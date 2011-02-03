Arriagada leads Chilean blitz in time trial
T Banc-Skechers claims top two spots on GC
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:19:46
|2
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:11
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:13
|4
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:17
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:20
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:35
|7
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:38
|8
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:39
|9
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:52
|10
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|11
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:53
|12
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:01
|13
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:03
|14
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:05
|15
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:07
|16
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:08
|17
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:10
|18
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:17
|19
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:01:18
|20
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|21
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:01:19
|22
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:27
|23
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:28
|24
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:33
|25
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:36
|26
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:38
|27
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:39
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:42
|29
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:49
|30
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:50
|31
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:51
|32
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:01:53
|33
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:55
|34
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:57
|35
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:58
|36
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:02:03
|37
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:04
|38
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:08
|39
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:02:12
|40
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:15
|41
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:17
|42
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:18
|43
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:20
|44
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:24
|45
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:28
|46
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:32
|47
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:02:33
|48
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:02:41
|49
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|50
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:02:47
|51
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|52
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:52
|53
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:53
|54
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:02:54
|55
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:55
|56
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:57
|57
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:02:59
|58
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:02
|59
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:03:03
|60
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:03:04
|61
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:03:05
|62
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:06
|63
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:03:12
|64
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:03:13
|65
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|66
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:16
|67
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:03:20
|68
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|69
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:03:21
|70
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:03:23
|71
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:24
|72
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:25
|73
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:27
|74
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:30
|75
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|76
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:36
|77
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:37
|78
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|79
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:03:45
|80
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:46
|81
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:47
|82
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:51
|83
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|84
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:52
|85
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:03:56
|86
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:03:57
|87
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:03:59
|88
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:04:00
|89
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:04
|90
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:04:07
|91
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:13
|92
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:17
|93
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:26
|94
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:04:30
|95
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:31
|96
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:33
|97
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|98
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:04:48
|99
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:04:50
|100
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:04:51
|101
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:05:02
|102
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:04
|103
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:05:13
|104
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:23
|105
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:35
|106
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|0:05:43
|107
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:09:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|20
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|16
|4
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|14
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|12
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|10
|7
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|9
|8
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|8
|9
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|7
|10
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|11
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|5
|12
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|4
|13
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|14
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|2
|15
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|1:00:23
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:00:01
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:14
|4
|Argentina
|0:02:29
|5
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:03:25
|6
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:30
|7
|Adventure Cycling
|0:04:04
|8
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:04:18
|9
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:22
|10
|Italy
|0:05:03
|11
|Cuba
|0:06:05
|12
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:06:28
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:06:31
|14
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:07:04
|15
|Vendée U
|0:07:16
|16
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:07:41
|17
|Brasil
|0:08:07
|18
|Uruguay
|0:11:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|15:04:02
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:09
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:36
|4
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:19
|5
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:27
|6
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:28
|7
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:35
|8
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:38
|9
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:00
|10
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:01
|12
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:06
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:28
|14
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:02:31
|15
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:34
|16
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|17
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:02:37
|18
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:14
|19
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:15
|20
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:22
|21
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:34
|22
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:04:08
|23
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:17
|24
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:30
|25
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:04:36
|26
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:05:19
|27
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:05:36
|28
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:05:55
|29
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:05:57
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:06:53
|31
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:08
|32
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:08:15
|33
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:21
|34
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|35
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:24
|36
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:08:47
|37
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:04
|38
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:07
|39
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:19
|40
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:26
|41
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:09:34
|42
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:09:35
|43
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:09:47
|44
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:48
|45
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:10:41
|46
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:10:55
|47
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:33
|48
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:11:41
|49
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:22
|50
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:30
|51
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:13:05
|52
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:13:57
|53
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:14:57
|54
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:15:18
|55
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:15:19
|56
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:15:43
|57
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:44
|58
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:15:52
|59
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:15:53
|60
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:55
|61
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:02
|62
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|63
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:16:10
|64
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:16:24
|65
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:16:29
|66
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|67
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:16:36
|68
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:16:56
|69
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:17:03
|70
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:17:39
|71
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:17:46
|72
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:17:53
|73
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:20:14
|74
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:39
|75
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:20:48
|76
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:21:10
|77
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:21:12
|78
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:22:21
|79
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:22:29
|80
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:22:35
|81
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:23:16
|82
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:23:38
|83
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:24:32
|84
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:24:40
|85
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:27:45
|86
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:28:02
|87
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:30:08
|88
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:30:23
|89
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:30:53
|90
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:31:10
|91
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:31:25
|92
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:32:22
|93
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:33:37
|94
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:35:10
|95
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:36:43
|96
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:37:18
|97
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:37:46
|98
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:34
|99
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:59
|100
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:43:11
|101
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:46:25
|102
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:49:15
|103
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:52:30
|104
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:52:40
|105
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:55:34
|106
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:01:49
|107
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:16:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|112
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|70
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|50
|4
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|45
|5
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|43
|6
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|40
|7
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|8
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|39
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|36
|10
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|35
|11
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|34
|12
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|13
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|31
|14
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|28
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|27
|16
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|26
|17
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|18
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|25
|19
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|24
|20
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|22
|21
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|22
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|23
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|24
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|25
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|15
|26
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|27
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|11
|28
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|29
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|10
|30
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|31
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|32
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|33
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|34
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|7
|35
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|36
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|4
|37
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|38
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|4
|39
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|40
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|41
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|42
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|43
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|44
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|45
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|46
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|15:05:40
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:22
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:37
|4
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:30
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:58
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:19
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:15
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:06:37
|9
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:43
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:46
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:07:26
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:48
|13
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:07:57
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:09:03
|15
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:10:52
|16
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:12:19
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:13:19
|18
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:06
|19
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:14:32
|20
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:18:36
|21
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:19:01
|22
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:19:32
|23
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:26:07
|24
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:24
|25
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:36:08
|26
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:36:56
|27
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:37:21
|28
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:47:37
|29
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:51:02
|30
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:00:11
|31
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:14:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|45:14:15
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:01:54
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:32
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:08:31
|5
|Argentina
|0:09:26
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:35
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:17:17
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:18:46
|9
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:20:59
|10
|Vendée U
|0:23:26
|11
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:24:08
|12
|Italy
|0:25:23
|13
|Cuba
|0:30:33
|14
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:30:35
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:39:09
|16
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:57:49
|17
|Brasil
|1:00:09
|18
|Uruguay
|1:02:11
