner0:08:34
46Isaiah Schwinn0:08:37
47Jody Arlen0:08:50
48Jim Feuerstein0:08:51
49Kyle Kargel0:08:51
50Jeff Wren0:08:55
51Nick Theodoru0:08:55
52Jeff Swanstrom0:09:00
53Bradley Boettcher0:09:05
54David Dokman0:09:07
55Matthew Tucker0:09:12
56Michael Rundell0:09:15
57Brian Gill0:09:17
58Steve Cummins0:09:22
59Matt Lanser0:09:25
60Jonathan Nowlin0:09:31
61Steve Kapaun0:09:49
62Eli Lipp0:09:50
63Steve Drecoll0:09:53
64Steven Kuphal0:09:55
65Jeff Greatens0:10:14
66Benjamin Overeem0:10:33
67Barry Campbell0:10:44
68Steve Hoppman0:10:44
69Ernie Huerta0:10:46
70Jon Kangas0:11:00
71Justin Schroeter0:11:30
72Brad Swenson0:11:32
73Butch McCumber0:11:42
74Steve Davidson0:11:50
75Demetrius Banks0:12:10
76Andrew Douglass0:12:15
77John Bennett0:12:17
78Daniel Holtermann0:12:29
79Bill Styer0:12:32
80Nicholas Armstrong0:13:02
81Randy Snyder0:13:24
82Kevin Schmitt0:13:31
83John Gretzinger0:13:36
84Brian Coppock0:13:44
85Rich Mennenoh0:13:45
86Jim Splittgerber0:13:51
87Loren Darling0:14:01
88John Senkerik0:14:09
89Paul Westberg0:14:14
90Jesse Steinhoff0:14:27
91John Ard0:14:32
92Mike Sherman0:15:05
93Bob Ferrara0:15:33
94Andrew Overeem0:15:35
95Mike Brauer0:16:23
96Josh Zalewski0:16:25
97Frank Lobello0:16:39
98Dmitro Voinorovich0:17:29
99Kent Kallsen0:17:49
100Frank Sniadajewski0:18:01
101George Doty0:18:23
102Blair Van Hemelryk0:18:39
103Elginn Cordes0:18:51
104Nate Gruenke0:19:17
105Matt Knowles0:19:21
106Louis Soja0:19:45
107Casey Brauer0:20:59
108Craig Camprell0:21:08
109Steven Pirelli0:21:37
110Aaron Horn0:21:47
111Andrew Schirpke0:23:22
112Troy Olm0:23:27
113Erick Braaksma0:24:00
114Alexander Kaminski0:25:07
115Jimmy Splittgerber0:25:07
116Patton Neuser0:25:23
117Matthew Forst0:26:12
118Scott Barclay0:28:20
119James Heinecke0:28:25
120Joseph Kuckuk0:29:09
121Gary Smits0:32:35
122Michael Kaspar0:33:33
123Paul Traeger0:37:48
124Robert Langlois0:38:50

Cat. 2 Women sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1tricia fleischer1:13:00
2Monica Markvardsen0:01:40
3Anna Poulton0:06:14
4Ann Holsen0:08:32
5Ross Rushin0:08:51
6Helmy Tennis0:09:34
7Emily Keon0:09:58
8Becky Rands0:10:48
9Jeanne Craig0:12:07
10Amy Ancheta0:16:21
11Nina Fortune0:24:02
12Arin Lemke0:32:17

Cat. 3 Men citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Feldmann0:38:07
2Mike Desrochers0:00:39
3Scott Trierweiler0:00:53
4David Mayer0:00:56
5Justin Wentworth0:01:01
6Andrew Feldmann0:01:14
7Rick Dwyer0:02:07
8Jack Jones0:02:28
9Daniel Gretzinger0:02:40
10Jacob Ahles0:02:56
11Aaron Messenger0:03:04
12John Granger0:03:27
13Jason Baer0:03:29
14Ben Nelson0:03:40
15Tucker Thiede0:03:41
16Mike Schaller0:03:42
17Matthew Kletti0:03:56
18Cody Tesch0:04:01
19Josh Zielinski0:04:02
20Ray Iesalnieks0:04:12
21John Norman0:04:15
22Stone Vanamerongen0:04:19
23Cole McDicken0:04:24
24Jon Mathews0:04:28
25Loren Beyer0:04:34
26Brian Hennig0:04:44
27Andrew Jefcik0:05:00
28Max Fischer0:05:06
29Jeffrey Schwinn0:05:13
30Daniel Kelley0:05:14
31William Rosenthal0:05:20
32Chase Osborne0:05:21
33Aaron Frink0:05:22
34Calhan Norman0:05:25
35Megan Senderhauf0:05:28
36Cory Desrochers0:05:29
37Alex Halfman0:05:29
38John Hocker0:05:40
39Erik Beeler0:05:52
40Eric Zarwell0:05:59
41Chris Endres0:06:03
42Dylan Eggebrecht0:06:11
43Doug Rodenkirch0:06:22
44Nick Desrochers0:06:29
45Mark Eben0:06:32
46Bradley Lahner0:06:34
47Bruce Parker0:06:36
48William Darling0:06:37
49Jack Pabst0:06:54
50Keith Eggebrecht0:06:58
51Alex Pieper0:06:58
52Roman Kosarzycki0:07:01
53Jeff Nikolai0:07:15
54Todd Somers0:07:25
55Demetrio Velazco0:07:34
56Edward Eigenberger0:07:42
57Owen Reich0:07:48
58Dan Schierschmidt0:07:49
59David Verhoff0:08:01
60Andrew McDicken0:08:02
61Sethan Cate0:08:27
62Kurt Kargel0:08:28
63Cole Huffman0:08:35
64Gregg Schumacher0:08:40
65Brandon Drake0:09:03
66Chris Osborne0:09:04
67Kyle Kelley0:09:04
68Eric Wickenkamp0:09:10
69Zack Kargel0:09:14
70Jeremy Condon0:09:16
71Jason Huff0:09:24
72Dushan Stevich0:09:29
73Andrew Hill0:09:33
74Steve Slocum0:09:35
75Shawn Fitzpatrick0:09:41
76Jake Godin0:09:53
77Matthew Moseler0:09:56
78Joe Halfman0:10:09
79Allan Macintyre0:10:15
80Tye Seideman0:10:25
81Tim Liepert0:10:26
82Shane Holcomb0:10:28
83Damien Goulette0:10:31
84Thom Brown0:10:43
85Andrew Mauk0:10:49
86Dennis Klinkert0:11:16
87Robert Schaller0:11:27
88Micah Christiansen0:12:02
89Dale Juedes0:12:49
90Peter Fetters0:13:16
91Marek Potratz0:13:18
92Ricky Almaguer0:13:59
93Nicholas Kujala0:14:39
94Grant Slocum0:16:41
95Jack Koprowski0:16:47
96John Hren0:18:01
97William Godin0:18:33
98David Berres0:18:45

Cat. 3 women citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Schafer0:46:19
2Allison Pieper0:00:06
3Lori Wenzel0:02:16
4Tara Michalski0:03:00
5Charity Desrochers0:04:39
6Marilee Collier0:05:52
7Laura Granger0:05:55
8Marcy Wentworth0:06:24
9Hanna Mork0:07:13
10Kimberly Reed0:07:28
11Miranda Lanser0:08:17
12Wendy Lewin0:08:42
13Emelye Sturges0:09:44
14Maya Steele0:09:46
15Angie Davidson0:10:03
16Kennedy Bowes0:11:12
17April Knudson0:12:16
18Molly Desrochers0:16:52

Cat. 3 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Jennings0:21:04
2Christian Pieper0:00:02
3Sam Chumas0:00:13
4Matt Rodenkirch0:00:14
5Colton Campbell0:00:30
6Sam Komoroske0:00:45
7Weston Verhoff0:01:14
8Hunter Schmitt0:01:36
9Ben Iesalnieks0:01:38
10Joshua Prewitt0:01:38
11Mason Newman0:02:04
12Connor Grosch0:02:25
13Zackary Fischer0:02:27
14Shawn Marvin0:02:27
15Kaleb Moore0:02:45
16Emma Osborne0:02:47
17Jonah Whitedog0:02:53
18Quentin Lochner0:02:57
19Ethan Fetters0:02:59
20Joey Jeschke0:03:01
21Dwight Eben0:03:03
22Skyler Schmitt0:03:08
23Charles Schmock0:03:14
24Sam Walters0:04:13
25Ben Komoroske0:04:14
26Cristian Rodriguez0:04:18
27Liam Cate0:04:22
28Anders Davidson0:04:37
29Stephan Liepert0:04:38
30Karl John Tillman0:04:40
31Trent Bachman0:04:47
32McKenna Dwyer0:05:36
33Mason Huff0:05:36
34Dylan Waldner0:05:40
35Griffin May0:05:41
36Reed May0:05:48
37Max Bailey0:05:49
38Leah Fletcher0:05:50
39Samuel Keon0:05:51
40Katy McDicken0:06:08
41Emmit Kuphal0:06:19
42Brody Endres0:06:48
43Nickolas Duhm0:06:49
44Henry Schwiesow0:06:49
45Brian Hatton0:06:56
46Porter Thorpe0:07:17
47Collin Neuser0:07:18
48Lorissa Thorpe0:07:18
49Trey Laudolff0:07:34
50Heidi Overeem0:07:45
51Jakob Craig0:07:55
52Jack Sheridan0:07:55
53Katherine Schafer0:08:07
54Jacob Fischer0:08:09
55Brennan Cate0:08:11
56Jaden Liesch0:08:12
57Lucas Fletcher0:08:20
58Lauren Duhm0:08:59
59Jacob Mork0:09:05
60Charles A. Schmock0:09:48
61Johanna Craig0:10:19
62Kylie Krayer0:10:50
63Julian Rodriguez0:10:58
64Julia Whitedog0:11:28
65Kendra Schmitt0:11:44
66Miette Gosse0:12:18
67Nick Koprowski0:12:49
68Brooklyn Waldner0:12:50
69Colin Knowles0:13:12
70Nathaniel Osborne0:13:29
71Magnus Davidson0:13:35
72Claire Kaiser0:14:31
73Rebecca Bachman0:14:33
74Hunter Gengler0:15:16
75Will Knowles0:15:18
76Antonia Gengler0:15:38
77Sawyer Liesch0:15:45
78Andrew Schwiesow0:17:13
79Nathan Bailey0:18:14
80Kirsten Waldner-Flisram0:18:31
81Aryana Knudson0:21:03
82Haley Marvin0:22:33
83Kevin Hatton0:23:16

