Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Van Avermaet wins stage 3
Boasson Hagen keeps race lead
Greg Van Avermaet took his first victory of the season for the new-look CCC Team, winning the uphill sprint on stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
The Belgian launched his sprint off the wheel of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and took the victory ahead of the previous day's winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), while Sanchez hung on for third. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth in Chera.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) stayed safely inside the front group over the last ascent to the finish line, and retained his lead in the overall classification for a third day. He heads into stage 4 with a five-second margin over runner-up Ion Izagirre (Astana) and eight seconds on third-placed Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida).
"I was really happy to win here for sure. It's always great to start the season off with a win on a hard parcours," said Van Avermaet.
"It was difficult and everyone was on the limit. However, I felt really strong. The team did a really good effort on the climb before so it was down to me to do a good result. I was in a really good position on the last switchback, it was perfect and I started my sprint and hoped nobody came round me. It's really good to start the season like that."
On a day of relentlessly undulating terrain and with a viciously technical finish in the tiny mountain village of Chera, Van Avermaet overhauled Spain's Sanchez to claim his first individual victory since the Tour de Yorkshire last May.
Trentin winner of Thursday's sprint finish in Alicante, ran Van Avermaet the closest in the finale. But the Belgian's driving blast up Chera's main street was simply unmatchable.
Van Avermaet's teammates made a sterling contribution near the end of a lumpy day's racing and a final draggy ascent where Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans made a potentially decisive late move.
But that challenge was clamped down by CCC's Alessandro De Marchi and after Movistar tried to keep control of affairs for Valverde, who was blocked in at the finish, Van Avermaet was able to come to the fore.
Boasson Hagen remains in the overall lead as the race now faces its most decisive stage on Saturday with the brutally difficult ascent to Santa Lucia hermitage.
How it unfolded
On a long, difficult day's racing through the Sierras on the eastern side of Valencia, the peloton was lucky enough to be racing in warm, dry conditions. The good weather encouraged a large early break with 10 riders making an early move.
Continental squad Euskadi Basque Country-Murias were the only team with more than one rider in the move, Cyril Barthe and Fernando Barcelo Aragon. The break contained Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Awet Andemeskel (Israel Cycling Academy), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Vladislav Kulikov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Diego Lopez Fuentes (Equipo Euskadi) and Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos-BH).
The large size of the break, combined with relentlessly rolling terrain and a bunch that was initially in no mood to chase, allowed the move to build up a buffer of over seven minutes in little over 90 minutes racing.
Team Dimension Data had put enough riders on the front to contain the gap as the race rolled through the finish village of Chera for a first time, with the race tackling a seemingly interminable series of steady climbs - five of them classified third category - in the densely forested mountain ranges of western Valencia.
Boasson Hagen remained steadily in the fourth spot for much of the first two-thirds of the undulating 194-kilometre stage. However, as the race reached its final hour and Astana added their weight to the chase, the lead began to tumble quickly. With 20 kilometres left to go, the 10 riders' advantage had plummeted to under two minutes and was dropping fast, and the collaboration, too, was beginning to crumble.
AG2R's Duval was initially one of the keenest to keep the move alive, taking a couple of long turns on the front as the race tacked the last classified climb of the Sot de Chera. But it was finally Spanish veteran Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto), double winner of the Tour of Portugal, who succeeded in opening up a gap, followed by Van Hecke and the two Euskadi-Murias riders.
The fast, narrow mountain descent to the foot of the final climb enabled the break to eke out its advantage a little longer, with Van Hecke taking some long turns even as Movistar and CCC began to mass at the front. But it was to no avail, and on the rolling draggy climb up to Chera, the last remnants of the break were finally reeled in.
Hermans launched a powerful attack, but De Marchi quickly was on his trail, and then Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Movistar's Nelson Oliveira bridged across, stifling the life out of the attack. Movistar initially kept control in the finale, and Valverde and Boasson Hagen were both near the front as the road flattened and then swooped down before the highly technical finish. But at that point, rather than Valverde or the Norwegian, Van Avermaet showed that he is more than ready for the fast-looming Classics with an impressively long final acceleration, all the way through to the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|5:00:16
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|20
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|24
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|25
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|31
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|35
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|37
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|42
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|43
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:24
|44
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:00:33
|46
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:46
|47
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:48
|48
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|49
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|50
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|52
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|53
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|54
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|55
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:01:28
|56
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:41
|57
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|58
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:56
|61
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|62
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|64
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:01
|66
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|68
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:32
|69
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:43
|70
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:59
|71
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:04:07
|72
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|75
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|76
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|80
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|81
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|84
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|85
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|86
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|88
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|89
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:21
|90
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:05:28
|91
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:36
|92
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:05:54
|93
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:12
|94
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:23
|95
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|96
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|97
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|100
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:43
|102
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:08:36
|103
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:06
|104
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:10:13
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|107
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|108
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|109
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|110
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:15
|113
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|114
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|116
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|119
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:02
|121
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|122
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|130
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|131
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|134
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|135
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|137
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|138
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|139
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|140
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|143
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:15:55
|145
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|146
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|147
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:23
|148
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:28
|149
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:20:26
|150
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:11
|151
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|152
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|153
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|154
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|155
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|157
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|158
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|160
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|161
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:23:23
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|6
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|10
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|2
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|3
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:00:48
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|CCC Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|7
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:00
|8
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:12
|9
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:55
|10
|W52-FC Porto
|0:03:20
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|14
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:31
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:04:40
|16
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:05:24
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Burgos-BH
|0:07:01
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:04
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:13
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:30
|22
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:13
|23
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:12:19
|24
|Kometa Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|9:23:23
|2
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:08
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:14
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:23
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:25
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:28
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|19
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|20
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:39
|22
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|0:00:42
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|27
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:54
|28
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:56
|30
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|31
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
|32
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:01:01
|33
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:01:04
|34
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:05
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:06
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:07
|38
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:08
|39
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:01:10
|40
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:11
|41
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|42
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:21
|43
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:25
|44
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:31
|46
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:38
|48
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:44
|49
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:50
|50
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:01:51
|52
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:09
|53
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:02:21
|54
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|55
|Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|0:02:36
|56
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|57
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:11
|58
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|59
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:18
|60
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|61
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|62
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:37
|63
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:55
|64
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:01
|65
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:05
|66
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:04:12
|67
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:25
|68
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|69
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:38
|70
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:04:51
|71
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:54
|72
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:55
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:06
|75
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:07
|76
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:12
|77
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:05:23
|78
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:39
|79
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:43
|80
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|81
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:06:19
|82
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|83
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:39
|84
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:06:52
|85
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:29
|86
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|87
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:40
|88
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|89
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:59
|90
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:10
|91
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:10:13
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:10:36
|93
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:58
|94
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:11:11
|95
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:14
|97
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:15
|98
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:19
|99
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:11:23
|100
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:42
|102
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:00
|103
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:12:07
|104
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:12:13
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:30
|106
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:31
|107
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:13:35
|108
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:44
|109
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:58
|110
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:59
|111
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:01
|112
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|0:14:04
|113
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:10
|114
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:23
|115
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:35
|116
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:41
|117
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|118
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:09
|120
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:15:32
|121
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:17:31
|122
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:39
|123
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:55
|124
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:20:12
|125
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:27
|126
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:00
|127
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:21:05
|128
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:21:22
|129
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:22:12
|130
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:22:15
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:22:24
|132
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:22:35
|133
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:22:44
|134
|Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto
|0:23:05
|135
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:11
|136
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:24:15
|137
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:31
|138
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:25:54
|139
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:25
|140
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:42
|141
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:43
|142
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:33
|143
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:37
|144
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:58
|145
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:30:02
|146
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:16
|147
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:30:27
|148
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:30:51
|149
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:32:42
|150
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:33:26
|151
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:34:38
|152
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
|0:34:49
|153
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:42
|154
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:35:54
|155
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:25
|156
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:37:37
|157
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:02
|158
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:38:40
|159
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:38:50
|160
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:38:54
|161
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:39:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|23
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|3
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|6
|4
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|10
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
|2
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|14
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9:23:53
|2
|Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:00:24
|4
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:36
|5
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
|0:00:38
|6
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:55
|8
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:14
|9
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:01:51
|10
|José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
|11
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|12
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:48
|13
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|14
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
|15
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:04:08
|16
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:05:49
|17
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|18
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:02
|19
|Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|20
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:09:43
|21
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:10:41
|22
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:30
|23
|Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:01
|24
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:13:05
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:28
|26
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|27
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:15:02
|28
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:09
|29
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:25
|30
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:19:42
|31
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:57
|32
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:21:42
|33
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:22:14
|34
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:41
|35
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:45
|36
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:25:24
|37
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:27:07
|38
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|39
|Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:30:21
|40
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:32:12
|41
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|42
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
|0:35:24
|43
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:36:55
|44
|Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:37:07
|45
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:32
|46
|Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:38:20
|47
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:39:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|28:10:54
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:25
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|5
|CCC Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:03:27
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:13
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:04:27
|10
|Equipo Euskadi
|0:04:35
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:50
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:12
|13
|W52-FC Porto
|0:05:26
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:05:36
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:41
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:58
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country
|0:08:21
|18
|Burgos-BH
|0:09:12
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:56
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:08
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:21
|22
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:35
|23
|Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:13:50
|24
|Kometa Cycling Team
|0:15:35
