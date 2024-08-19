Vuelta a España stage 3 Live - Another chance for the sprinters in Portugal
All the action as the peloton tackles hilly parcours on their final day in Portugal
Were the escapees somehow able to make their advantage stick today, Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the best placed in the overall standings at 1:24 back.
A lot of kilometres to cover before that can become even a slight possibility though?
If these early kilometres feel like they're passing slower than you'd like, why not have a browse through Cyclingnews' tech gallery from La Vuelta's opening stage TT?
We're back out to a 2:40 gap after that bit of excitement in the bunch.
The gap has been cut ever so slightly, perhaps as a result of those counter-attacks.
Just 1:40 now.
Movistar's special edition kit for La Vuelta 2024 is ice-cold!
They'll be hoping it keeps them nice and cool with a local temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
Clearly some teams aren't happy with the make-up of this breakaway.
Kasper Asgreen (T-Rex Quick-Step), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) all attempted to sneak off the front but with such firepower, they were quickly shutdown.
There's a maximum of seven KoM points available today. Luis Ángel Maté clearly has his eye on that jersey.
That quartet now has two minutes over the bunch.
In fact, we're now hearing that Unai Iribar (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are also in the break.
While they're still both part of the Spanish wildcard ProTeams, at least the break has some variation to yesterday.
Equipo Kern Pharma and Euskaltel-Euskadi are proving their worth as wildcard picks for this year's Vuelta, making up the entirety of both breakaways so far.
There's quite a few uncategorised climbs coming up.
Our first actual obstacle - Alto de Teixeira (17.4 km at 3.2%) - is still 60km away.
The Spanish duo have stretched out their advantage to just under a minute.
It's not taken long for the first attacks and we've got a sense of déjà vu.
Both Ibon Ruiz (Kern Pharma) and Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are up the road for a second day running, with a 25-second gap currently.
Wout van Aert has gone for the full get-up today, red jersey and bibshorts.
The flag is dropped and we're underway for stage three!
Max Poole (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) is just receiving some attention at the team car, so we might be waiting a few minutes for the flag drop.
It's unclear if the Brit has hit the deck.
A brief update on the classification leaders ahead of stage three:
Wout van Aert leads the GC by three seconds to Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates). After his stage win yesterday, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leads the points competition.
Stefan Küng is wearing the King of the Mountains jersey today, tied on two points with Luis Ángel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi), while Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) is leading the young riders' classification.
It seems as though there are no non-starters this morning. Only Dylan van Baarle (Visma Lease-a-Bike) has been forced to leave the race early so far.
The Dutchman crashed during yesterday's stage.
The teams are going through the sign-on process here in Lousã. Just 15 minutes before the flag is dropped.
Catch up with yesterday's stage here:
The Vuelta got underway on Saturday with a short and blustery time trial in Lisbon. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was the winner, earning the honour of wearing the leader's red jersey.
Yesterday's second stage saw Wout van Aert (Visma Lease-a-Bike) take the overall race lead despite losing out to Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the sprint finish.
Stage three is 191.5km in length, with two categorised climbs along the way as the peloton heads from Lousã to Castelo Branco.
The climbing involved should entice a decent breakaway, but expect the sprint teams to be keen for another shot later this afternoon.
Hola and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the third stage of the 2024 Vuelta a España!
Vuelta a España stage 3 Live - Another chance for the sprinters in Portugal
