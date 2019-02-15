Bilbao wins Vuelta Murcia opener
Fraile, Sanchez trail in from breakaway
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:15:02
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:09
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|13
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|18
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|29
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|31
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:01
|39
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|40
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:56
|42
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|45
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|48
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|50
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|52
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|60
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|61
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|64
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|65
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|69
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|70
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:03:08
|71
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|72
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|73
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:10
|76
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:13
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:14
|78
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:46
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:07:47
|85
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:05
|86
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|87
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|88
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|89
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|90
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|91
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|93
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|96
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:42
|98
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|100
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|102
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|103
|Samuele Rubino (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|104
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|105
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|106
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|107
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|108
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|111
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|112
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|114
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|115
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|120
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|121
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|122
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|123
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|13
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|14
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|3
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|3
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:45:12
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|5
|CCC Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:06
|8
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:08
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:05:55
|12
|Roompot-Charles
|13
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|14
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:06:19
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:17
|16
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:08:42
|17
|Burgos-Bh
|0:13:51
|18
|Kometa Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4:15:02
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:09
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|13
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|14
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|16
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|17
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|18
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|22
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|26
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|29
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|31
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) CCC Team
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|35
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|36
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|37
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:46
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:01
|39
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|40
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:56
|42
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|44
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|45
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|46
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|48
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|49
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|50
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|51
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|52
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|58
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|60
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|61
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|62
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|63
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|64
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|65
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|68
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|69
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|70
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:03:08
|71
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|72
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|73
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|74
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|75
|Lars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:03:10
|76
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:13
|77
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:14
|78
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:46
|83
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:07:47
|85
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:05
|86
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|87
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|88
|James Mitri (NZl) Burgos-BH
|89
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|90
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|91
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|92
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|93
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|96
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:42
|98
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|100
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|101
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|102
|Daniel Viegas (Por) Kometa Cycling Team
|103
|Samuele Rubino (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|104
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|105
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|106
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|107
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|108
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|111
|Dzmitry Zhyhunou (Blr) Equipo Euskadi
|112
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|114
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|115
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|116
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|117
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|120
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|121
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|122
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|123
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|11
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|4
|13
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|14
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|15
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|5
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Isaac Canton Serrano (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:45:12
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|5
|CCC Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:35
|7
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:06
|8
|Wanty-Gobert
|0:03:08
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:05:55
|12
|Roompot-Charles
|13
|Rally Uhc Cycling
|14
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:06:19
|15
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:17
|16
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:08:42
|17
|Burgos-BH
|0:13:51
|18
|Kometa Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy