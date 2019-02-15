Trending

Bilbao wins Vuelta Murcia opener

Fraile, Sanchez trail in from breakaway

Image 1 of 10

Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 2 of 10

Pello Bilbao wins stage 1 of the Vuelta a Murcia

Pello Bilbao wins stage 1 of the Vuelta a Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 10

Matteo Trentin on stage 1

Matteo Trentin on stage 1
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 4 of 10

Omar Fraile leads the group in for second

Omar Fraile leads the group in for second
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 5 of 10

Pello Bilbao (Astana)

Pello Bilbao (Astana)
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 6 of 10

Pello Bilbao (Astana) gets away

Pello Bilbao (Astana) gets away
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 7 of 10

Alejandro Valverde leads Astana on stage 1

Alejandro Valverde leads Astana on stage 1
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 8 of 10

Vuelta a Murcia stage 1

Vuelta a Murcia stage 1
(Image credit: Roberto Bettini / BettiniPhoto)
Image 9 of 10

Pello Bilbao solos to the line on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Murcia

Pello Bilbao solos to the line on stage 1 of the Vuelta a Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Pello Bilbao dons the leader's jersey after winning the opening stage of the Vuelta a Murcia

Pello Bilbao dons the leader's jersey after winning the opening stage of the Vuelta a Murcia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4:15:02
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:09
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
13Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
14Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
16Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
17Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
18Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
22Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
26Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
28Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:14
29Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
31Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
32Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
35Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
36Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:18
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:46
38Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:01
39Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:54
40Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:56
42Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
44Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
45Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
46Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
48Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
49Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
50Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
51Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
52Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
57Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
58Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
60Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
61Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
62Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
63Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
64Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
65Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
68Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
69Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
70Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:03:08
71Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
72Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
73Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
74Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
75Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:03:10
76Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team0:03:13
77Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:14
78Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
82Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:46
83Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
84Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team0:07:47
85Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:05
86Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
87Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
88James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
89Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
90Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
91Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
92Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
93Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
95Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
96Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:42
98Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
100Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
101Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
102Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
103Samuele Rubino (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
104Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
105Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
106Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
107Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
108Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
110Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
111Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
112Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
113Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
114Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
115Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
116Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
117Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
119Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
120Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
121Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
122Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
123Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team10
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe8
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin7
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie6
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team4
13Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert3
14Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
15Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH3pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team3pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
3Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie3pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
3Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:45:12
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
3Movistar Team
4Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
5CCC Team0:00:31
6Mitchelton-Scott0:00:35
7Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:06
8Wanty-Gobert0:03:08
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
11Direct Energie0:05:55
12Roompot-Charles
13Rally Uhc Cycling
14Equipo Euskadi0:06:19
15Euskadi Basque Country0:08:17
16Gazprom–Rusvelo0:08:42
17Burgos-Bh0:13:51
18Kometa Cycling Team

