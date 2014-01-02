Trending

Anthony wins White Spot Delta Road Race

Optum goes 1-2 in Canadian UCI event

Jesse Anthony (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race

Jesse Anthony (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race
(Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) took his first UCI victory since 2011 in the White Spot/Delta Road Race on Sunday. The 29-year-old soloed away from the field with two kilometers to go, winning ahead of teammate Ryan Anderson,w ith Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) in third.

"The team was on point all day, we rode at the front, we were aggressive, but I think we rode really smart and brought a really strong team with Ryan Anderson - one of the fastest sprinters here, so it's always great to have the speed in the field and it lets us race a little bit more abandoned," Anthony said.

The race was a bit of a roller coaster with break aways forming and being caught and the peloton changing in size a number of times. Anthony noted that his team relied on previous experience to pull out the win.

"We were communicating a little bit, but we have a really experienced team and it makes a big difference when you get in a race like this when things are constantly shuffling, it's going back and forth, the groups are coming together and breaking apart, and everyone (on our team) just knows what to do," he explained.We were really keying off each other and we were able to see how we were riding and how the other teams were riding, so I think we were all just on point today and that makes a big difference."

With five laps to go, Will Routley jumped ahead of the pack for Team Optum and at one point had a 40 second lead, which set the tone for his team the rest of the way.

"From the beginning this morning, we wanted to be all hands on deck with everyone contributing to forcing the move and Will really set up the day for us," Anderson said.He was up there first, he was the first guy to get away, I think it took about 100k before someone went clear and then when Jesse and I were able to come across and then having an additional rider there, made all the difference in the end."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies3:27:46
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:00:07
3Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau Quebecor
4Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
5Shane Kline (USA) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
6Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Range Road Racing0:00:10
8Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
9William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:01:15
10Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team0:01:16
11Dylan Davies (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
12Ole Quast (Ger) Team Heizomat
13Steven Wilssens (Bel) Range Road Racing
14Stuart Wight (Can) Team H&R Block0:01:18
15Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:22
16Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
17Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau Quebecor
18Shannon Johnson (Aus) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
19Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
20Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Heizomat
21Brandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
22Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
23Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
24Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
25Jure Rupnick (Slo) Range Road Racing
26Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
27Stephen Clancey (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
28Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
29Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
30Jordan Parra (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:26
31Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
32Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
33Christopher Pendergast (Can) Team H&R Block0:02:28
34Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
35Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
36Sebastian Molano (Col) Colombian National Team0:02:30
37Nigel Kinney (USA) Musette Racing
38Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
39Greg Christian (USA) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
40Vincent Marcotte (Can) Musette Racing
41Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
42Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
43Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis0:02:35
44Travis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
45Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank0:02:36
46Arturo Suarz (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
47Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
48Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
49Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
50Will Elliott (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
51Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:39
52Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles0:02:40
53Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
54Emile De Rosnay (Can) Musette Racing0:02:43
55Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:03:33
56Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
57Travis Livermore (USA) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis0:04:09
58Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles0:05:31
59Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRuud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBen Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJustin Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
DNFMax Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFClay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFFabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFJan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFLuke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
DNFKevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
DNFConor Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
DNFGavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
DNFDrew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
DNFDominik Roels (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
DNFVladi Riha (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
DNFBailey Mcknight (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBrad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFGeordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFMichael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFCid Martinez (Bol) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
DNFBen Andrews (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
DNFConor O'Brien (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
DNFBraydon Bourne (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
DNFStephen Rockwood (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
DNFGlenn Ferreira (USA) Steven's- The Cyclery
DNFDavid Gerth (Can) Musette Racing
DNFChristian Knapton (Can) Musette Racing
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFTrevor Pearson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFSimon Fothergill (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFLuke Canlauwe (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFJacob Restall (Aus) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFIan Baldwin (USA) Range Road Racing
DNFColin Gibson (USA) Range Road Racing
DNFChris Darcy (Can) Range Road Racing
DNFJordan Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
DNFSebastian Molano (Col) Colombian National Team
DNSMatt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNSHendrik Werner (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
DNSMark Sherman (Irl) Musette Racing
DNSJames Anderson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews