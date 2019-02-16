Vuelta Murcia: Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2 ahead of Valverde
Astana rider seals overall win
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) took the overall victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region Murcia, with his win in the second and final stage. He beat world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in a two-man sprint, with Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin coming in third.
Sanchez continued Astana's domination of the race, after the Kazakh team had finished first, second and third on stage 1. Valverde claimed second in GC, and Pello Bilbao, Sanchez' teammate and winner of the first stage, was third overall.
"First of all I have to say about a great team work today. All together we did a very nice and strong race. Yeah, it was quite difficult to control Valverde on the final climb, but I was able to follow him and later to control him inside the final kilometers. I did my best in the final and I am happy to take this win. It is an important result for me since this is my home race. But, the most important is the way we raced yesterday and today. That was really great!" said Sanchez.
Sanchez and Valverde had broken from the lead group on the final climb, with some 15km to go. Valverde went solo from the top of the climb, before Sanchez caught him again. As Sanchez crossed the finish line with a sizable gap, Valverde applauded his countryman and embraced him after crossing the finish line.
The Queen stage featured four ranked climbs, and it was destined to throw the GC upside down. A group of six riders got away early, and were later joined by four more. Their gap never got far above the one-minute mark.
Halfway through the stage came the day's biggest climb, the cat. 1 Alto Collado Bermejo. The approach saw Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Carlos Barbero (Movistar) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) jump from the field and move up. But this group fell apart on the climb, with Riccardo Zoidl taking a solo lead, before being joined by Howson and Fuglsang. Attack followed attack and the group and leaders changed constantly.
Fuglsang finally dropped the others and took off, only to have neo-pro Antonio Soto (Euskadi) join him. They were chased by an elite group of about 35, containing no less than five Movistar riders. The chase was successful and the large group took on the finale. The pace stayed high as the field barreled its way towards the day's final climb, the Alto Cresta de Gallo, only 12km from the finish.
Astana kept control of the group, not wanting to let anyone get away.
Movistar made its move on the climb, with fourth-ranked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third-ranked Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacking, both only three seconds down on GC. Just before the top, the Movistar ride took off solo, but Sanchez re-joined him in the final 2km. In the final kilometer, the two sprinted for the win, with Sanchez pulling past Valverde for a clear win to take the stage and the overall title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:14:33
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:13
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:29
|11
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:33
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|13
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|16
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|17
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|21
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|24
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:48
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|32
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|33
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|34
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:06
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:06
|37
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:07
|38
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:10
|39
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:55
|40
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|41
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|43
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:41
|44
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:57
|45
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|46
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|48
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:05
|50
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:27
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|54
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|58
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|59
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|60
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|62
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:16:53
|63
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|64
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|65
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|66
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|67
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|68
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:32
|69
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|73
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|74
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|75
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:18:53
|76
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:25:45
|77
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|78
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|79
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|80
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|81
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|82
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|83
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|84
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|85
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|DNS
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|DNS
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|DNF
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|DNF
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Samuele Rubino (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|3
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|3
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|1
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|2
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|8
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:14:33
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:33
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:48
|5
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|7
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|5
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|4
|13
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8:29:38
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|5
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:19
|8
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:35
|11
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:39
|12
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|13
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|16
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|17
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:44
|18
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|20
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:16
|22
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|25
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:13
|27
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:26
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|29
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:05:41
|30
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|33
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:03
|34
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:17
|35
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:48
|36
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|37
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:56
|38
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|0:08:03
|39
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:08
|41
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:35
|42
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:10:50
|44
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:08
|46
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:33
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:38
|50
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|0:12:57
|51
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:03
|53
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:20
|54
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|55
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:15:32
|57
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|58
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:59
|59
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:19:46
|60
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|61
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:10
|64
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:20:29
|65
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:25
|66
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:21:39
|68
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:06
|69
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:26:32
|70
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:26:34
|72
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:26:55
|73
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:28:11
|74
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|75
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|76
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|0:28:38
|77
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:28:50
|78
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|79
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:35:24
|80
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|81
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|82
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|83
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|84
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|85
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5
|3
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|8
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|9
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|11
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|12
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|9
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|10
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|13
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|15
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|5
|16
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|18
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|19
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8:29:38
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:39
|4
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:54
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|25:29:20
|2
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:36
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:58
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|5
|CCC Team
|0:05:56
|6
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:54
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:53
|8
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:12:22
|9
|Roompot-Charles
|0:16:29
|10
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:33
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:52
|12
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:24:21
|13
|Burgos-BH
|0:30:20
|14
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:40:21
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:43:39
|16
|Kometa Cycling
|0:45:30
|17
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:58:53
