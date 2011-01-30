Trending

Mansilla sprints to win in Chile

Arriagada in race lead

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers2:46:20
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
3Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
4Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
5Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
6Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
7Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
8Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
9Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:00:10
10Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
11Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
12Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
13Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
15Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:18
16Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:34
17Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
18Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
19Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
20Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
21Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
22Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
23Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
24Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
25Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
26Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:16
27Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:24
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
29Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
30Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
31Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
32Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
33Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:04:17
34Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
36Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
37Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
38Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
39Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
40Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
41Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
42Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
43Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
44Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
45Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
46Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
47Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
48Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
49Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:08:32
50Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
51Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
52Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
53Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:11:30
54Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
55Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
56Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
57Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
58Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
59Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
60Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
61Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
62Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
63Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
64Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
65Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
66Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
67Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
68Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
69Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
70Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
71Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
72Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
73Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
74Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
75Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
76Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
77Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
78Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
79Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:14:16
80Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:16:33
81Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
82Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
83Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
84Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
85Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
86Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
87Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
88Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
89Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
90Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:21:00
91Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
92Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:24:04
93Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
94Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
95Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
96Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
97Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
98Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
99Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:31:05
100Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
101Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
102German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:36:38
103Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:36:53
104Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:38:08
105Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
106Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:53:07
107Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:07:42
108Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5pts
2Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi3
3Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners2
4Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5pts
2Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
3Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
4Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers20
3Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
4Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM14
5Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico12
6Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
7Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers9
8Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
9Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
10Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina6
11Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
12Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
13Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina3
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
15Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New1

Under 23 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2:46:20
2Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:18
3Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:00:34
4Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
5Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:16
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:24
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
8Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
9Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
10Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:04:17
11Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
13Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
14Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
15Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
16Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:11:30
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
18Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
19Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
20Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:14:16
21Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:16:33
22Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:21:00
23Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
24Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:24:04
25Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
26Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:31:05
27Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
28Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:38:08
29Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:53:07
30Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:07:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers8:19:00
2Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:44
3Providencia - OGM0:01:08
4Adventure Cycling0:01:18
5Argentina0:04:37
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:25
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:11:30
8Vendée U0:12:51
9Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:13:04
10New Leader - Clinical0:13:23
11Jamis - Sutter Home0:15:28
12Italy0:16:13
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:18:18
14Cuba0:20:04
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:27:17
16Uruguay0:43:48
17Brasil0:44:54
18Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:45:14

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4:50:50
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:13
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:25
4Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:35
5Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:40
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:00:42
7Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:00:52
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:53
9Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:56
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
11Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:01
12Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:03
13Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:11
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:01:16
15Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
16Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:19
17Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:01:30
18Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:01:31
19Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:36
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:42
21Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:49
22Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:11
23Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:12
24Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:02:26
25Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:02:27
26Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:28
27Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:02
28Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:04:28
29Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:33
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:11
31Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:32
32Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:05:51
33Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:05:54
34Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:55
35Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:06:00
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:06:02
37Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:06
38Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:06:15
39Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
40Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:06:18
41Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:06:33
42Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
43Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:40
44Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:06:48
45Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:07:02
46Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:07:05
47Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:07:49
48Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:39
49Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:09:49
50Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:10:55
51Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:11:45
52Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:06
53Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:23
54Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:12:49
55Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:12:51
56Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:01
57Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:13:04
58Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
59Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:13:09
60Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:11
61Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
62Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:13:16
63Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:13:19
64Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:13:31
65Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:35
66Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:37
67Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:42
68Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
69Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:45
70Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:50
71Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:53
72Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:14:08
73Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:14:12
74Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:14:51
75Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:15:24
76Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:15:25
77Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:16:43
78Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:17:28
79Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:18:23
80Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:18:43
81Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:18:44
82Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:18:45
83Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:18:47
84Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:18:52
85Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:19:09
86Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:19:10
87Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:19:54
88Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:22:28
89Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:23:49
90Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:24:15
91Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:26:17
92Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:26:34
93Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:26:45
94Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:03
95Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:27:12
96Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:27:20
97Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:29
98Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:55
99Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
100Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:34:08
101Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:34:09
102German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:39:14
103Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:39:48
104Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:40:54
105Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:41:21
106Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:56:36
107Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:10:17
108Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil1:11:30

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM12pts
2Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi11
3Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta10
4Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy5
5Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
6Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
7Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
8Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners2
9Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
10Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
11Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
12Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers47pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers45
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM30
4Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay25
5Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers21
6Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico21
7Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina20
8Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM20
9Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
10Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
11Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba16
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy14
13Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia12
14Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
15Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta10
16Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
17Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM9
18Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba9
19Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
20Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
21Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia8
22Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
23Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba7
24Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
25Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina6
26Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New5
27Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA5
28Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
29Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
30Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
32Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4:51:43
2Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:10
3Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:18
4Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:19
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:35
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:40
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:04:18
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:02
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:05:09
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:05:13
11Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:22
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:05:40
13Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:47
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:06:12
15Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:46
16Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:12:11
17Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:16
18Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:12:23
19Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:00
20Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:15:50
21Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:17:30
22Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:22:56
23Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:23:22
24Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:26:19
25Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:02
26Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:33:15
27Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:33:16
28Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:40:01
29Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:55:43
30Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:09:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers14:33:34
2Providencia - OGM0:02:02
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:18
4Adventure Cycling0:04:27
5Argentina0:06:57
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:17
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:52
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:15:16
9Vendée U0:16:15
10Jamis - Sutter Home0:16:37
11New Leader - Clinical0:17:40
12Italy0:20:20
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:24:04
14Cuba0:24:28
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:31:28
16Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:50:45
17Uruguay0:50:50
18Brasil0:52:02

