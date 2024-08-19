Vuelta a España stage 3 Live - Another chance for the sprinters in Portugal

Live coverage

All the action as the peloton tackles hilly parcours on their final day in Portugal

Were the escapees somehow able to make their advantage stick today, Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the best placed in the overall standings at 1:24 back.

We're back out to a 2:40 gap after that bit of excitement in the bunch.

The gap has been cut ever so slightly, perhaps as a result of those counter-attacks. 

Clearly some teams aren't happy with the make-up of this breakaway. 

There's a maximum of seven KoM points available today. Luis Ángel Maté clearly has his eye on that jersey.

That quartet now has two minutes over the bunch.

In fact, we're now hearing that Unai Iribar (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are also in the break. 

Equipo Kern Pharma and Euskaltel-Euskadi are proving their worth as wildcard picks for this year's Vuelta, making up the entirety of both breakaways so far.

There's quite a few uncategorised climbs coming up. 

The Spanish duo have stretched out their advantage to just under a minute.

It's not taken long for the first attacks and we've got a sense of déjà vu. 

Wout van Aert has gone for the full get-up today, red jersey and bibshorts.

The flag is dropped and we're underway for stage three!

Max Poole (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) is just receiving some attention at the team car, so we might be waiting a few minutes for the flag drop.

A brief update on the classification leaders ahead of stage three:

It seems as though there are no non-starters this morning. Only Dylan van Baarle (Visma Lease-a-Bike) has been forced to leave the race early so far. 

The teams are going through the sign-on process here in Lousã. Just 15 minutes before the flag is dropped.

The Vuelta got underway on Saturday with a short and blustery time trial in Lisbon. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was the winner, earning the honour of wearing the leader's red jersey. 

Stage three is 191.5km in length, with two categorised climbs along the way as the peloton heads from Lousã to Castelo Branco. 

Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the third stage of the 2024 Vuelta a España!

