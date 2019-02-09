Image 1 of 85 Adam Yates wins stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 85 Astana leads the team classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 85 Pello Bilbao leads Ion Izagirre over the line on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 85 Edvald Boasson Hagen crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 85 Ion Izagirre in yellow after stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 85 Ion Izagirre gets zipped up (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 85 Adam Yates on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 85 Adam Yates sprays the champagne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 85 (L-R) Merhawi Kudus, Pello Bilbao and Ion Izagirre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 85 The classification leaders after stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 85 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana at Alcala-Alcocebre, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the tough uphill finish. Pello Bilbao (Astana) rounded off the podium, while his teammate Ion Izagirre took fourth and the race lead.

Yates led a group of attackers from the peloton midway up the 4.2km climb, after Merhawi Kudus (Astana) had caught the last man standing from the break, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale).

As the double-digit gradients bit, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) struggled to keep up, and it became clear that he wouldn’t hang on to the leader’s yellow jersey.

After an attack from Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Yates was the next to go, jumping away in the final kilometre. Valverde tried to follow but didn’t react quickly enough to catch and pass Yates, who hung on to take his first win of 2019.

Just a few metres back, the Astana duo of Bilbao and Izagirre crossed the line together, with Izagirre almost certain of overall victory – his first at a stage race since the 2015 Tour de Pologne – ahead of tomorrow’s flat final stage. He goes into Sunday with a seven-second lead over compatriot and world champion Alejandro Valverde.

How it happened

The hilliest day of the race, stage 4 was always likely to decide the order of the general classification, with four classified climbs featuring. An uphill finish in Alcala-Alcossebre was the major climb of the day, measuring 4.2km in length, with an average gradient of 8.9 per cent and brutal double-digit gradients along the way.

Three men got away early on after a hectic opening to the stage which saw a break get up the road before being brought back by Burgos-BH, who were keen to place mountain classification leader Diego Rubio out front.

Rubio was joined by Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) in the break of the day. The first climb of the day – a first category climb to Culla – saw Rubio duly seal his mountain classification victory. He would take the second climb, before dropping back with 55km to race, his job done.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, Dimension Data did all the work on the front in aid of race leader Boasson Hagen. They restricted the gap to a maximum of 4:30, which Dillier enjoyed when he went it alone with 30km to go.

On the run-in to the final climb, Dillier demonstrated the same fighting spirit and time trial ability we saw at last year’s Paris-Roubaix, holding the gap at around four minutes for kilometre after kilometre in the face of work by Dimension Data and Mitchelton-Scott.

At the foot of the final climb, Dillier’s lead was down to a minute, but that soon evaporated as Movistar pushed the pace on the lower slopes. The attacks were stop and go on the inconsistent gradients until Yates pushed on, dragging nine men out of the peloton with him.

In the end, the British rider was not only strong enough to lead the way, but he was also strong enough to finish it off too, sweeping to his first victory since the final stage of last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné. Only Valverde could hold his wheel, but the world champion didn’t have enough to overhaul him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:54:57 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:05 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:17 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:25 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 13 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 15 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 17 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:50 18 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:53 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:55 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 23 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 24 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 25 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:10 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:12 28 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 29 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:19 31 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 32 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:27 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 35 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 37 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 38 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 39 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 40 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:31 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 42 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:34 44 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:38 45 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:39 46 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:00:51 48 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:00:59 49 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:00:03 50 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:05 51 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:07 52 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 53 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 54 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:02:13 55 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:14 56 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 58 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:23 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:25 60 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 61 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 62 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:35 63 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:42 64 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:46 65 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:47 66 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:14 67 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 68 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 69 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 70 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:33 72 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 73 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:36 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:57 75 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:01 76 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 77 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:04:03 78 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 79 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 80 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:04:06 81 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:04:07 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:08 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:33 85 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 87 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 91 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:13 93 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 95 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:17 96 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:22 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:25 98 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:05:30 99 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 100 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:44 102 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 103 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 104 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:05:55 105 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:06:07 106 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:08 107 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:10 108 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 109 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 110 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 111 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 112 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 113 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 114 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 115 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 116 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 117 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 119 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 0:06:17 120 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 121 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:18 122 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 123 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 124 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:06:22 125 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:49 126 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:06:51 127 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:57 128 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 129 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:25 131 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 132 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:07:28 134 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 135 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:23 136 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 137 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:36 138 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:08:45 139 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:10:59 140 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:38 141 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:48 142 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 143 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:12 144 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:45 145 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:47 146 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:05 147 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:58 148 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:05 149 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:14:42 150 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:17:12 151 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:19:58 152 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 153 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:20:07 154 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:46 155 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:10 DNF Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data DNF Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie DNF Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto DNF Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 10 7 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 7 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 6 11 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 4 13 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

KOM 1 - Alto de Culla # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 6 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 5 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1

KOM 2 - La Bandereta # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 2 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

KOM 3 - La Serratella # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 4 3 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

KOM 4 - Ermita Santa Lucia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14:18:27 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:18 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:33 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:34 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:46 10 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:48 11 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:57 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:59 13 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:06 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:14 15 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:15 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:17 17 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:27 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:46 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:50 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:51 23 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:58 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:02:02 25 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:17 28 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:02:19 29 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:02:26 30 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:30 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:35 32 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:37 33 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:02:48 34 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:54 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:03 36 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:06 37 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:16 38 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:23 39 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:42 40 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:03:45 41 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:56 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 43 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:04:01 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:08 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:27 46 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:04:28 47 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:51 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:05:03 49 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:47 51 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:58 52 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:01 53 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:02 54 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:06:05 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:31 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:38 57 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:06:48 58 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:01 59 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:11 60 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:19 61 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 62 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:07:44 63 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:47 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:54 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:08:23 67 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:08:25 68 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:43 69 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:47 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:07 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:10 72 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:12 73 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:09:13 74 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:09:24 75 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:55 76 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:00 77 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:09 78 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:10:19 79 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:26 80 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37 81 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:45 82 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:10:46 83 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:10:54 84 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:11:06 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:12:00 86 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:12:31 87 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:34 88 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:13:13 89 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:21 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:13:39 91 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:52 92 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:14:49 93 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:02 94 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:15:31 95 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:08 96 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:16:22 97 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:16:52 98 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:56 99 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:17:01 100 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:34 101 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:29 102 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:41 103 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:50 104 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:19:07 105 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:19:33 106 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:34 107 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 108 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:53 109 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:21 110 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:26 111 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:21:27 112 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:01 113 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:22:07 114 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:14 115 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:22:30 116 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:06 117 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:18 118 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:25:05 119 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:40 120 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:50 121 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:26:00 122 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:12 123 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:16 124 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:26:54 125 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:03 126 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:27:22 127 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:58 128 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:28:59 129 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:29:08 130 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:29:14 131 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:32 132 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:29:52 133 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:31:02 134 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:07 135 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:32:05 136 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:32:53 137 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:33:36 139 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:19 140 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:36:44 141 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:38:24 142 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:39:32 143 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:40:44 144 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 0:40:59 145 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:41:35 146 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:43:05 147 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:43:49 148 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:46:43 149 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:48:34 150 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:51:30 151 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:54:42 152 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:28 153 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:58:45 154 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:58:50 155 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:59:46

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 41 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 18 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 4 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 12 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 6 6 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 6 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 10 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 13 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 14 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 2 15 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 2 16 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 2 17 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 18 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 1 22 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 14:19:33 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 14:19:44 3 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 14:20:12 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 14:20:53 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 14:21:33 6 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:21:43 7 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14:21:50 8 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:22:09 9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14:22:23 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 14:22:25 11 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 14:22:28 12 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 14:24:25 13 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 14:26:11 14 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 14:26:52 15 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 14:27:40 16 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 14:27:51 17 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 14:28:46 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14:29:04 19 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 14:29:33 20 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 14:30:58 21 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 14:31:40 22 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 14:33:58 23 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14:35:19 24 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:37:17 25 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 14:38:01 26 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:40:34 27 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14:40:41 28 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 14:41:33 29 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 14:44:07 30 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 14:44:27 31 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 14:45:21 32 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 14:47:26 33 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 14:47:41 34 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:48:19 35 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14:50:32 36 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:51:20 37 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 14:55:11 38 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 14:57:59 39 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 14:59:11 40 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15:00:02 41 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 15:07:01 42 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 15:09:57 43 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 15:13:09 44 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 15:16:55 45 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 15:17:17 46 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 15:18:13