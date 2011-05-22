Trending

Criterium master Keough wins another one

Kristin Sanders takes the women's race

Looking more like they are powering a tandem, UnitedHealthcare's Jake Keough and Boy Van Poppel finish 1-2.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Third place Andy Crater (Aerocat) is interviewed by announcer Richard Fries

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
One of the race sponsors sends the riders a message.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The Pro Men on the climb

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) on his way to fifteenth place

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) on the climb

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
A long sleeve skinsuit probably wasn't too comfortable.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Russ Langley (XO Communications), Dan Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Iggy Silva (Wonderful Pistachios) climb together.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Chuck Hutcheson (XO Communications) launches an attack on the short climb.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Rafael Meran (CRCA / Foundation) at full speed.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) looks back to check his progress while leading the race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
UnitedHealthcare was quiet until the very end, when it counted the most.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Announcer Richard Fries informs the riders one lap to go.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Bobby Lea (Pure Energy) launches an attack during the final laps.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The fast pace during the final laps placed a few riders in trouble.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
UnitedHealthcare puts the hammer down.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) would get caught with only a few laps remaining.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Bobby Lea (Pure Energy) launches a chase.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) in a solo break.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Blur and color from the pro men.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Owner of Van Dessel bicycles, Edwin Bull, rides his own machine to a solid thirteenth place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Colin Jaskiewicz follows Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) out of a corner.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Laura Van Gilder (Team Mellow Mushroom)

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'asolo)

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The short climb was the place to attack.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Team TIBCO played defense all day.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Team Colavita controlled the race from start to finish

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications) and Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) get a short reprieve on the descent.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The women's peloton in action.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'asolo)

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
If it moved, Team Colavita Forno D'asolo had it covered.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Kacey Manderfied (Pure Energy) rode to sixth place today.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Team Colavita Forno D'asolo launched a series of successful attacks that wore down the field.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The pro men's field in action.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) went on to finish in seventh place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Is Bobby Lea (Pure Energy) thinking about the many attacks that he has planned for today?

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'asolo) wins the women's race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The laps are winding down in the women's race.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'asolo)

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
The women's peloton in action.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching) asks her legs for a few more laps.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Men's podium (l-r) Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare), Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Andy Crater (Aerocat)

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:20:14
2Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)0:00:02
4Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:03
5Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
6Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:04
7Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:05
9Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:06
10Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
11Russell Langley (X/O Communications/Battley Harley -Davidson)
12Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
13Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
14Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:07
15Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
16Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:09
17Timothy Rugg (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:10
18Robin Carpenter (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
19Ryan Dewald (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
20Charles Hutcheson (Xo Communications / Battley Harley Davidson)
21Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
22Ignacio Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:11
23Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
24Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
25Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:12
26Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
27Colin Jaskiewicz
28Lucas Binder (Sklz P/B Pista Palace)0:00:15
29Amos Brumble Iv (CCB Racing)0:00:16
30Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:00:18
31Keck Baker (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
32Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing)0:00:19
33Chris Gruber
34Emerson Oronte (Team Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
35Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:21
36Wyatt Stoup (Dynaflo Racing)0:00:25
37Jared Nieters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:27
38Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:29
39Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:31
40Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:32
41Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b  SmartStop)0:00:35
42Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:38
43Charles Bryer (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)0:00:44
44Ryan Serbel (Hurleymetalfab.Com P/B Ccns)
45Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team)
46Stephen Mull (Richmond Velo Sport)0:00:45
47Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
48Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)
49Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
50Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:57
51Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Vo)0:00:58
52Jorge Marccenaro (Artemis)
53Edier Godinez Marin (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
54Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:59
55Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:01:00
56Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)0:01:01
57Peter Hurst (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:01:02
58Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:10
59Barry Miller (Glacial Energy / Pista Elite)
60Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycing/Proairhfa)0:01:24
61Waclaw Godycki (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine)0:01:30
62Brendan Housler (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine)0:01:38
63Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.Com-Ifractal)0:01:43
64Aidan Charles (Hurleymetalfab.Com P/B Ccns)0:01:49
65Andrew Troy (Haymarket Bicycles)0:01:54
66Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:01:57
67Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
68Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB Racing Team)0:02:02
69John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)0:02:05
DNFEnno Quaft (Www.Keoughcyclocross.Com)
DNFDavid Hoyle (Hurleymetalfab.Com P/B Ccns)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable / Crca)
DNFJoseph Whitman (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable / Crca)
DNFJohn Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
DNFMark Warno (Avc/Team Hagerstown)
DNFColton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'asolo)1:04:44
2Laura Van Gilder (Team Mellow Mushroom)0:00:03
3Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita Forno D'asolo)0:00:04
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
5Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:06
6Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
7Kendall Ryan (Now MS Society)0:00:07
8Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
9Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/ Specialized)0:00:08
10Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda Presented By Geargrinder)
11Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
12Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
13Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Presented By Geargrinder)0:00:10
14Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Parcycles)
15Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten)
16Emma Swatman (Synfit Racing Team)
17Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:00:11
18Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)
19Cassandra King (Tri-State Velo/Amoroso's Cyclin)
20Stephanie Swan (Iron City Bikes)
21Erin Silliman (VA Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek)0:00:12
22Monika Sattler (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
23Patricia Buerkle (VA Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek)0:00:13
24Sue Mcquiston (Abrt)
25Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'asolo)0:00:14
26Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
27Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems /)0:00:17
28Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda Presented By Geargrinder)0:00:19
29Jennifer Pope (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:24
30Arley Kemmerer (Cawes P/B Specialized)0:00:25
31Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)
32Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek)
33Sarah Iepson (Cawes P/B Specialized)
34Gray Patton (Carbon Racing)

