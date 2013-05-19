Trending

Pro men

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
3Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
4Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Euris R. Vidal (CRCA / Foundation)
6Rafael A. Meran (CRCA / Foundation)
7Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
8Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
9Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
10Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk)
11Garriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
12Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
13Mike Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
15Ryan DeWald (Skyline)
16Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
17Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
18Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
19Sam Sautelle (Breakawaybikes p/b Vie 13)
20Amos Brumble IV (CCB Racing)
21Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
22David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)
23Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
24Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
25Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
26Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
27Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
28Ryan Serbel (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)
29Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
30Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
31Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)
32Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
33Rafal Urzedowski (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
34Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Vie 13)
35Jonathon D' Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
36Michael Margarite (Stans NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
37Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Sho)
38Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor)
39Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
40Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
41Ryan McKinney (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
42Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
43Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
44Michael Stoop (CBC Cannondale)
45Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
46Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
47Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
48Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
49Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
50John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
51Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
52Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
53Jorge Marccenaro (Priza)
54Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
55Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
56Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
57Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
58Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
59Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
60Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Vie 13)
61Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFDavid Bozak (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
DNFbrian breach (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFDavid Casale (Tri-State Velo / Amoroso's Racing)
DNFRodrigo Echeverri Conde (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto)
DNFJoe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk)
DNFBen Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
DNFRicky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
DNFPeter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
DNFNicholas Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFPatrick Kos (Team Alliance Environmental)
DNFBobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFGabe LLoyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFcesar marte (GS mengoni USA)
DNFJohn Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
DNFJustin Morris (Novo Nordisk)
DNFGuillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFDavid Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
DNFAaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
DNFElvi Rodriguez Garcia (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto)
DNFBranden Russell (Novo Nordisk)
DNFSebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFMatt Spohn (Rothman Performance Lab)
DNFJerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
DNFTerry Turner (Battley Ducati specializes p/b spokes etc.)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)

Pro women

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13)
2Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
3Mary Zider (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
4Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom)
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling - VIE13)
6Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
8Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
9Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
11Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
12Mary Costelloe (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
13Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley)
14Jacqueline Kurth (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
15Patty Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
16Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
17Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
18Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
19Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
20Courtney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
22Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
23kacey lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie 13)
24Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
25Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
26Andrea Brennan (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
27Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
28Dori Buckethal (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
29Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
30Jacqueline Parker (@Radical Media)
31Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
32Sue McQuiston (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
33Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
34Amanda Watson (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
DNSTina Pic (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
DNFgrace alexander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFKelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
DNFKristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
DNFNonnie Howard (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
DNFJulie Hunter (Tradewinds Racing p/b Bike Beat)
DNFStacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
DNFChane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
DNFJennifer Magur (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
DNFLaura Ralston (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
DNFNikki Raspa (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
DNFBailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
DNFDana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
DNFKate Veronneau (Fearless Femmes p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)

