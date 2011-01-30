Mansilla sprints to win in Chile
Arriagada in race lead
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|2:46:20
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|4
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|5
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|7
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|9
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:00:10
|10
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|12
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|13
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:18
|16
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:34
|17
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|18
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|19
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|20
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|21
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|22
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|23
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|24
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|25
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|26
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:16
|27
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:24
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|29
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|30
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|31
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|32
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|33
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:04:17
|34
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|35
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|36
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|37
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|38
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|39
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|41
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|42
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|43
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|44
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|45
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|46
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|47
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|48
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|49
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:08:32
|50
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|51
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|52
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|53
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:11:30
|54
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|55
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|56
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|57
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|58
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|59
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|60
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|61
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|62
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|63
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|64
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|65
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|66
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|67
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|68
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|69
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|70
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|71
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|72
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|73
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|74
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|75
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|76
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|77
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|78
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|79
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:16
|80
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:16:33
|81
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|82
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|83
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|84
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|85
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|86
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|87
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|88
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|89
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|90
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:21:00
|91
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|92
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:24:04
|93
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|94
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|95
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|96
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|97
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|98
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|99
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:31:05
|100
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|101
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|102
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:36:38
|103
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:36:53
|104
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:38:08
|105
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|106
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:53:07
|107
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:07:42
|108
|Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|pts
|2
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|3
|3
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|2
|4
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|pts
|2
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|3
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|4
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|20
|3
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|4
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|14
|5
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|12
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|7
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|9
|8
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|9
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|10
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|6
|11
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|12
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|13
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|3
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|15
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2:46:20
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:18
|3
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:00:34
|4
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|5
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:16
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:24
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|8
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|9
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:04:17
|11
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|13
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|14
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|15
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|16
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:11:30
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|18
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|19
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|20
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:16
|21
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:16:33
|22
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:21:00
|23
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|24
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:24:04
|25
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|26
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:31:05
|27
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|28
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:38:08
|29
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:53:07
|30
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|8:19:00
|2
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:44
|3
|Providencia - OGM
|0:01:08
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:01:18
|5
|Argentina
|0:04:37
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:25
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:11:30
|8
|Vendée U
|0:12:51
|9
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:13:04
|10
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:13:23
|11
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:15:28
|12
|Italy
|0:16:13
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:18:18
|14
|Cuba
|0:20:04
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:27:17
|16
|Uruguay
|0:43:48
|17
|Brasil
|0:44:54
|18
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:45:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4:50:50
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:13
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:25
|4
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:35
|5
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:40
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:42
|7
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:52
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:53
|9
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:56
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|11
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:01
|12
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:03
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:11
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:01:16
|15
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|16
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:19
|17
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:30
|18
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:31
|19
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:36
|20
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:42
|21
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:49
|22
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:11
|23
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:12
|24
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:26
|25
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:27
|26
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:28
|27
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:02
|28
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:04:28
|29
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:33
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:11
|31
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:32
|32
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:51
|33
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:54
|34
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:55
|35
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:06:00
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:02
|37
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:06
|38
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:06:15
|39
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|40
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:18
|41
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:06:33
|42
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|43
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:40
|44
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:48
|45
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:02
|46
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:07:05
|47
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:07:49
|48
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:39
|49
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:49
|50
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:10:55
|51
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:45
|52
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:06
|53
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:23
|54
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:12:49
|55
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:12:51
|56
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:01
|57
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:13:04
|58
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|59
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:13:09
|60
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:11
|61
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|62
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:16
|63
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:19
|64
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:31
|65
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:35
|66
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:37
|67
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:42
|68
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|69
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:45
|70
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:50
|71
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:53
|72
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:14:08
|73
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:12
|74
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:14:51
|75
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:15:24
|76
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:15:25
|77
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:43
|78
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:17:28
|79
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:18:23
|80
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:18:43
|81
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:18:44
|82
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:18:45
|83
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:18:47
|84
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:18:52
|85
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:09
|86
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:19:10
|87
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:54
|88
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:22:28
|89
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:49
|90
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:24:15
|91
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:26:17
|92
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:26:34
|93
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:45
|94
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:03
|95
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:27:12
|96
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:27:20
|97
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:29
|98
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:55
|99
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|100
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:34:08
|101
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:34:09
|102
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:39:14
|103
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:39:48
|104
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:40:54
|105
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:41:21
|106
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:56:36
|107
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:10:17
|108
|Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil
|1:11:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|12
|pts
|2
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|11
|3
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|10
|4
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|5
|5
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|6
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|7
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|8
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|2
|9
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|10
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|11
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|12
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|47
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|45
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|30
|4
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|25
|5
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|21
|6
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|21
|7
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|20
|8
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|20
|9
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|10
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|11
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|16
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|14
|13
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|12
|14
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|15
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|10
|16
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|17
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|9
|18
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|9
|19
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|20
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|21
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|8
|22
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|23
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|7
|24
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|25
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|6
|26
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|5
|27
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|5
|28
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|29
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|30
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|32
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4:51:43
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:10
|3
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:18
|4
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:19
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:35
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:40
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:18
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:02
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:09
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:13
|11
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:22
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:40
|13
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:47
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:06:12
|15
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:46
|16
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:12:11
|17
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:16
|18
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:23
|19
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:00
|20
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:50
|21
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:17:30
|22
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:22:56
|23
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:23:22
|24
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:26:19
|25
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:02
|26
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:15
|27
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:33:16
|28
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:40:01
|29
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:55:43
|30
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:09:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|14:33:34
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:02:02
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:18
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:04:27
|5
|Argentina
|0:06:57
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:17
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:52
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:15:16
|9
|Vendée U
|0:16:15
|10
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:16:37
|11
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:17:40
|12
|Italy
|0:20:20
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:24:04
|14
|Cuba
|0:24:28
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:31:28
|16
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:50:45
|17
|Uruguay
|0:50:50
|18
|Brasil
|0:52:02
