Greg Van Avermaet took his first victory of the season for the new-look CCC Team, winning the uphill sprint on stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Belgian launched his sprint off the wheel of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and took the victory ahead of the previous day's winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), while Sanchez hung on for third. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth in Chera.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) stayed safely inside the front group over the last ascent to the finish line, and retained his lead in the overall classification for a third day. He heads into stage 4 with a five-second margin over runner-up Ion Izagirre (Astana) and eight seconds on third-placed Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida).

"I was really happy to win here for sure. It's always great to start the season off with a win on a hard parcours," said Van Avermaet.

"It was difficult and everyone was on the limit. However, I felt really strong. The team did a really good effort on the climb before so it was down to me to do a good result. I was in a really good position on the last switchback, it was perfect and I started my sprint and hoped nobody came round me. It's really good to start the season like that."

On a day of relentlessly undulating terrain and with a viciously technical finish in the tiny mountain village of Chera, Van Avermaet overhauled Spain's Sanchez to claim his first individual victory since the Tour de Yorkshire last May.

Trentin winner of Thursday's sprint finish in Alicante, ran Van Avermaet the closest in the finale. But the Belgian's driving blast up Chera's main street was simply unmatchable.

Van Avermaet's teammates made a sterling contribution near the end of a lumpy day's racing and a final draggy ascent where Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans made a potentially decisive late move.

But that challenge was clamped down by CCC's Alessandro De Marchi and after Movistar tried to keep control of affairs for Valverde, who was blocked in at the finish, Van Avermaet was able to come to the fore.

Boasson Hagen remains in the overall lead as the race now faces its most decisive stage on Saturday with the brutally difficult ascent to Santa Lucia hermitage.

How it unfolded

On a long, difficult day's racing through the Sierras on the eastern side of Valencia, the peloton was lucky enough to be racing in warm, dry conditions. The good weather encouraged a large early break with 10 riders making an early move.

Continental squad Euskadi Basque Country-Murias were the only team with more than one rider in the move, Cyril Barthe and Fernando Barcelo Aragon. The break contained Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Awet Andemeskel (Israel Cycling Academy), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Vladislav Kulikov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Diego Lopez Fuentes (Equipo Euskadi) and Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos-BH).

The large size of the break, combined with relentlessly rolling terrain and a bunch that was initially in no mood to chase, allowed the move to build up a buffer of over seven minutes in little over 90 minutes racing.

Team Dimension Data had put enough riders on the front to contain the gap as the race rolled through the finish village of Chera for a first time, with the race tackling a seemingly interminable series of steady climbs - five of them classified third category - in the densely forested mountain ranges of western Valencia.

Boasson Hagen remained steadily in the fourth spot for much of the first two-thirds of the undulating 194-kilometre stage. However, as the race reached its final hour and Astana added their weight to the chase, the lead began to tumble quickly. With 20 kilometres left to go, the 10 riders' advantage had plummeted to under two minutes and was dropping fast, and the collaboration, too, was beginning to crumble.

AG2R's Duval was initially one of the keenest to keep the move alive, taking a couple of long turns on the front as the race tacked the last classified climb of the Sot de Chera. But it was finally Spanish veteran Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto), double winner of the Tour of Portugal, who succeeded in opening up a gap, followed by Van Hecke and the two Euskadi-Murias riders.

The fast, narrow mountain descent to the foot of the final climb enabled the break to eke out its advantage a little longer, with Van Hecke taking some long turns even as Movistar and CCC began to mass at the front. But it was to no avail, and on the rolling draggy climb up to Chera, the last remnants of the break were finally reeled in.

Hermans launched a powerful attack, but De Marchi quickly was on his trail, and then Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Movistar's Nelson Oliveira bridged across, stifling the life out of the attack. Movistar initially kept control in the finale, and Valverde and Boasson Hagen were both near the front as the road flattened and then swooped down before the highly technical finish. But at that point, rather than Valverde or the Norwegian, Van Avermaet showed that he is more than ready for the fast-looming Classics with an impressively long final acceleration, all the way through to the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 5:00:16 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 18 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 20 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 23 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 24 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 25 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 26 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11 31 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 32 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 35 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 37 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 40 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:19 42 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 43 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:24 44 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30 45 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:00:33 46 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:46 47 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:48 48 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 49 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 50 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 52 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 52 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 54 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 55 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 0:01:28 56 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:41 57 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 58 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 60 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:56 61 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 62 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 64 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:01 66 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 68 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:32 69 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:03:43 70 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:59 71 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:04:07 72 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 75 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 76 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 79 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 81 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 84 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 85 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 86 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 87 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 88 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:05:18 89 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:21 90 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:05:28 91 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:36 92 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:05:54 93 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:12 94 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:23 95 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 96 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:41 97 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 98 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 100 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:43 102 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:08:36 103 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:09:06 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:10:13 105 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 106 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 107 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 108 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 109 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 110 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 111 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:15 113 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 114 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 116 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 119 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:02 121 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 122 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 123 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 125 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 130 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 131 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 134 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 135 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 136 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 137 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 138 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 139 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 140 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 143 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:15:55 145 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 146 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 147 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:19:23 148 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:19:28 149 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:20:26 150 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:11 151 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 152 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 153 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 154 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 155 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 157 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 158 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 159 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 160 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 161 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:23:23 DNF Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 25 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 20 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 12 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 10 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 2 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Sot de Chera # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Salto de la Mora # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto Requena # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Mata Parda # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Sot de Chera # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1

Sprint 1, km. 85,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 3 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 15:00:48 2 Bahrain-Merida 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4 Team Sky 5 CCC Team 0:00:11 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:06 7 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:00 8 Equipo Euskadi 0:02:12 9 Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:55 10 W52-FC Porto 0:03:20 11 Movistar Team 0:03:24 12 Dimension Data 0:04:07 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 14 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:04:31 15 Direct Energie 0:04:40 16 Euskadi Basque Country 0:05:24 17 Katusha-Alpecin 18 Burgos-BH 0:07:01 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:04 20 UAE Team Emirates 0:10:13 21 Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:30 22 Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:13 23 Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:12:19 24 Kometa Cycling Team 0:13:18

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 9:23:23 2 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:08 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:11 5 Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:14 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:20 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:25 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:28 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:00:30 15 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:32 19 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 20 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:39 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:41 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 0:00:42 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:48 27 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:54 28 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:56 30 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:00:59 31 Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto 32 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie 0:01:01 33 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:01:04 34 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:05 36 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:07 38 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:08 39 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:01:10 40 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:11 41 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:01:14 42 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:21 43 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:25 44 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:31 46 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:36 47 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:38 48 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:44 49 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:50 50 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:01:51 52 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:09 53 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:02:21 54 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 55 Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 0:02:36 56 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 57 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:11 58 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 59 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:03:18 60 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 61 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 62 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:37 63 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:55 64 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:01 65 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05 66 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:04:12 67 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:25 68 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:04:30 69 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:38 70 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:04:51 71 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:54 72 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:55 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:05 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:06 75 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:07 76 Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:12 77 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie 0:05:23 78 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:39 79 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:43 80 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 81 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:06:19 82 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:38 83 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:39 84 Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:06:52 85 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:29 86 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:32 87 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:40 88 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:08:55 89 Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:59 90 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:10 91 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:10:13 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:10:36 93 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:10:58 94 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:11:11 95 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 96 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:14 97 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:15 98 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:19 99 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:11:23 100 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 101 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:42 102 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:00 103 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:12:07 104 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:12:13 105 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:13:30 106 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:31 107 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:13:35 108 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:44 109 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:58 110 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:59 111 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:01 112 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 0:14:04 113 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:10 114 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:23 115 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:35 116 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:41 117 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 118 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:09 120 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:15:32 121 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:17:31 122 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:39 123 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:55 124 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:20:12 125 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:27 126 Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:00 127 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:21:05 128 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:21:22 129 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:22:12 130 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:22:15 131 Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:22:24 132 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:22:35 133 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:22:44 134 Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto 0:23:05 135 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:11 136 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:24:15 137 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:31 138 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:25:54 139 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:25 140 Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:42 141 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:43 142 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:33 143 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:37 144 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:58 145 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:30:02 146 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:16 147 Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:30:27 148 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:30:51 149 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:42 150 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:33:26 151 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:34:38 152 Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data 0:34:49 153 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:42 154 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:35:54 155 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:25 156 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:37 157 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:02 158 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:38:40 159 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:38:50 160 Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:38:54 161 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:39:55

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 23 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 3 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 6 4 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 7 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 9 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 2 10 Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto 2 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 14 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 9:23:53 2 Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:18 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:00:24 4 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:36 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi 0:00:38 6 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:44 7 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:55 8 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:14 9 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:01:51 10 José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH 11 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:29 12 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:02:48 13 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 14 João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto 15 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:08 16 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:05:49 17 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:06:08 18 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:02 19 Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team 0:08:25 20 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:09:43 21 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:10:41 22 David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:30 23 Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:01 24 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country 0:13:05 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:28 26 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:29 27 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:15:02 28 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:09 29 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:25 30 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:19:42 31 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:57 32 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:21:42 33 Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:22:14 34 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:41 35 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:45 36 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:25:24 37 Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:27:07 38 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:29:32 39 Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:30:21 40 Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:12 41 Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team 0:32:56 42 Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi 0:35:24 43 Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:36:55 44 Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:37:07 45 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:32 46 Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:38:20 47 Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:39:25

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA