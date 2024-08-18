Ineos Grenadiers reveal Formula 1 paint partner used to create special fleet of hyperlight team bikes

By
published

Silverstone Paint Technology claims a 7% reduction in total frame mass on previous generation Dogma models

Superlight paint
(Image credit: Will Jones)

While walking the pits at the start of stage 2 of the Vuelta a España my eye was caught at the Ineos Grenadiers team bus, not by a different paint job per se, but by the lack of paint entirely on the rear end of Carlos Rodriguez’ Pinarello Dogma F. The sterilising Portuguese sun revealed swaths of raw carbon, not only on the frame, but on the seatpost too. Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews, the team’s Performance Director, Scott Drawer, revealed Rodriguez’ bike is one of a small fleet of superlight race bikes created in partnership with Silverstone Paint Technology (SPT), a primarily Formula 1 focussed outfit specialising in minimalist coatings. 

Image 1 of 2
Superlight paint
Rodriguez' Dogma F was clearly sporting a much more minimalist paint job than the rest of the Ineos bikes(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
Superlight paint
Josh Tarling also had a lightened seatpost on his Dogma, but it was less extreme, and his frame had the standard paintwork.(Image credit: Will Jones)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.