Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Adam Yates wins stage 4

Izagirre moves into race lead

Image 1 of 85

Adam Yates wins stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Adam Yates wins stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 85

Astana leads the team classification

Astana leads the team classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 85

Pello Bilbao leads Ion Izagirre over the line on stage 4

Pello Bilbao leads Ion Izagirre over the line on stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 85

Edvald Boasson Hagen crosses the line

Edvald Boasson Hagen crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 85

Ion Izagirre in yellow after stage 4

Ion Izagirre in yellow after stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 85

Ion Izagirre gets zipped up

Ion Izagirre gets zipped up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 85

Adam Yates on the podium

Adam Yates on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 85

Adam Yates sprays the champagne

Adam Yates sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 85

(L-R) Merhawi Kudus, Pello Bilbao and Ion Izagirre

(L-R) Merhawi Kudus, Pello Bilbao and Ion Izagirre
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 85

The classification leaders after stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

The classification leaders after stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 85

Diego Rubio extended his lead in the mountains classification

Diego Rubio extended his lead in the mountains classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 85

Dimension Data work for Edvald Boasson Hagen at the front of the bunch

Dimension Data work for Edvald Boasson Hagen at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 85

Mitchelton-Scott sitting in the bunch

Mitchelton-Scott sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 85

Luka Mezgec and Esteban Chaves

Luka Mezgec and Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 85

It was a fairly warm day for the riders

It was a fairly warm day for the riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 85

Alejandro Valverde in the bands of world champion

Alejandro Valverde in the bands of world champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 85

Alejandro Valverde chats in the peloton

Alejandro Valverde chats in the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 85

Luis angel Mate (Cofidis)

Luis angel Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 85

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 85

Luis Leon Sanchez layers up

Luis Leon Sanchez layers up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 85

There were plenty of attacks at the start of the stage

There were plenty of attacks at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 85

The first breakaway did not succeed

The first breakaway did not succeed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 85

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 85

Omar Fraile (Astana)

Omar Fraile (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 85

Dimension Data lead the peloton

Dimension Data lead the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 85

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 85

Luka Mezgec goes back to the car

Luka Mezgec goes back to the car
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 85

Adam Yates attacked in the final kilometre to take victory

Adam Yates attacked in the final kilometre to take victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 85

Silvan Dillier tries to hold on from the breakaway

Silvan Dillier tries to hold on from the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 85

Silvan Dillier was the last man standing from the breakaway

Silvan Dillier was the last man standing from the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 85

Awet Andemeskel Gebremedhin (Israel Cycling Academy)

Awet Andemeskel Gebremedhin (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 85

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 85

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) went on the attack in the final part of the stage

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) went on the attack in the final part of the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 85

Preben Van Hecke attacked a couple of times

Preben Van Hecke attacked a couple of times
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 85

The peloton climbs

The peloton climbs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 85

Silvan Dillier leads the breakaway

Silvan Dillier leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 85

A long road traveled by the peloton

A long road traveled by the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 85

Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates)

Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 85

Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Ion Izagirre (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 85

There was some stunning scenary

There was some stunning scenary
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 85

Edvald Boasson Hagen speaks with his team

Edvald Boasson Hagen speaks with his team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 85

Riders try to get into the breakaway

Riders try to get into the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 85

Silvan Dillier attacks

Silvan Dillier attacks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 85

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos BH)

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos BH)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 85

The peloton relaxes and lets the breakaway going up the road

The peloton relaxes and lets the breakaway going up the road
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 85

Dimension Data at the front of the peloton

Dimension Data at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 85

Giacomo Nizzolo leads the peloton down a descent

Giacomo Nizzolo leads the peloton down a descent
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 85

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 85

Edvald Boasson Hagen waits for the start

Edvald Boasson Hagen waits for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 85

Adam Yates lines up for the start

Adam Yates lines up for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 85

The view from the back of the peloton

The view from the back of the peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 85

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 54 of 85

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)

Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 85

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 85

The Mitchelton-Scott team work away in the bunch

The Mitchelton-Scott team work away in the bunch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 57 of 85

The sport Vlaanderen-Baloise team

The sport Vlaanderen-Baloise team
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 58 of 85

It was a fine day for bike riding

It was a fine day for bike riding
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 59 of 85

Diego Rubio Hernandez as he tries to make it into the breakaway

Diego Rubio Hernandez as he tries to make it into the breakaway
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 60 of 85

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 61 of 85

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen

Race leader Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 62 of 85

Ion Izagirre started the day in second place overall

Ion Izagirre started the day in second place overall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 63 of 85

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jose Goncalves (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 64 of 85

Alexander Kristoff sorts himself out

Alexander Kristoff sorts himself out
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 65 of 85

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 66 of 85

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)

Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 67 of 85

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 68 of 85

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 69 of 85

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)

David de la Cruz (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 70 of 85

Edvald Boasson Hagen wears the leader's jersey

Edvald Boasson Hagen wears the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 71 of 85

Geraint Thomas (Team sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 72 of 85

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 73 of 85

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 74 of 85

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 75 of 85

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 76 of 85

Geraint Thomas rides to the start

Geraint Thomas rides to the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 77 of 85

Waiting for the start

Waiting for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 78 of 85

Roman Kreuziger and Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data)

Roman Kreuziger and Enrico Gasparotto (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 79 of 85

Magnus Cort Nielson (Astana)

Magnus Cort Nielson (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 80 of 85

Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie)

Rein Taaramae (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 81 of 85

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 82 of 85

European Champion Matteo Trentin rides to the start

European Champion Matteo Trentin rides to the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 83 of 85

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)

Mikel Nieve (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 84 of 85

Ion Izagirre (Astana)

Ion Izagirre (Astana)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 85 of 85

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana at Alcala-Alcocebre, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the tough uphill finish. Pello Bilbao (Astana) rounded off the podium, while his teammate Ion Izagirre took fourth and the race lead.

Yates led a group of attackers from the peloton midway up the 4.2km climb, after Merhawi Kudus (Astana) had caught the last man standing from the break, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale).

As the double-digit gradients bit, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) struggled to keep up, and it became clear that he wouldn’t hang on to the leader’s yellow jersey.

After an attack from Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Yates was the next to go, jumping away in the final kilometre. Valverde tried to follow but didn’t react quickly enough to catch and pass Yates, who hung on to take his first win of 2019.

Just a few metres back, the Astana duo of Bilbao and Izagirre crossed the line together, with Izagirre almost certain of overall victory – his first at a stage race since the 2015 Tour de Pologne – ahead of tomorrow’s flat final stage. He goes into Sunday with a seven-second lead over compatriot and world champion Alejandro Valverde.

How it happened

The hilliest day of the race, stage 4 was always likely to decide the order of the general classification, with four classified climbs featuring. An uphill finish in Alcala-Alcossebre was the major climb of the day, measuring 4.2km in length, with an average gradient of 8.9 per cent and brutal double-digit gradients along the way.

Three men got away early on after a hectic opening to the stage which saw a break get up the road before being brought back by Burgos-BH, who were keen to place mountain classification leader Diego Rubio out front.

Rubio was joined by Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) in the break of the day. The first climb of the day – a first category climb to Culla – saw Rubio duly seal his mountain classification victory. He would take the second climb, before dropping back with 55km to race, his job done.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, Dimension Data did all the work on the front in aid of race leader Boasson Hagen. They restricted the gap to a maximum of 4:30, which Dillier enjoyed when he went it alone with 30km to go.

On the run-in to the final climb, Dillier demonstrated the same fighting spirit and time trial ability we saw at last year’s Paris-Roubaix, holding the gap at around four minutes for kilometre after kilometre in the face of work by Dimension Data and Mitchelton-Scott.

At the foot of the final climb, Dillier’s lead was down to a minute, but that soon evaporated as Movistar pushed the pace on the lower slopes. The attacks were stop and go on the inconsistent gradients until Yates pushed on, dragging nine men out of the peloton with him.

In the end, the British rider was not only strong enough to lead the way, but he was also strong enough to finish it off too, sweeping to his first victory since the final stage of last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné. Only Valverde could hold his wheel, but the world champion didn’t have enough to overhaul him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4:54:57
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:04
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:00:05
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:17
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:25
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:30
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
13Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
15Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
17David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:50
18Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:53
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:55
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
23Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
24Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
25Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:12
28Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
29Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:19
31Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
32Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:27
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
34Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
35Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
37Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
38Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
39Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
40Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:31
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
42Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
43José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:34
44Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:38
45Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:39
46Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:51
48Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:00:59
49Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:00:03
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:05
51Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:00:07
52Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
53Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
54Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:13
55Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:14
56Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
57Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
58Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:23
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:25
60Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
61Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
62Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:35
63Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:02:42
64Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:46
65Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:47
66Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:14
67Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
68Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
69Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
70Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
71Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:33
72Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
73Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:36
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:57
75Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:01
76Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
77Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:04:03
78Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
79Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
80Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:04:06
81Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:04:07
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:04:08
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
84Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:33
85Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
87Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
90Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
91Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:13
93Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
95Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:17
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:22
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:25
98Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:05:30
99Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
100Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:44
102Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
103Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:05:55
105Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:06:07
106Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:08
107Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:10
108Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
109Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
110Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
111Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
112Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
113Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
114João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
115Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
116Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
117Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
118Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
119Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data0:06:17
120Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
121Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:18
122Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
123Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
124Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:06:22
125Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:06:49
126Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:06:51
127David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:57
128Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
129Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:07:25
131Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
132Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:07:28
134Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
135Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:23
136Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
137Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:36
138Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:08:45
139José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:10:59
140Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:38
141Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:11:48
142Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
143Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:12
144Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:45
145Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:47
146Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:05
147Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:58
148Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:05
149Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:14:42
150Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:17:12
151Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:19:58
152Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
153Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:20:07
154Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:20:46
155Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:10
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
DNFJoaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
DNFRui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
5Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates12
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi10
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida8
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott7
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy6
11Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates5
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo4
13Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
14Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team2
15Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

KOM 1 - Alto de Culla
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH10pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
3João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto6
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
5Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1

KOM 2 - La Bandereta
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH6pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale4
3João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto2
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

KOM 3 - La Serratella
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto4
3Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH2
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

KOM 4 - Ermita Santa Lucia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
4Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14:18:27
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
4Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:16
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
7Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:33
8Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:34
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:46
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:00:48
11Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:57
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:59
13Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:06
14Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:14
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:15
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:17
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:27
19Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:46
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:01:50
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:01:51
23Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:58
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:02:02
25Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:17
28Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:02:19
29Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:02:26
30Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:02:30
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:35
32Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:37
33Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:02:48
34Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:02:54
35José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:03
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:06
37Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:16
38Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:23
39Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:42
40Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:03:45
41Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:56
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
43Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:04:01
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:08
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:27
46Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:04:28
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:51
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:05:03
49Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:47
51Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:58
52Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:01
53Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:02
54Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:06:05
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:31
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:38
57Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:06:48
58Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:01
59Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:11
60Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:19
61Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
62Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:07:44
63Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:47
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:54
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:08:23
67Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:08:25
68Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:43
69Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:47
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:09:07
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:10
72Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:12
73Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:09:13
74João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto0:09:24
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:55
76Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:00
77Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:09
78Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:10:19
79Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:26
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:37
81Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:45
82Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:10:46
83Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:10:54
84Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:11:06
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:12:00
86Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:12:31
87Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:34
88José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:13:13
89Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:13:21
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:13:39
91Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:52
92Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:14:49
93Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:02
94Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:15:31
95Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:08
96Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:16:22
97Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:16:52
98Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:16:56
99Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:17:01
100Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:34
101Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:18:29
102Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:41
103David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:50
104Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:19:07
105Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:19:33
106Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:34
107Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
108Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:53
109Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:21
110Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:26
111Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:21:27
112Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:01
113Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:22:07
114Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:14
115Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:30
116Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:06
117Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:18
118Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:25:05
119Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:25:40
120Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:25:50
121Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:26:00
122Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:12
123Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:16
124Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:26:54
125Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:03
126Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:27:22
127Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:58
128Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:28:59
129Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:29:08
130Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:29:14
131Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:32
132Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:29:52
133Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:31:02
134Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:07
135Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:32:05
136Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:32:53
137Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:33:36
139Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:19
140Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:36:44
141Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:38:24
142Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:39:32
143Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:40:44
144Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data0:40:59
145Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:41:35
146Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:43:05
147Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:43:49
148Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:46:43
149Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:48:34
150Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:51:30
151Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:54:42
152Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:28
153Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:58:45
154Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:58:50
155Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:59:46

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH41pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale18
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
4João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto12
5Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott6
6Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country6
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
10Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
11Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
13Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
14Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2
15Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country2
16Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto2
17Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
18Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
21Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country1
22Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi14:19:33
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo14:19:44
3Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin14:20:12
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team14:20:53
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida14:21:33
6Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:21:43
7Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:21:50
8Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:22:09
9Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14:22:23
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team14:22:25
11Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country14:22:28
12Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling14:24:25
13Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi14:26:11
14Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi14:26:52
15Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team14:27:40
16João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto14:27:51
17Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team14:28:46
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team14:29:04
19Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo14:29:33
20Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi14:30:58
21José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH14:31:40
22Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country14:33:58
23Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:35:19
24David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:37:17
25Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin14:38:01
26Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:40:34
27Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie14:40:41
28Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie14:41:33
29Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky14:44:07
30Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country14:44:27
31Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo14:45:21
32Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi14:47:26
33Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy14:47:41
34Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:48:19
35Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:50:32
36Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:51:20
37Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team14:55:11
38Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team14:57:59
39Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team14:59:11
40Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise15:00:02
41Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi15:07:01
42Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH15:09:57
43Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team15:13:09
44Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin15:16:55
45Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo15:17:17
46Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH15:18:13

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team42:56:31
2Team Sky0:02:25
3Mitchelton-Scott0:03:33
4Bahrain-Merida0:03:51
5CCC Team0:03:52
6Movistar Team0:05:25
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:28
8Dimension Data0:07:32
9Equipo Euskadi0:07:34
10Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:08:18
11Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:22
12Katusha-Alpecin0:10:37
13AG2R La Mondiale0:11:24
14Euskadi Basque Country0:11:55
15W52-FC Porto0:12:10
16Burgos-BH0:14:30
17Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:21
18Direct Energie0:15:50
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:17
20UAE Team Emirates0:16:40
21Gazprom–Rusvelo0:17:48
22Israel Cycling Academy0:18:39
23Rally UHC Cycling0:20:15
24Kometa Cycling Team0:20:21

Latest on Cyclingnews