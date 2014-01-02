Jesse Anthony (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race (Image credit: Greg Descantes)

Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) took his first UCI victory since 2011 in the White Spot/Delta Road Race on Sunday. The 29-year-old soloed away from the field with two kilometers to go, winning ahead of teammate Ryan Anderson,w ith Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor) in third.

"The team was on point all day, we rode at the front, we were aggressive, but I think we rode really smart and brought a really strong team with Ryan Anderson - one of the fastest sprinters here, so it's always great to have the speed in the field and it lets us race a little bit more abandoned," Anthony said.

The race was a bit of a roller coaster with break aways forming and being caught and the peloton changing in size a number of times. Anthony noted that his team relied on previous experience to pull out the win.

"We were communicating a little bit, but we have a really experienced team and it makes a big difference when you get in a race like this when things are constantly shuffling, it's going back and forth, the groups are coming together and breaking apart, and everyone (on our team) just knows what to do," he explained.We were really keying off each other and we were able to see how we were riding and how the other teams were riding, so I think we were all just on point today and that makes a big difference."

With five laps to go, Will Routley jumped ahead of the pack for Team Optum and at one point had a 40 second lead, which set the tone for his team the rest of the way.

"From the beginning this morning, we wanted to be all hands on deck with everyone contributing to forcing the move and Will really set up the day for us," Anderson said.He was up there first, he was the first guy to get away, I think it took about 100k before someone went clear and then when Jesse and I were able to come across and then having an additional rider there, made all the difference in the end."

Full Results