Luis León Sanchez wins Vuelta a Murcia

Valverde, Gilbert complete podium

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins Vuelta a Murcia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a reversal of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Astana's Luis León Sanchez got the better of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take the victory in the 209km one-day Vuelta a Murica on Saturday.

Sanchez answered an attack by Valverde with two kilometers remaining before putting in his own move that launched him to a solo victory, while at quite a distance, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) was third.

"The guys were super today and I have to thank all of them for the huge help," Sanchez said. "In the beginning a big group went away and we had to work the whole day. It was not easy to control this race, but the team did it. In the final I went away together with Valverde. I knew, if we come for a sprint it would be the same situation as it was at Valenciana. So, I knew I have to do something and I saw my chance with 2km to go.

"Anyway, I think this is a team success, not only mine. The team is great these days. At the Volta Valenciana we did a strong race and took two podium places. Now, in Dubail, Magnus was close to the victory too. That’s great!"

Valverde recognized Sanchez' strong start to the season, saying he is doing "really well at the moment". "Even though I myself tried to leave him behind in the finale, he took a strong turn with 2km to go and it caught me out of strength. I'm still happy, though, because my legs continue to feel really well after my injury."

The fireworks kicked off on the Collada Bermejo, a category 1 ascent that crested with 60km to go. As the day's early breakaway was being reeled in, Quick-Step Floors went on the attack, with both Gilbert and Bob Jungels jumping away.

They were reeled in before the unclassified Alto de Gebas, where Astana's Jakob Fuglsang attacked and launched Sanchez up the road with Valverde.

"I knew from the start that Sanchez and Valverde were the most dangerous riders, as they knew the roads, so that is why we tried something different. After 20 kilometers we went away together with a big group and as some riders weren't willing to share the work, we made a selection, followed by two more later in the race. Unfortunately, a strong headwind thwarted our efforts and we couldn't extend the lead," Gilbert said.

What a great day for our team! @LLEONSANCHEZ won #VueltaCiclistaMurcia2018 pic.twitter.com/VqyTeC0tJC

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5:06:35
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:15
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:54
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
8Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
9José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
16Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
18Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
19Etienne van Empel (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
22Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
25Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
26Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
30Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
36Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
38Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
39Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
OTLThomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
OTLStijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
OTLHector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
OTLGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
OTLAntonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
OTLRobert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
OTLNigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
OTLJesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH
OTLJulen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLOscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
OTLJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLJonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLJames Mitri (GBr) Burgos-BH
OTLMarc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Team Euskadi
OTLJon Ander Insausti (Spa) Team Euskadi
OTLJonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
OTLDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
OTLMathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
OTLMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
OTLJorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH
OTLMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLAaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
OTLJan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
OTLSergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
OTLAdam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
OTLKyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
OTLRomain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
OTLJerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
OTLRein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
OTLEduardo Francisco Garcia (Spa) Dare Gaviota
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFMikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFIbai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRobbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFImanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMatteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFEgoitz Fernandez Ayarzaguena (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFRicardo Garcia (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPeio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Team Euskadi
DNFHector Gonzales (Spa) Dare Gaviota
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
DNFEvan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFLeon Koch (Ned) Dare Gaviota
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSenne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFJosé Mendes (Por) Burgos BH
DNFMilan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEmerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFJonas Orset (Nor) Dare Gaviota
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFIbai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFSergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFEnrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFPablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFCarlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJosu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFOdin Foldvik Eikeland (Nor) Dare Gaviota
DNSZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

 

