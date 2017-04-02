Trending

Sutherland solos to victory at Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja

Albasini second, Rojas third

Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton in action during Vuelta a La Rioja

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Orica-Scott set the pace during Vuelta a La Rioja

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Rory Sutherland on the Vuelta a Riojas podium with teammat Joe Rojas and Orica's Michaell Albasini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The Movistar team in the Vuelta Riojas podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Rory Sutherland solos to the win at Vuelta a La Rioja

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Rory Sutherland (Movistar) scored his first UCI win since 2012 Sunday at the Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja in Spain, soloing away from a select group that formed in echelons as wind battered the late stages of the 150.5km UCI 1.1 race.

"I'm really happy because it's difficult to be given an opportunity as an individual very often - my role into such a strong, talented team is a different one," he said. "It was one of those races today, and I couldn't let this go past. It was thanks to the team's support that I could succeed.

"It was a fast race, one with changing weather - some spells of rain, sun shining at the finish - and, above all, a very windy one, which really made the difference," he said. "I feel like we rode perfectly today: we covered all the moves and kept focus up to the decisive point, with those crosswinds splitting the peloton for good."

Movistar were represented in all the major moves of the day, including the 12-rider group that got away near the end. Sutherland made a second split as that group was whittled down to six, then jumped away with enough time to build a 20-second lead on the chasers.

“That group got reduced in the finale, with Rojillas and myself still in, and it was down to the final attacks, where I was lucky to leave my rivals behind and reach the finish solo," Sutherland said. "It was my wife Cheynna's birthday today, and I wanted to bring a present for her - this goes to my family and the whole Movistar Team, for keeping their confidence on me.

"Now it's back to work from Monday in the Itzulia - our job is protecting the leaders and even more so when you've got such a grateful guy to support as Alejandro [Valverde]. It’s always a pleasure to ride for him."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:25:07
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott0:00:20
3Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
4Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:00:48
6Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:09
7Miguel Ángel Fernández (Spa) Spain
8Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
9Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
10Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto
11Luís Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
12Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
13João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
14Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
15Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
16Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
17Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
18Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
19Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos-BH
21Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
22Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
23Daniel Sánchez (Spa) RP - Boavista
24Jose Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
25Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
26Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
27Davide Rebellin (Ita) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
28Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
29Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
30Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Triestina
31Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
32Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
33Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack0:01:21
34Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:24
36Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:14
37Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
38Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
39Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
40Óscar Hernández (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
41Axel Costa Soria (Arg) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
42José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
43Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Spain
44Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
45Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
46Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
47Edwin Torres (Ven) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
48Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
49Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
50Luis Trevisan (Bra) Rádio Popular Boavista
51Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
52Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
53Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu Banka - Riga
54Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
55Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
56Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
58Egor Silin (Rus) RP - Boavista
59Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
60David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
61Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
62Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
63Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
64César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
65David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:04:01
66Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:01
67Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
68Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
69Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:06:17
70Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
71Luís Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
72Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:58
73Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
75Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
76Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
77Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
79Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
80Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
81Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52/FC Porto
82Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
83David Rodrigues (Por) RP - Boavista
84Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
85Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
86Awet Ghebremedhin (Eri) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
87João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
88Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
89Songezo Jim (RSA) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
90Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sporting / Tavira
91Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Andreas Keuser (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es0:14:25
93Domingos Gonçalves (Por) RP - Boavista0:16:55
94Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
95Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
96Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting / Tavira0:19:21
97Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto
OTLMarcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:43
OTLJulio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:25:50
OTLCristian Torres Cuenca (Spa) Spain
OTLDan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
OTLRaul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos-BH
OTLJoel García (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
OTLJulen Amarika (Spa) Spain
OTLMikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Spain
OTLIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDaniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAntonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFEneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFSamuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
DNFGregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJunior Antonio Marte Aguilera (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFDavid De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
DNFAndré Evangelista (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
DNFMaris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
DNFEriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga

