Trending

Arriagada leads Chilean blitz in time trial

T Banc-Skechers claims top two spots on GC

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:19:46
2Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:11
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:13
4Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:00:17
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:20
6Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:35
7Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:00:38
8Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:39
9Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:52
10Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
11Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:00:53
12Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:01:01
13Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:03
14Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:05
15Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:07
16Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:01:08
17Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:10
18Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:17
19Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:01:18
20Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
21Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:01:19
22Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:01:27
23Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:01:28
24Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:01:33
25Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:36
26Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:38
27Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:39
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:01:42
29Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:49
30Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:01:50
31Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:01:51
32Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:01:53
33Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:55
34Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:57
35Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:58
36Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:02:03
37Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:02:04
38Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:08
39Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:02:12
40Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:15
41Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:17
42Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:02:18
43Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:20
44Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:02:24
45Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:02:28
46Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:32
47Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:02:33
48Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:02:41
49Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
50Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:02:47
51Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
52Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:52
53Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:02:53
54Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:02:54
55Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:55
56Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:57
57Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:02:59
58Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:03:02
59Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:03:03
60Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:03:04
61Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:03:05
62Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:03:06
63Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:03:12
64Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:03:13
65Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
66Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:03:16
67German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:03:20
68Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
69Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:03:21
70Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:03:23
71Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:24
72Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:03:25
73Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:03:27
74Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:03:30
75Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
76Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:36
77Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:03:37
78Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
79Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:03:45
80Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:46
81Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:47
82Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:51
83Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
84Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:52
85Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:03:56
86Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:03:57
87Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:03:59
88Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:04:00
89Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:04
90Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:04:07
91Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:04:13
92Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:04:17
93Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:04:26
94Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:04:30
95Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:04:31
96Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:04:33
97Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
98Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:04:48
99Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:04:50
100Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:04:51
101Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:05:02
102Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:05:04
103Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:05:13
104Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:05:23
105Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:05:35
106Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil0:05:43
107Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:09:04

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM20
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers16
4Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM14
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia12
6Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New10
7Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM9
8Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico8
9Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers7
10Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia6
11Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina5
12Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM4
13Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
14Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers2
15Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers1:00:23
2Providencia - OGM0:00:01
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:14
4Argentina0:02:29
5Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:03:25
6Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:30
7Adventure Cycling0:04:04
8Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:04:18
9Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:22
10Italy0:05:03
11Cuba0:06:05
12New Leader - Clinical0:06:28
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:06:31
14Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:07:04
15Vendée U0:07:16
16Scanavini - Fullrunners0:07:41
17Brasil0:08:07
18Uruguay0:11:21

General classification after stage 7a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers15:04:02
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:09
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:36
4Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:19
5Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:27
6Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:28
7Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:01:35
8Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:38
9Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:00
10Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
11Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:01
12Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:06
13Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:28
14Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:02:31
15Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:34
16Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
17Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:02:37
18Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:14
19Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:15
20Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:03:22
21Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:34
22Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:04:08
23Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:04:17
24Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:30
25Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:04:36
26Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:05:19
27Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:05:36
28Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:05:55
29Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:05:57
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:06:53
31Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:08
32Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:08:15
33Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:21
34Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
35Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:08:24
36Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:08:47
37Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:09:04
38Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:09:07
39Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:09:19
40Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:09:26
41Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:09:34
42Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:09:35
43Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:09:47
44Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:09:48
45Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:10:41
46Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:10:55
47Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:11:33
48Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:11:41
49Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:22
50Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:30
51Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:13:05
52Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:13:57
53Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:14:57
54Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:15:18
55Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:15:19
56Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:15:43
57Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:15:44
58Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:15:52
59Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:15:53
60Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:15:55
61Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:16:02
62Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
63Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:16:10
64Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:16:24
65Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:16:29
66Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
67Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:16:36
68Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:16:56
69Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:17:03
70Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:17:39
71Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:17:46
72Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:17:53
73Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:20:14
74Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:20:39
75Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:20:48
76Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:21:10
77Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:21:12
78Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:22:21
79Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:22:29
80Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:22:35
81Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:23:16
82Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:23:38
83Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:24:32
84Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:24:40
85Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:27:45
86Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:28:02
87Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:30:08
88Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:30:23
89Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:30:53
90Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:31:10
91Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:31:25
92Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:32:22
93Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:33:37
94Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:35:10
95Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:36:43
96Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:37:18
97Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:37:46
98Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:38:34
99Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:38:59
100Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:43:11
101German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:46:25
102Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:49:15
103Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:52:30
104Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:52:40
105Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:55:34
106Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:01:49
107Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:16:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers112pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers70
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM50
4Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina45
5Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico43
6Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM40
7Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta40
8Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay39
9Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia36
10Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home35
11Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM34
12Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
13Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba31
14Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers28
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy27
16Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM26
17Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
18Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina25
19Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia24
20Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia22
21Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
22Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
23Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
24Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
25Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New15
26Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA14
27Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA11
28Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
29Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers10
30Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
31Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
32Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
33Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
34Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay7
35Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
36Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM4
37Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
38Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U4
39Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
40Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
41Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
42Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
43Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
44Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
45Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
46Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New15:05:40
2Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:22
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:37
4Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:30
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:58
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:19
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:15
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:06:37
9Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:43
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:46
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:07:26
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:07:48
13Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:07:57
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:09:03
15Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:10:52
16Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:12:19
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:13:19
18Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:14:06
19Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:14:32
20Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:18:36
21Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:19:01
22Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:19:32
23Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:26:07
24Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:26:24
25Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:36:08
26Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:36:56
27Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:37:21
28Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:47:37
29Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:51:02
30Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:00:11
31Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:14:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers45:14:15
2Providencia - OGM0:01:54
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:32
4Adventure Cycling0:08:31
5Argentina0:09:26
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:35
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:17:17
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:18:46
9Jamis - Sutter Home0:20:59
10Vendée U0:23:26
11New Leader - Clinical0:24:08
12Italy0:25:23
13Cuba0:30:33
14C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:30:35
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:39:09
16Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:57:49
17Brasil1:00:09
18Uruguay1:02:11

Latest on Cyclingnews