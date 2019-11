Image 1 of 11 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) enjoys his victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) heads to the sign-on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 The peloton was all together at the foot of the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 The riders head from sea level to the village of Alto Fortaleza del Sol (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 Rein Taaramäe takes centre stage on the Vuelta a Murcia podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) dodged a car near the finish line to take second place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 11 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 11 Rein Taaramäe (Astana) celebrates as he wins the Vuelta a Murcia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 11 Michele Scarponi made his season debut with Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Rein Taaramäe kicked off his 2015 season and his time with the Astana team with an aggressive solo victory at the one-day Vuelta a Murcia race in Spain.

The Estonian rider won alone on the uphill finish after being going across to a mid-race attack. While his breakaway companions all faded on the hilly race route, he powered clear alone to another attack, opened a two-minute gap and held off the peloton on the climb to the finish at Alto Fortaleza del Sol.

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) finished ten seconds behind Taaramäe, with Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) third in the same time.

Many of the riders in action in the hilly Vuelta a Murcia will also ride Sunday's Clasica de Almeria. However the 186km race ends with a flat run-in to the finish in Almeria and so suits sprinter such as Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).

