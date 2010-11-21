Koeugh takes Whitmore win
Hurst and Scherz second and third
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:57:53
|2
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|3
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion Systems Racing Team p/b Revolution
|0:01:10
|4
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac/Champion Systems p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|0:01:12
|5
|christian favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|0:01:35
|6
|Josh Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
|7
|Jonny Bold (USA) Corner Cycle
|8
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|1:01:40
|9
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:47
|10
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:59
|11
|Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|0:03:28
|12
|Peter Hurst (USA) AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA
|0:04:06
|13
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|14
|J.P. Partland (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|15
|Andrew Crooks (USA) NYC Velo
|16
|Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|17
|David Sommerville (USA) Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy