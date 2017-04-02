Image 1 of 7 Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 7 The peloton in action during Vuelta a La Rioja (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 7 Orica-Scott set the pace during Vuelta a La Rioja (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 7 Rory Sutherland on the Vuelta a Riojas podium with teammat Joe Rojas and Orica's Michaell Albasini (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 7 The Movistar team in the Vuelta Riojas podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 7 Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 7 Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Rory Sutherland (Movistar) scored his first UCI win since 2012 Sunday at the Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja in Spain, soloing away from a select group that formed in echelons as wind battered the late stages of the 150.5km UCI 1.1 race.

"I'm really happy because it's difficult to be given an opportunity as an individual very often - my role into such a strong, talented team is a different one," he said. "It was one of those races today, and I couldn't let this go past. It was thanks to the team's support that I could succeed.

"It was a fast race, one with changing weather - some spells of rain, sun shining at the finish - and, above all, a very windy one, which really made the difference," he said. "I feel like we rode perfectly today: we covered all the moves and kept focus up to the decisive point, with those crosswinds splitting the peloton for good."

Movistar were represented in all the major moves of the day, including the 12-rider group that got away near the end. Sutherland made a second split as that group was whittled down to six, then jumped away with enough time to build a 20-second lead on the chasers.

“That group got reduced in the finale, with Rojillas and myself still in, and it was down to the final attacks, where I was lucky to leave my rivals behind and reach the finish solo," Sutherland said. "It was my wife Cheynna's birthday today, and I wanted to bring a present for her - this goes to my family and the whole Movistar Team, for keeping their confidence on me.

"Now it's back to work from Monday in the Itzulia - our job is protecting the leaders and even more so when you've got such a grateful guy to support as Alejandro [Valverde]. It’s always a pleasure to ride for him."

