Vuelta Murcia: Luis Leon Sanchez wins stage 2 ahead of Valverde

Astana rider seals overall win

Image 1 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins Vuelta Murcia 2019

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins Vuelta Murcia 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 16

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 16

Peter Kennaugh (Bora Hansgrohe) in action during the final stage at Murcia

Peter Kennaugh (Bora Hansgrohe) in action during the final stage at Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the podium in Murcia

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the podium in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team)

Pello Bilbao (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the podium in Murcia

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) on the podium in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Movistar drive the pace on stage 2 in Murcia

Movistar drive the pace on stage 2 in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia

Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia

Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) wins the final stage in Murcia ahead of Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia

Valverde, Sanchez and Bilbao complete the GC podium in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the final stage in Murcia

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) won the final stage in Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) took the overall victory at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region Murcia, with his win in the second and final stage. He beat world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in a two-man sprint, with Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin coming in third.

Sanchez continued Astana's domination of the race, after the Kazakh team had finished first, second and third on stage 1. Valverde claimed second in GC, and Pello Bilbao, Sanchez' teammate and winner of the first stage, was third overall.

"First of all I have to say about a great team work today. All together we did a very nice and strong race. Yeah, it was quite difficult to control Valverde on the final climb, but I was able to follow him and later to control him inside the final kilometers. I did my best in the final and I am happy to take this win. It is an important result for me since this is my home race. But, the most important is the way we raced yesterday and today. That was really great!" said Sanchez.

Sanchez and Valverde had broken from the lead group on the final climb, with some 15km to go. Valverde went solo from the top of the climb, before Sanchez caught him again. As Sanchez crossed the finish line with a sizable gap, Valverde applauded his countryman and embraced him after crossing the finish line.

The Queen stage featured four ranked climbs, and it was destined to throw the GC upside down. A group of six riders got away early, and were later joined by four more. Their gap never got far above the one-minute mark.

Halfway through the stage came the day's biggest climb, the cat. 1 Alto Collado Bermejo. The approach saw Damien Howson (Mitchelton-Scott), Carlos Barbero (Movistar) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) jump from the field and move up. But this group fell apart on the climb, with Riccardo Zoidl taking a solo lead, before being joined by Howson and Fuglsang. Attack followed attack and the group and leaders changed constantly.

Fuglsang finally dropped the others and took off, only to have neo-pro Antonio Soto (Euskadi) join him. They were chased by an elite group of about 35, containing no less than five Movistar riders. The chase was successful and the large group took on the finale. The pace stayed high as the field barreled its way towards the day's final climb, the Alto Cresta de Gallo, only 12km from the finish.

Astana kept control of the group, not wanting to let anyone get away.

Movistar made its move on the climb, with fourth-ranked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and third-ranked Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacking, both only three seconds down on GC. Just before the top, the Movistar ride took off solo, but Sanchez re-joined him in the final 2km. In the final kilometer, the two sprinted for the win, with Sanchez pulling past Valverde for a clear win to take the stage and the overall title.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:14:33
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:13
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
7Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:29
11Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:33
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
13Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
14Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
16Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
17Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
19Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
21Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
22Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
24Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:48
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
29José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
30Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
31Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
32Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
33Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
34Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
35Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:06
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:04:06
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:07
38David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:10
39Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:55
40Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
41Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
43Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:41
44Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:57
45Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
46Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
47Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
48Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:05
50Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:27
51Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
52Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
54Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
56Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
58Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
59Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
60Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
62Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:16:53
63Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
64Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
65Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
66Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
67Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
68Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:32
69Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
70Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
72Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
73Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
74Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
75Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:18:53
76Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:25:45
77Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
78Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
79Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
80Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
81Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
82Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
83Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
84Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
85Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
DNSSimon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
DNSFilippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFPascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFWill Barta (USA) CCC Team
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFPawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
DNFCarlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJuan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
DNFXavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAlexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFJose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
DNFBeñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFDaniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFMauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFManuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAntonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFSamuele Rubino (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFEnrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFWillem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3pts
2Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles2
3Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team1
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
3Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi1
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
2Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team8
3Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Local rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:14:33
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:33
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:48
5José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott16
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe14
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
6Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country10
7Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert5
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles4
13Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Final general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8:29:38
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:13
5Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:19
8Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:35
11Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:39
12Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
13Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
16Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
17Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:44
18Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
21Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:16
22José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:59
25Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:13
27Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:04:26
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
29Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:05:41
30Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
31Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
33David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:03
34Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:17
35Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:48
36Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
37Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:56
38Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team0:08:03
39Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
40Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:08
41Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:35
42Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
43Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:10:50
44Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:12:08
46Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:33
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
49Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:38
50James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH0:12:57
51Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:03
53Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:20
54Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
55Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
56Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:15:32
57Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
58Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:15:59
59Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:46
60Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
61Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
63Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:10
64Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:20:29
65Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:25
66Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:21:39
68Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:06
69Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team0:26:32
70Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
71Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:26:34
72Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:26:55
73Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:11
74Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
75Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
76Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles0:28:38
77Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:28:50
78Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
79Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:35:24
80Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
81Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
82Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
83Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
84Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
85Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7pts
2Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH5
3Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team4
4Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
4Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team8
5Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
9Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
10Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
11Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
12Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team1
13Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team41pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team37
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team34
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe26
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team18
8Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country10
9Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
10Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert8
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe8
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin7
13Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie6
15Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles5
16José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team5
17Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott3
19Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
20Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team1

Local rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8:29:38
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:39
4José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:54
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:59

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team25:29:20
2Katusha-Alpecin0:04:36
3Mitchelton-Scott0:04:58
4Movistar Team0:05:22
5CCC Team0:05:56
6Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:54
7Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:53
8Euskadi Basque Country0:12:22
9Roompot-Charles0:16:29
10Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:33
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:52
12Rally UHC Cycling0:24:21
13Burgos-BH0:30:20
14Gazprom–Rusvelo0:40:21
15Direct Energie0:43:39
16Kometa Cycling0:45:30
17Equipo Euskadi0:58:53

 

