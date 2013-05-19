Perfect leadout delivers 1-2 result for UnitedHealthcare
Kelly Fisher-Goodwin nabs another win for Fearless Femme
Pro men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|4
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA / Foundation)
|6
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA / Foundation)
|7
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|8
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk)
|11
|Garriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|12
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
|13
|Mike Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|15
|Ryan DeWald (Skyline)
|16
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|18
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|19
|Sam Sautelle (Breakawaybikes p/b Vie 13)
|20
|Amos Brumble IV (CCB Racing)
|21
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|22
|David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)
|23
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
|24
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|25
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|26
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|27
|Andrew Seitz (Panther p/b Bakehouse Granola)
|28
|Ryan Serbel (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)
|29
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|30
|Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
|31
|Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk)
|32
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
|33
|Rafal Urzedowski (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|34
|Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Vie 13)
|35
|Jonathon D' Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|36
|Michael Margarite (Stans NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|37
|Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Sho)
|38
|Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor)
|39
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|40
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|41
|Ryan McKinney (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|42
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|43
|Brett Kielick (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|44
|Michael Stoop (CBC Cannondale)
|45
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|46
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|47
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|48
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|49
|Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|50
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|51
|Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|52
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|53
|Jorge Marccenaro (Priza)
|54
|Andy Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
|55
|Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|56
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|57
|Ben Chaddock (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|58
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|59
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
|60
|Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com p/b Vie 13)
|61
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|David Bozak (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|DNF
|brian breach (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|David Casale (Tri-State Velo / Amoroso's Racing)
|DNF
|Rodrigo Echeverri Conde (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto)
|DNF
|Joe Eldridge (Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|DNF
|Ricky Gargiulo (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Patrick Kos (Team Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Gabe LLoyd (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|cesar marte (GS mengoni USA)
|DNF
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Justin Morris (Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies / LSV)
|DNF
|Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Sebastian Salas (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Matt Spohn (Rothman Performance Lab)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Terry Turner (Battley Ducati specializes p/b spokes etc.)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
Pro women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie13)
|2
|Jessica Prinner (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|3
|Mary Zider (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|4
|Kristen LaSasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling - VIE13)
|6
|Erica Allar (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|8
|Kimberley Wells (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|9
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|11
|Colleen Gulick (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|12
|Mary Costelloe (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|13
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley)
|14
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|15
|Patty Buerkle (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|16
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
|17
|Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|18
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|19
|Whitney Schultz (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|20
|Courtney Lowe (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|22
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13)
|23
|kacey lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling Vie 13)
|24
|Fabienne Gerard (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|25
|Raquel Miller (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|26
|Andrea Brennan (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|27
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|28
|Dori Buckethal (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|29
|Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|30
|Jacqueline Parker (@Radical Media)
|31
|Alexis Zink (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|32
|Sue McQuiston (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
|33
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|34
|Amanda Watson (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
|DNS
|Tina Pic (Team Colavita Fine Cooking)
|DNF
|grace alexander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|DNF
|Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|DNF
|Nonnie Howard (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|DNF
|Julie Hunter (Tradewinds Racing p/b Bike Beat)
|DNF
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|DNF
|Chane Jonker (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|DNF
|Jennifer Magur (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|DNF
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda presented by RACC)
|DNF
|Nikki Raspa (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team - ABRT)
|DNF
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|DNF
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|DNF
|Kate Veronneau (Fearless Femmes p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie13)
