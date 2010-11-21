Trending

Koeugh takes Whitmore win

Hurst and Scherz second and third

Image 1 of 14

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross take the win.

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross take the win.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 2 of 14

Anthony Grand (Cyfac/Champion Systems p/b Revolution) flies up the stairs.

Anthony Grand (Cyfac/Champion Systems p/b Revolution) flies up the stairs.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 3 of 14

The course included a view of Nassau County's September 11th Memorial.

The course included a view of Nassau County’s September 11th Memorial.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 4 of 14

A very intense Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) concentrates on the stairs.

A very intense Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) concentrates on the stairs.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 5 of 14

Unattached Wisconsin rider Chris Hurst, gets a taste of East Coast racing.

Unattached Wisconsin rider Chris Hurst, gets a taste of East Coast racing.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 6 of 14

Kissena rider and race promoter, Myles Romanow, shows his teammate J.P. Partland how to take the stairs.

Kissena rider and race promoter, Myles Romanow, shows his teammate J.P. Partland how to take the stairs.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 7 of 14

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) rounds a turn.

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) rounds a turn.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 8 of 14

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution) contemplates his last weekend racing in the US.

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution) contemplates his last weekend racing in the US.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 9 of 14

Masters Champ Jonny Bold (Comer Cycle) shows his stars and stripes on the field.

Masters Champ Jonny Bold (Comer Cycle) shows his stars and stripes on the field.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 10 of 14

Wisconsin rider Chris Hurst makes his move and moves ahead.

Wisconsin rider Chris Hurst makes his move and moves ahead.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 11 of 14

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) makes it neck-and neck.

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) makes it neck-and neck.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 12 of 14

Mid Atlantic Race Leader, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac- Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution) keeps his title, despite a third place finish.

Mid Atlantic Race Leader, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac- Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution) keeps his title, despite a third place finish.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 13 of 14

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) jumps the fence to the start the last lap.

Nicholas Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) jumps the fence to the start the last lap.
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 14 of 14

. Unsigned rider Chris Hurst comes down to the wire with Keough making a great sprint finish and taking the number two spot

. Unsigned rider Chris Hurst comes down to the wire with Keough making a great sprint finish and taking the number two spot
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:57:53
2Chris Hurst (USA)
3Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution0:01:10
4Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac/Champion Systems p/b Revolution Wheelworks0:01:12
5christian favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes0:01:35
6Josh Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
7Jonny Bold (USA) Corner Cycle
8Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes1:01:40
9Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:02:47
10Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:59
11Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks0:03:28
12Peter Hurst (USA) AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA0:04:06
13Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
14J.P. Partland (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
15Andrew Crooks (USA) NYC Velo
16Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
17David Sommerville (USA) Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks

