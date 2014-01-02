Anthony wins White Spot Delta Road Race
Optum goes 1-2 in Canadian UCI event
Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) took his first UCI victory since 2011 in the White Spot/Delta Road Race on Sunday. The 29-year-old soloed away from the field with two kilometers to go, winning ahead of teammate Ryan Anderson,w ith Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) in third.
"The team was on point all day, we rode at the front, we were aggressive, but I think we rode really smart and brought a really strong team with Ryan Anderson - one of the fastest sprinters here, so it's always great to have the speed in the field and it lets us race a little bit more abandoned," Anthony said.
The race was a bit of a roller coaster with break aways forming and being caught and the peloton changing in size a number of times. Anthony noted that his team relied on previous experience to pull out the win.
"We were communicating a little bit, but we have a really experienced team and it makes a big difference when you get in a race like this when things are constantly shuffling, it's going back and forth, the groups are coming together and breaking apart, and everyone (on our team) just knows what to do," he explained.We were really keying off each other and we were able to see how we were riding and how the other teams were riding, so I think we were all just on point today and that makes a big difference."
With five laps to go, Will Routley jumped ahead of the pack for Team Optum and at one point had a 40 second lead, which set the tone for his team the rest of the way.
"From the beginning this morning, we wanted to be all hands on deck with everyone contributing to forcing the move and Will really set up the day for us," Anderson said.He was up there first, he was the first guy to get away, I think it took about 100k before someone went clear and then when Jesse and I were able to come across and then having an additional rider there, made all the difference in the end."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|3:27:46
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:07
|3
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|4
|Aurelien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|6
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Range Road Racing
|0:00:10
|8
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|William Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:15
|10
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
|0:01:16
|11
|Dylan Davies (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|12
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Heizomat
|13
|Steven Wilssens (Bel) Range Road Racing
|14
|Stuart Wight (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:01:18
|15
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:22
|16
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|18
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|19
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
|20
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Heizomat
|21
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|22
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Aaron Perry (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Thomas Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|25
|Jure Rupnick (Slo) Range Road Racing
|26
|Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Stephen Clancey (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|29
|Ryan MacDonald (Can) Team H&R Block
|30
|Jordan Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:26
|31
|Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|32
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|33
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:02:28
|34
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|35
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|36
|Sebastian Molano (Col) Colombian National Team
|0:02:30
|37
|Nigel Kinney (USA) Musette Racing
|38
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team H&R Block
|39
|Greg Christian (USA) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|40
|Vincent Marcotte (Can) Musette Racing
|41
|Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|43
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:02:35
|44
|Travis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|45
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|0:02:36
|46
|Arturo Suarz (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|47
|Adam De Vos (Can) Team H&R Block
|48
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|49
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|50
|Will Elliott (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|51
|Chris Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|52
|Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|0:02:40
|53
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|54
|Emile De Rosnay (Can) Musette Racing
|0:02:43
|55
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:03:33
|56
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|57
|Travis Livermore (USA) Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:04:09
|58
|Travis Samuel (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|0:05:31
|59
|Mark Rainer (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ben Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Justin Morris (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System - Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
|DNF
|Vladi Riha (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
|DNF
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Brad Clifford (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Cid Martinez (Bol) Accent Inns/Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Ben Andrews (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
|DNF
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
|DNF
|Stephen Rockwood (Can) Steven's- The Cyclery
|DNF
|Glenn Ferreira (USA) Steven's- The Cyclery
|DNF
|David Gerth (Can) Musette Racing
|DNF
|Christian Knapton (Can) Musette Racing
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Trevor Pearson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Simon Fothergill (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Luke Canlauwe (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Jacob Restall (Aus) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Ian Baldwin (USA) Range Road Racing
|DNF
|Colin Gibson (USA) Range Road Racing
|DNF
|Chris Darcy (Can) Range Road Racing
|DNF
|Jordan Parra (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Molano (Col) Colombian National Team
|DNS
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNS
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) Germany National Team - Regional Team
|DNS
|Mark Sherman (Irl) Musette Racing
|DNS
|James Anderson (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
