Vuelta a España 2024 – Analysing the contenders

By
published

Roglič, GC Kuss and the Yates-Almeida tandem headline wide-open race

Primož Roglič is chasing a record-equalling fourth Vuelta a Espana victory
Primož Roglič is chasing a record-equalling fourth Vuelta a Espana victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

While this year's Giro d'Italia was a foregone conclusion and the Tour de France the preserve of an elite few, the Vuelta a España promises to be a more open affair. That is, of course, entirely in keeping with the tenor of the season’s third Grand Tour, which has a habit of producing surprising surprises and even the occasional shock winner.

Nobody expected Juan José Cobo or Chris Froome to fight it out for red in 2011, after all, while Chris Horner’s victory two years later was a bolt from the blue. In 2015, Tom Dumoulin announced himself as a Grand Tour rider by almost winning the race, and Sepp Kuss’ overall victory twelve months ago brought an unexpected dash of drama to Jumbo-Visma’s procession.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.