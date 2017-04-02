Sutherland solos to victory at Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja
Albasini second, Rojas third
Rory Sutherland (Movistar) scored his first UCI win since 2012 Sunday at the Vuelta Ciclista a La Rioja in Spain, soloing away from a select group that formed in echelons as wind battered the late stages of the 150.5km UCI 1.1 race.
"I'm really happy because it's difficult to be given an opportunity as an individual very often - my role into such a strong, talented team is a different one," he said. "It was one of those races today, and I couldn't let this go past. It was thanks to the team's support that I could succeed.
"It was a fast race, one with changing weather - some spells of rain, sun shining at the finish - and, above all, a very windy one, which really made the difference," he said. "I feel like we rode perfectly today: we covered all the moves and kept focus up to the decisive point, with those crosswinds splitting the peloton for good."
Movistar were represented in all the major moves of the day, including the 12-rider group that got away near the end. Sutherland made a second split as that group was whittled down to six, then jumped away with enough time to build a 20-second lead on the chasers.
“That group got reduced in the finale, with Rojillas and myself still in, and it was down to the final attacks, where I was lucky to leave my rivals behind and reach the finish solo," Sutherland said. "It was my wife Cheynna's birthday today, and I wanted to bring a present for her - this goes to my family and the whole Movistar Team, for keeping their confidence on me.
"Now it's back to work from Monday in the Itzulia - our job is protecting the leaders and even more so when you've got such a grateful guy to support as Alejandro [Valverde]. It’s always a pleasure to ride for him."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:25:07
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
|0:00:20
|3
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:09
|7
|Miguel Ángel Fernández (Spa) Spain
|8
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|11
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|12
|Fábio Silvestre (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|13
|João Matias (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|14
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Unieuro Trevigiani - Hemus 1896
|15
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|16
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh GAC
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|19
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos-BH
|21
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|23
|Daniel Sánchez (Spa) RP - Boavista
|24
|Jose Manuel Gutierrez Revuelta (Spa) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|25
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|26
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|27
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|28
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) RP - Boavista
|29
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|30
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|31
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|32
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|33
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|0:01:21
|34
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:24
|36
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:14
|37
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|39
|Hugo Sancho (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|40
|Óscar Hernández (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|41
|Axel Costa Soria (Arg) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|42
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|43
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Spain
|44
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|45
|Samuel Blanco Prol (Spa) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|46
|Alejandro Manue Marque Porto (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|47
|Edwin Torres (Ven) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|48
|Pedro Paulinho (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|49
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|50
|Luis Trevisan (Bra) Rádio Popular Boavista
|51
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting / Tavira
|52
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|53
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|54
|Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|55
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|56
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) RP - Boavista
|59
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) RP - Boavista
|60
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|61
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|62
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|63
|Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) RP - Boavista
|64
|César Fonte (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|65
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:04:01
|66
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:01
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|68
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|69
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:17
|70
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Luís Afonso (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|72
|Luis Enrique Davila (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:58
|73
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|75
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|76
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|77
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|79
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|80
|Jacobo Ucha Rodriguez (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|81
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|82
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|83
|David Rodrigues (Por) RP - Boavista
|84
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|85
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|86
|Awet Ghebremedhin (Eri) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|87
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|88
|Zulmiro Magalhães (Por) LA / Metalusa Blackjack
|89
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|90
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|91
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Kuwait - Cartucho.es
|0:14:25
|93
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) RP - Boavista
|0:16:55
|94
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|95
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|96
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting / Tavira
|0:19:21
|97
|Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|OTL
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:43
|OTL
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:25:50
|OTL
|Cristian Torres Cuenca (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Dan Craven (Nam) Israel Cycling Academy
|OTL
|Raul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|OTL
|Joel García (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|OTL
|Julen Amarika (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Eneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|DNF
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Junior Antonio Marte Aguilera (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|DNF
|André Evangelista (Por) Louletano - Hospital de Loule
|DNF
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
|DNF
|Eriks Toms Gavars (Lat) Rietumu Banka - Riga
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy