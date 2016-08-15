Image 1 of 30 The Women’s start included a long grass section and a starting loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 30 A rider picks her way down the “Rock no Roll” section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 30 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was on a tear during lap two with a 30-second lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 30 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) makes her way through a seemingly impossible section of course on her Orbea hardtail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 30 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) stayed on her bike while many riders had to put feet down or walk. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 30 Barbara Benko (Focus XC) owned second place for the final four laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 30 Rachel Robino (Fearless Femme Racing) on her way to a top twenty finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 30 Natasha Elliot ( Garneau Easton Cycling) pushing he bike on a run-up next to the Erie Canal. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 30 These spectators had a birds eye view of the action (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 30 Sarah Kaufman (Stans NoTubes) rolling through a serious rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 30 Emily Shields (Stans NoTubes) heading up the mountain for the final time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 30 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) is congratulated by her husband/mechanic Dusty Lebarr (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 30 Women’s podium finishers, (L to R) Barbara Benko (Focus) 2nd, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Annie Last (CMX Pro Team) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 30 Three young Canadian women finished in the top six places (L to R) Haley Smith (Norco)4th, Maghalie Rochette (Luna) 6th, Rebecca Beaumonth (Cyclone) 5th. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 30 Rebecca Beaumont (Cyclone D’Alma) riding to a podium finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 30 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding in fifth position next to Larissa Connors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 30 U.K. Champion Annie Last (CMX Pro Team) shares a laugh with Larissa Connors (Ridebiker) and Noga Korem (Cycling Academy). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 30 Emily Shields (Stans NoTubes) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 30 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) takes the hole-shot on the uphill start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 30 Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) leading the Elite Women on the starting loop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 30 Barbara Benko (Focus XC Team) leading the race at the end of the starting loop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 30 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding fifth wheel at the end of the starting loop. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 30 Riders making their way up the switchbacks on Windham Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 30 Noga Korem (Cycling Academy) crossing one of the dozens of bridges (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 30 Evie Richards (Cyclone D’Alma) on her way to victory in the U-23 Race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 30 Laura Slavin (Trek) making her way down the “Rock no Roll) section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 30 At end of the first climb, Barbara Benko (Focus XC) had a small gap over Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 30 Barbara Benko (Focus XC) being chased by Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and Annie Last (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 30 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) would make contact with Barbara Benko on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 30 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Georgia Gould came as close as you can get to winning a World Cup at Windham in 2012. With a commanding lead, she flatted near the finish and had to watch her teammates pass her as she finished on foot. It was a bitter pill to swallow, but today Gould put in the same kind of dominating performance, and it paid off with her biggest win of the year.

Gould was the only American to make the podium. Behind her was Hungary's Barbara Benko (Focus) who finished in second place. U.K. Champion Annie Last (OMX Pro Team) finished in third place. Canadians wrapped up the remaining podium spots with Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) in fourth place, and Rebecca Beaumont (Cyclone D'Alma) in fifth position.

In a bit of a switch from normal, the Elite Women raced at 3:00, after the Elite Men's race. The race conditions were oppressive with heat, humidity, and mud. More than one rider would be seen walking during the race because they were overheated.

Haley Smith took the hole-shot on the uphill grassy start and led the riders out onto a starting loop. By the end of that starting loop, Barbara Benko took the lead and held it well into the first lap.

When the riders reached the top of the track for the first time, Benko had about a ten-bike-length lead over Gould. Annie Last trailed Gould by at similar margin.

Gould commented on the race, "This is just a fun racecourse and a fun venue. I was really disappointed that it wasn't a World Cup this year. But luckily I had an opening in my summer and was able to come race it anyway," she joked after missing out on the selection for the Rio Olympic Team.

"Everyone was seeing how everyone was feeling. It's pretty hot. I was feeling pretty good but I wanted to ride within myself so I didn't really attack. I caught up to Barbara on the first descent. I went around her and just rode my own race."

Gould rode her Orbea hardtail to give her an advantage on the climbs, while the vast majority of her competitors were on full suspension bikes. Despite not having full suspension, Gould was at least as fast as the others through the incredibly difficult "Rock no Roll" section of the course.

Larissa Connors (Team Ridebiker) finished in eleventh place, but had enough points to hold off Georgia Gould and win the Pro-XCT series championship.

