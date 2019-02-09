Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Adam Yates wins stage 4
Izagirre moves into race lead
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana at Alcala-Alcocebre, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the tough uphill finish. Pello Bilbao (Astana) rounded off the podium, while his teammate Ion Izagirre took fourth and the race lead.
Yates led a group of attackers from the peloton midway up the 4.2km climb, after Merhawi Kudus (Astana) had caught the last man standing from the break, Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale).
As the double-digit gradients bit, Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) struggled to keep up, and it became clear that he wouldn’t hang on to the leader’s yellow jersey.
After an attack from Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Yates was the next to go, jumping away in the final kilometre. Valverde tried to follow but didn’t react quickly enough to catch and pass Yates, who hung on to take his first win of 2019.
Just a few metres back, the Astana duo of Bilbao and Izagirre crossed the line together, with Izagirre almost certain of overall victory – his first at a stage race since the 2015 Tour de Pologne – ahead of tomorrow’s flat final stage. He goes into Sunday with a seven-second lead over compatriot and world champion Alejandro Valverde.
How it happened
The hilliest day of the race, stage 4 was always likely to decide the order of the general classification, with four classified climbs featuring. An uphill finish in Alcala-Alcossebre was the major climb of the day, measuring 4.2km in length, with an average gradient of 8.9 per cent and brutal double-digit gradients along the way.
Three men got away early on after a hectic opening to the stage which saw a break get up the road before being brought back by Burgos-BH, who were keen to place mountain classification leader Diego Rubio out front.
Rubio was joined by Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) in the break of the day. The first climb of the day – a first category climb to Culla – saw Rubio duly seal his mountain classification victory. He would take the second climb, before dropping back with 55km to race, his job done.
Meanwhile, back in the peloton, Dimension Data did all the work on the front in aid of race leader Boasson Hagen. They restricted the gap to a maximum of 4:30, which Dillier enjoyed when he went it alone with 30km to go.
On the run-in to the final climb, Dillier demonstrated the same fighting spirit and time trial ability we saw at last year’s Paris-Roubaix, holding the gap at around four minutes for kilometre after kilometre in the face of work by Dimension Data and Mitchelton-Scott.
At the foot of the final climb, Dillier’s lead was down to a minute, but that soon evaporated as Movistar pushed the pace on the lower slopes. The attacks were stop and go on the inconsistent gradients until Yates pushed on, dragging nine men out of the peloton with him.
In the end, the British rider was not only strong enough to lead the way, but he was also strong enough to finish it off too, sweeping to his first victory since the final stage of last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné. Only Valverde could hold his wheel, but the world champion didn’t have enough to overhaul him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:54:57
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:04
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:05
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:17
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:25
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|13
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|15
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|18
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:55
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|23
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|24
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|25
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|27
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|28
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|29
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|31
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|32
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:27
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|35
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|37
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|38
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|39
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|42
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|44
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:38
|45
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:39
|46
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:51
|48
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:00:59
|49
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:00:03
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:05
|51
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:07
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|54
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:13
|55
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|56
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|58
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:02:23
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:25
|60
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|61
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|62
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:35
|63
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|64
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:46
|65
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:47
|66
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:14
|67
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|68
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|69
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|70
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:33
|72
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|73
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:36
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:57
|75
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:01
|76
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|77
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:04:03
|78
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|79
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:04:06
|81
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:07
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:08
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:33
|85
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|86
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|87
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|91
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:13
|93
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|95
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:17
|96
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:22
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:25
|98
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:05:30
|99
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:44
|102
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:05:55
|105
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:06:07
|106
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:08
|107
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:10
|108
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|110
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|112
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|113
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|114
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|115
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|116
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|119
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|0:06:17
|120
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|121
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:18
|122
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|123
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|124
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:06:22
|125
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|126
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:06:51
|127
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:57
|128
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|129
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:25
|131
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|132
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:28
|134
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|135
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:23
|136
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|137
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:36
|138
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:08:45
|139
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:10:59
|140
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:38
|141
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:48
|142
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|143
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:12
|144
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:45
|145
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:47
|146
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:05
|147
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:58
|148
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:05
|149
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:14:42
|150
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:17:12
|151
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:19:58
|152
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|153
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:20:07
|154
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:46
|155
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:10
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|DNF
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|10
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|4
|13
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|6
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|5
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|2
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|4
|3
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14:18:27
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:33
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:34
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:46
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:48
|11
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|13
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:06
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:14
|15
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:17
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:27
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:46
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:50
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|23
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:58
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|25
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:17
|28
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:02:19
|29
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:30
|31
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:35
|32
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:37
|33
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:02:48
|34
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:54
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:03
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:06
|37
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:16
|38
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:23
|39
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:42
|40
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:45
|41
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|43
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:04:01
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:08
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:27
|46
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:04:28
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:51
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:05:03
|49
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:47
|51
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:58
|52
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:01
|53
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:02
|54
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:06:05
|55
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:31
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:38
|57
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|58
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:01
|59
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:07:11
|60
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:19
|61
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|62
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:44
|63
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:47
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:54
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:08:23
|67
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:08:25
|68
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:43
|69
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:47
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:07
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:10
|72
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:12
|73
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|74
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:09:24
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:55
|76
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:00
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:09
|78
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:10:19
|79
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:26
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|81
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:45
|82
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:10:46
|83
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:10:54
|84
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:11:06
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:12:00
|86
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:12:31
|87
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:34
|88
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:13:13
|89
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:21
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:13:39
|91
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:52
|92
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:14:49
|93
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:02
|94
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:15:31
|95
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:08
|96
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:16:22
|97
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:16:52
|98
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:56
|99
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:01
|100
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:34
|101
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:29
|102
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:41
|103
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:50
|104
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19:07
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:33
|106
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:34
|107
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|108
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:53
|109
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:21
|110
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:26
|111
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:21:27
|112
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:01
|113
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:22:07
|114
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:14
|115
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:30
|116
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:06
|117
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:18
|118
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:25:05
|119
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:40
|120
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:50
|121
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:26:00
|122
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:12
|123
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:16
|124
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:26:54
|125
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:03
|126
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:27:22
|127
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:58
|128
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:28:59
|129
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:29:08
|130
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:29:14
|131
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:32
|132
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:29:52
|133
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:31:02
|134
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:07
|135
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:32:05
|136
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:32:53
|137
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:33:36
|139
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:19
|140
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:36:44
|141
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:38:24
|142
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:39:32
|143
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:40:44
|144
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|0:40:59
|145
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:41:35
|146
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:43:05
|147
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:43:49
|148
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:46:43
|149
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:48:34
|150
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:51:30
|151
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:54:42
|152
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:28
|153
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:58:45
|154
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:58:50
|155
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:59:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|41
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|4
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|12
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|6
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|6
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|14
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|15
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|16
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|2
|17
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|18
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|21
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|1
|22
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|14:19:33
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14:19:44
|3
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:20:12
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|14:20:53
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|14:21:33
|6
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:21:43
|7
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:21:50
|8
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:22:09
|9
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14:22:23
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|14:22:25
|11
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|14:22:28
|12
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14:24:25
|13
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|14:26:11
|14
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|14:26:52
|15
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|14:27:40
|16
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|14:27:51
|17
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|14:28:46
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:29:04
|19
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14:29:33
|20
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|14:30:58
|21
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|14:31:40
|22
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|14:33:58
|23
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:35:19
|24
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:37:17
|25
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:38:01
|26
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:40:34
|27
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:40:41
|28
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|14:41:33
|29
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|14:44:07
|30
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|14:44:27
|31
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|14:45:21
|32
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|14:47:26
|33
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:47:41
|34
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:48:19
|35
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:50:32
|36
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:51:20
|37
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|14:55:11
|38
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|14:57:59
|39
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|14:59:11
|40
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15:00:02
|41
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|15:07:01
|42
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15:09:57
|43
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|15:13:09
|44
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|15:16:55
|45
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|15:17:17
|46
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15:18:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|42:56:31
|2
|Team Sky
|0:02:25
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:33
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:51
|5
|CCC Team
|0:03:52
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:05:25
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:28
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:07:32
|9
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:07:34
|10
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:08:18
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:22
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:37
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:24
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:11:55
|15
|W52-FC Porto
|0:12:10
|16
|Burgos-BH
|0:14:30
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:21
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:15:50
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:17
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:40
|21
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:17:48
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:39
|23
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:20:15
|24
|Kometa Cycling Team
|0:20:21
