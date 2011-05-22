Criterium master Keough wins another one
Kristin Sanders takes the women's race
Image 1 of 43
Image 2 of 43
Image 3 of 43
Image 4 of 43
Image 5 of 43
Image 6 of 43
Image 7 of 43
Image 8 of 43
Image 9 of 43
Image 10 of 43
Image 11 of 43
Image 12 of 43
Image 13 of 43
Image 14 of 43
Image 15 of 43
Image 16 of 43
Image 17 of 43
Image 18 of 43
Image 19 of 43
Image 20 of 43
Image 21 of 43
Image 22 of 43
Image 23 of 43
Image 24 of 43
Image 25 of 43
Image 26 of 43
Image 27 of 43
Image 28 of 43
Image 29 of 43
Image 30 of 43
Image 31 of 43
Image 32 of 43
Image 33 of 43
Image 34 of 43
Image 35 of 43
Image 36 of 43
Image 37 of 43
Image 38 of 43
Image 39 of 43
Image 40 of 43
Image 41 of 43
Image 42 of 43
Image 43 of 43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:20:14
|2
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|4
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:03
|5
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)
|6
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:04
|7
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|8
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|9
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:06
|10
|Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|11
|Russell Langley (X/O Communications/Battley Harley -Davidson)
|12
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|13
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|14
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07
|15
|Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|16
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:10
|18
|Robin Carpenter (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|19
|Ryan Dewald (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|20
|Charles Hutcheson (Xo Communications / Battley Harley Davidson)
|21
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
|22
|Ignacio Silva (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:00:11
|23
|Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|24
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|25
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:12
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|27
|Colin Jaskiewicz
|28
|Lucas Binder (Sklz P/B Pista Palace)
|0:00:15
|29
|Amos Brumble Iv (CCB Racing)
|0:00:16
|30
|Patrick Weddell (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:00:18
|31
|Keck Baker (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|32
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing)
|0:00:19
|33
|Chris Gruber
|34
|Emerson Oronte (Team Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda)
|35
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:21
|36
|Wyatt Stoup (Dynaflo Racing)
|0:00:25
|37
|Jared Nieters (Xo Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:27
|38
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|39
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:31
|40
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:32
|41
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:35
|42
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:38
|43
|Charles Bryer (Kallisto/Wheels Of Bloor)
|0:00:44
|44
|Ryan Serbel (Hurleymetalfab.Com P/B Ccns)
|45
|Austin Roach (Metlife Cycling Team)
|46
|Stephen Mull (Richmond Velo Sport)
|0:00:45
|47
|Michael Margarite (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|48
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)
|49
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
|50
|Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:57
|51
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents P/B Don Beyer Vo)
|0:00:58
|52
|Jorge Marccenaro (Artemis)
|53
|Edier Godinez Marin (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|54
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:59
|55
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:01:00
|56
|Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|0:01:01
|57
|Peter Hurst (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:01:02
|58
|Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:01:10
|59
|Barry Miller (Glacial Energy / Pista Elite)
|60
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycing/Proairhfa)
|0:01:24
|61
|Waclaw Godycki (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine)
|0:01:30
|62
|Brendan Housler (Mt. Borah Custom Apparel / Mine)
|0:01:38
|63
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.Com-Ifractal)
|0:01:43
|64
|Aidan Charles (Hurleymetalfab.Com P/B Ccns)
|0:01:49
|65
|Andrew Troy (Haymarket Bicycles)
|0:01:54
|66
|Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:01:57
|67
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|68
|Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB Racing Team)
|0:02:02
|69
|John Loehner (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:02:05
|DNF
|Enno Quaft (Www.Keoughcyclocross.Com)
|DNF
|David Hoyle (Hurleymetalfab.Com P/B Ccns)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable / Crca)
|DNF
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable / Crca)
|DNF
|John Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home P/B Colavita)
|DNF
|Mark Warno (Avc/Team Hagerstown)
|DNF
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
|1:04:44
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Team Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:03
|3
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
|0:00:04
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|5
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:06
|6
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|7
|Kendall Ryan (Now MS Society)
|0:00:07
|8
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|9
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/ Specialized)
|0:00:08
|10
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda Presented By Geargrinder)
|11
|Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
|12
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
|13
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Presented By Geargrinder)
|0:00:10
|14
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Parcycles)
|15
|Ali Ingram (Vanderkitten)
|16
|Emma Swatman (Synfit Racing Team)
|17
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:00:11
|18
|Elizabeth Bonilla (Pro Pedals)
|19
|Cassandra King (Tri-State Velo/Amoroso's Cyclin)
|20
|Stephanie Swan (Iron City Bikes)
|21
|Erin Silliman (VA Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek)
|0:00:12
|22
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|23
|Patricia Buerkle (VA Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek)
|0:00:13
|24
|Sue Mcquiston (Abrt)
|25
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'asolo)
|0:00:14
|26
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|27
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems /)
|0:00:17
|28
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda Presented By Geargrinder)
|0:00:19
|29
|Jennifer Pope (Vanderkitten Racing)
|0:00:24
|30
|Arley Kemmerer (Cawes P/B Specialized)
|0:00:25
|31
|Christine Fennessy (South Mountain Cycles)
|32
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group P/B Artemis/Trek)
|33
|Sarah Iepson (Cawes P/B Specialized)
|34
|Gray Patton (Carbon Racing)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy