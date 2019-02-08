Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Van Avermaet wins stage 3

Boasson Hagen keeps race lead

Image 1 of 16

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) beats Matteo Trentin (MItchelton-Scott) in uphill sprint to win stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) beats Matteo Trentin (MItchelton-Scott) in uphill sprint to win stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 3 at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during stage 3 at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 16

The breakaway during during stage 3 at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana

The breakaway during during stage 3 at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos BH) in the KOM jersey

Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos BH) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) in the young rider jersey

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) in the young rider jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 16

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the combined points jersey

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the combined points jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 16

Matej Mohoric and Bahrain Merida lead the team classification

Matej Mohoric and Bahrain Merida lead the team classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 16

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia after stage 3

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia after stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins stage 3 in Valencia

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins stage 3 in Valencia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins stage 3 in Valencia

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wins stage 3 in Valencia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) takes a drink after winning stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) takes a drink after winning stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

CCC celebrate Greg Van Avermaet's stage 3 win at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

CCC celebrate Greg Van Avermaet's stage 3 win at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 16

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) stays in the overall lead after stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) stays in the overall lead after stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

Stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

Edvald Boasson Hagen during stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Edvald Boasson Hagen during stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wearing the overall leader's jersey in Valencia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet took his first victory of the season for the new-look CCC Team, winning the uphill sprint on stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Belgian launched his sprint off the wheel of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and took the victory ahead of the previous day's winner Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), while Sanchez hung on for third. World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth in Chera.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) stayed safely inside the front group over the last ascent to the finish line, and retained his lead in the overall classification for a third day. He heads into stage 4 with a five-second margin over runner-up Ion Izagirre (Astana) and eight seconds on third-placed Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida).

"I was really happy to win here for sure. It's always great to start the season off with a win on a hard parcours," said Van Avermaet.

"It was difficult and everyone was on the limit. However, I felt really strong. The team did a really good effort on the climb before so it was down to me to do a good result. I was in a really good position on the last switchback, it was perfect and I started my sprint and hoped nobody came round me. It's really good to start the season like that."

On a day of relentlessly undulating terrain and with a viciously technical finish in the tiny mountain village of Chera, Van Avermaet overhauled Spain's Sanchez to claim his first individual victory since the Tour de Yorkshire last May.

Trentin winner of Thursday's sprint finish in Alicante, ran Van Avermaet the closest in the finale. But the Belgian's driving blast up Chera's main street was simply unmatchable.

Van Avermaet's teammates made a sterling contribution near the end of a lumpy day's racing and a final draggy ascent where Israel Cycling Academy's Ben Hermans made a potentially decisive late move.

But that challenge was clamped down by CCC's Alessandro De Marchi and after Movistar tried to keep control of affairs for Valverde, who was blocked in at the finish, Van Avermaet was able to come to the fore.

Boasson Hagen remains in the overall lead as the race now faces its most decisive stage on Saturday with the brutally difficult ascent to Santa Lucia hermitage.

How it unfolded

On a long, difficult day's racing through the Sierras on the eastern side of Valencia, the peloton was lucky enough to be racing in warm, dry conditions. The good weather encouraged a large early break with 10 riders making an early move.

Continental squad Euskadi Basque Country-Murias were the only team with more than one rider in the move, Cyril Barthe and Fernando Barcelo Aragon. The break contained Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Awet Andemeskel (Israel Cycling Academy), Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Vladislav Kulikov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto), Mauricio Moreira (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Diego Lopez Fuentes (Equipo Euskadi) and Diego Rubio Hernandez (Burgos-BH).

The large size of the break, combined with relentlessly rolling terrain and a bunch that was initially in no mood to chase, allowed the move to build up a buffer of over seven minutes in little over 90 minutes racing.

Team Dimension Data had put enough riders on the front to contain the gap as the race rolled through the finish village of Chera for a first time, with the race tackling a seemingly interminable series of steady climbs - five of them classified third category - in the densely forested mountain ranges of western Valencia.

Boasson Hagen remained steadily in the fourth spot for much of the first two-thirds of the undulating 194-kilometre stage. However, as the race reached its final hour and Astana added their weight to the chase, the lead began to tumble quickly. With 20 kilometres left to go, the 10 riders' advantage had plummeted to under two minutes and was dropping fast, and the collaboration, too, was beginning to crumble.

AG2R's Duval was initially one of the keenest to keep the move alive, taking a couple of long turns on the front as the race tacked the last classified climb of the Sot de Chera. But it was finally Spanish veteran Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto), double winner of the Tour of Portugal, who succeeded in opening up a gap, followed by Van Hecke and the two Euskadi-Murias riders.

The fast, narrow mountain descent to the foot of the final climb enabled the break to eke out its advantage a little longer, with Van Hecke taking some long turns even as Movistar and CCC began to mass at the front. But it was to no avail, and on the rolling draggy climb up to Chera, the last remnants of the break were finally reeled in.

Hermans launched a powerful attack, but De Marchi quickly was on his trail, and then Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Movistar's Nelson Oliveira bridged across, stifling the life out of the attack. Movistar initially kept control in the finale, and Valverde and Boasson Hagen were both near the front as the road flattened and then swooped down before the highly technical finish. But at that point, rather than Valverde or the Norwegian, Van Avermaet showed that he is more than ready for the fast-looming Classics with an impressively long final acceleration, all the way through to the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team5:00:16
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
11Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
18Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
20Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
22Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
23Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
24Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
25Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
26Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
27Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
28David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:11
31Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
32Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
34Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
35Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
37Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
40Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:19
42Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
43Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:24
44Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:30
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:00:33
46Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:00:46
47Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:48
48Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto
49José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
50Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
52Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
52Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
53Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
54Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
55José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH0:01:28
56Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:41
57Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
58Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:56
61Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
62Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
64Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:01
66Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
68Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:32
69Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:03:43
70Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:59
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:04:07
72Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
74Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
75Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
76Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
77Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
79Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
81Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
82Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team
83Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
84Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
85Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
86Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
87Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto
88Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:05:18
89Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:21
90Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:05:28
91Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:36
92Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:05:54
93Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:12
94Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:23
95Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
96Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:41
97Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
98Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
99Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team
100Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
101Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:43
102Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:08:36
103Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:06
104Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:10:13
105Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
107Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto
108Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
109Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
110Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
111Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:10:15
113Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
114David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
116Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
117Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
119Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:02
121Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
122Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
123Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
125Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
126Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
129Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
130Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
131Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
134Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
135Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
136Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
137Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
138Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH
139Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
140Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
143Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:15:55
145Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
146Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team
147Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:19:23
148Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:19:28
149Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:20:26
150Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:11
151Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
152Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
153Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data
154Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
155Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
157Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
158Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
159Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
160Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi
161Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:23:23
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team25pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott20
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma12
6Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi10
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
11Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky4
13Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates3
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data2
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Sot de Chera
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH2
3Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Salto de la Mora
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto Requena
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 3) Mata Parda
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 3) Sot de Chera
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3pts
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1

Sprint 1, km. 85,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
3Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:00:48
2Bahrain-Merida
3Mitchelton-Scott
4Team Sky
5CCC Team0:00:11
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
7Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:00
8Equipo Euskadi0:02:12
9Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:55
10W52-FC Porto0:03:20
11Movistar Team0:03:24
12Dimension Data0:04:07
13AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
14Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:31
15Direct Energie0:04:40
16Euskadi Basque Country0:05:24
17Katusha-Alpecin
18Burgos-BH0:07:01
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:04
20UAE Team Emirates0:10:13
21Israel Cycling Academy0:10:30
22Rally UHC Cycling0:12:13
23Gazprom–Rusvelo0:12:19
24Kometa Cycling Team0:13:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data9:23:23
2Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:05
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:00:08
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:11
5Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:14
7Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:00:20
9Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:23
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:25
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:28
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team0:00:30
15Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:00:32
19Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
20Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:00:39
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:41
23Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data0:00:42
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:43
26Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:48
27Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:54
28Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
29Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:56
30Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:00:59
31Joaquim Silva (Por) W52-FC Porto
32Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:01:01
33Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:01:04
34Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:05
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:06
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:07
38Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:01:08
39Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:01:10
40Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:11
41Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:01:14
42Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:21
43Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:25
44Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
45Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:31
46José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:36
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:38
48Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:44
49Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:50
50Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
51Edgar Pinto (Por) W52-FC Porto0:01:51
52Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team0:02:09
53Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:02:21
54José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
55Ricardo Augusto Afonso Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH0:02:36
56Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
57Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:11
58Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
59Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:03:18
60Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
61João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
62Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:37
63Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:55
64Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:01
65Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:05
66Sergei Shilov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:04:12
67Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:25
68Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team0:04:30
69Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:38
70Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:04:51
71Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:54
72Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:55
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:05:06
75Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:07
76Carlos Verona (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:12
77Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie0:05:23
78Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:39
79Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:43
80Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
81Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:06:19
82Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:06:38
83Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH0:06:39
84Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52-FC Porto0:06:52
85Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:29
86Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:32
87Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:40
88Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:08:55
89Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:59
90Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:10
91Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:10:13
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:10:36
93Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:10:58
94Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:11:11
95Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
96Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH0:11:14
97Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:11:15
98Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:19
99Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:11:23
100Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
101Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:42
102David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:00
103Rui Vinhas (Por) W52-FC Porto0:12:07
104Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:12:13
105Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:13:30
106Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:31
107Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:13:35
108Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:44
109Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:58
110Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:13:59
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:01
112Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto0:14:04
113Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:10
114Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:23
115Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:35
116Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:41
117Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
118Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:09
120Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:15:32
121Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team0:17:31
122Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:39
123Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:55
124Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:20:12
125Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:27
126Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:00
127Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:21:05
128Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:21:22
129Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:22:12
130Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:22:15
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:22:24
132Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:22:35
133Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:22:44
134Antonio Carvalho (Por) W52-FC Porto0:23:05
135Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:11
136Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:24:15
137Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:31
138Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:25:54
139Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:25
140Svein Tuft (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:42
141Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:43
142Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:33
143Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:27:37
144Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:58
145Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:30:02
146Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:16
147Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:30:27
148Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:30:51
149Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:32:42
150Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:33:26
151Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:34:38
152Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Dimension Data0:34:49
153Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:42
154Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:35:54
155Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:25
156Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:37:37
157Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:38:02
158Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:38:40
159Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:38:50
160Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:38:54
161Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:39:55

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH23pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
3Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country6
4Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
7Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
8Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
9Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2
10Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52-FC Porto2
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team1
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team1
13Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
14Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida9:23:53
2Steff Cras (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:18
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:00:24
4Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:00:36
5Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) Equipo Euskadi0:00:38
6Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:44
7Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:55
8Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:14
9Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:01:51
10José Fernandes Neves (Por) Burgos-BH
11Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
12Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:02:48
13Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
14João Rodrigues (Por) W52-FC Porto
15Colin Joyce (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:08
16Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:05:49
17Stefano Oldani (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:06:08
18Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:02
19Michel Ries (Lux) Kometa Cycling Team0:08:25
20Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:09:43
21Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:10:41
22David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:30
23Mads Würst Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:13:01
24Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country0:13:05
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:28
26Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:13:29
27Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:15:02
28Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:09
29Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:25
30Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:19:42
31Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:57
32Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:21:42
33Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:22:14
34Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:41
35Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:45
36Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:25:24
37Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:27:07
38Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:29:32
39Jaume Sureda Morey (Spa) Burgos-BH0:30:21
40Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:32:12
41Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Kometa Cycling Team0:32:56
42Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa) Equipo Euskadi0:35:24
43Harry Tanfield (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:36:55
44Jose Antonio Garcia Martin (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:37:07
45Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:37:32
46Aleksei Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:38:20
47Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH0:39:25

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
5Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
6Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team28:10:54
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:06
3Team Sky0:00:25
4Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
5CCC Team0:00:49
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
7Movistar Team0:03:27
8Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:13
9Dimension Data0:04:27
10Equipo Euskadi0:04:35
11Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:50
12AG2R La Mondiale0:05:12
13W52-FC Porto0:05:26
14Direct Energie0:05:36
15Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:41
16Katusha-Alpecin0:05:58
17Euskadi Basque Country0:08:21
18Burgos-BH0:09:12
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:56
20UAE Team Emirates0:11:08
21Israel Cycling Academy0:13:21
22Rally UHC Cycling0:13:35
23Gazprom–Rusvelo0:13:50
24Kometa Cycling Team0:15:35

