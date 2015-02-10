Trending

Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia past winners

Champions from 1985 to 2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2013Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
2012Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar
2011Alberto Contador (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
2010Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
2009Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
2008Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Santos Gonzalez (Spa) 3 Molinos Resort
2005Koldo Gil (Spa) Liberty Seguros-Wurth
2004Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Com.Valenciana-Kelme
2003Javier Pascual Llorente (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2002Victor Hugo Peña (Col) U.S. Postal
2001Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Kelme-Costa Blanca
2000David Canada (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
1998Alberto Elli (Ita) Casino
1997Juan Carlos Domínguez (Spa)
1996Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1995Adriano Baffi (Ita)
1994Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1993Carlos Galarreta (Spa)
1992Alvaro Meija (Col)
1991José-Luis Villanueva (Spa)
1990Tom Cordes (Ned)
1989Marino Alonso (Spa)
1988Carlos Hernandez-Bailo (Spa)
1987Pello Ruiz-Cabestany (Spa)
1986Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1985José Recio (Spa)
