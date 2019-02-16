Image 1 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins Vuelta Murcia 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Peter Kennaugh (Bora Hansgrohe) in action during the final stage at Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the podium in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the podium in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Movistar drive the pace on stage 2 in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the final stage in Murcia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) took the overall victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region Murcia, with his win in the second and final stage. He beat world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in a two-man sprint, with Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin coming in third.

Sanchez continued Astana's domination of the race, after the Kazakh team had finished first, second and third on stage 1. Valverde claimed second in GC, and Pello Bilbao, Sanchez' teammate and winner of the first stage, was third overall.

"First of all I have to say about a great team work today. All together we did a very nice and strong race. Yeah, it was quite difficult to control Valverde on the final climb, but I was able to follow him and later to control him inside the final kilometers. I did my best in the final and I am happy to take this win. It is an important result for me since this is my home race. But, the most important is the way we raced yesterday and today. That was really great!" said Sanchez.

Sanchez and Valverde had broken from the lead group on the final climb, with some 15km to go. Valverde went solo from the top of the climb, before Sanchez caught him again. As Sanchez crossed the finish line with a sizable gap, Valverde applauded his countryman and embraced him after crossing the finish line.

The Queen stage featured four ranked climbs, and it was destined to throw the GC upside down. A group of six riders got away early, and were later joined by four more. Their gap never got far above the one-minute mark.

Halfway through the stage came the day's biggest climb, the cat. 1 Alto Collado Bermejo. The approach saw Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Carlos Barbero (Movistar) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) jump from the field and move up. But this group fell apart on the climb, with Riccardo Zoidl taking a solo lead, before being joined by Howson and Fuglsang. Attack followed attack and the group and leaders changed constantly.

Fuglsang finally dropped the others and took off, only to have neo-pro Antonio Soto (Euskadi) join him. They were chased by an elite group of about 35, containing no less than five Movistar riders. The chase was successful and the large group took on the finale. The pace stayed high as the field barreled its way towards the day's final climb, the Alto Cresta de Gallo, only 12km from the finish.

Astana kept control of the group, not wanting to let anyone get away.

Movistar made its move on the climb, with fourth-ranked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third-ranked Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacking, both only three seconds down on GC. Just before the top, the Movistar ride took off solo, but Sanchez re-joined him in the final 2km. In the final kilometer, the two sprinted for the win, with Sanchez pulling past Valverde for a clear win to take the stage and the overall title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:14:33 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 7 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:29 11 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:33 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 13 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 16 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 17 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 19 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 21 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 24 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 26 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:48 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 32 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 33 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 34 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:06 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:04:06 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:07 38 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:10 39 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:55 40 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 41 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 43 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:41 44 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:57 45 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 46 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles 48 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:05 50 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:27 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 54 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 58 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 59 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 60 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 62 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:16:53 63 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 64 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie 65 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 66 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 67 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 68 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:32 69 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 73 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 74 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 75 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:18:53 76 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:25:45 77 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 78 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 79 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 80 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 81 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles 82 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 83 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 84 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 85 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country DNS Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team DNS Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Will Barta (USA) CCC Team DNF Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team DNF Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team DNF Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team DNF Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo DNF Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team DNF Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country DNF Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Samuele Rubino (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country DNF Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie DNF Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert DNF Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 pts 2 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2 3 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 1 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 3 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 1 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 10 2 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 8 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Local rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4:14:33 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:33 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:48 5 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 16 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 7 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 5 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 4 13 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Final general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8:29:38 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13 5 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19 8 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:35 11 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 0:01:39 12 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 13 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 16 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 17 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:44 18 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:16 22 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:59 25 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:13 27 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:04:26 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 29 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:05:41 30 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 31 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 33 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:03 34 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:17 35 Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:48 36 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 37 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:56 38 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 0:08:03 39 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:08 41 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:35 42 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 43 Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:10:50 44 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:08 46 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:33 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 49 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:38 50 James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH 0:12:57 51 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:03 53 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:20 54 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 55 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 56 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:15:32 57 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 58 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:59 59 Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:46 60 Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles 61 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 62 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert 63 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:10 64 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:20:29 65 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:25 66 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:21:39 68 Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:06 69 Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team 0:26:32 70 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:26:34 72 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:26:55 73 Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:28:11 74 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 75 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 76 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles 0:28:38 77 Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:28:50 78 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 79 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles 0:35:24 80 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 81 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 82 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 83 Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi 84 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 85 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 pts 2 Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH 5 3 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 4 4 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 4 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team 8 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 8 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 9 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 11 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 12 Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 1 13 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 9 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 10 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert 8 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 7 13 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 6 15 Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles 5 16 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 17 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 4 18 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 3 19 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 20 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team 1

Local rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8:29:38 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:39 4 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:54 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:59