Wout Poels joins Astana Qazaqstan

The Astana Qazaqstan team announced the signing of Dutchman Wout Poels on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Poels heads to the team of Alexandre Vinokourov after five seasons with Bahrain Victorious.

A winner of stages in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España along with several other stage races, Poels is a climbing specialist who when not working for a team leader has claimed overall victories in the Vuelta a Andalucía, the Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana and at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2016.

"I am excited about my move to Astana Qazaqstan Team," Poels said. "The team has been in the professional peloton for many years, with an impressive number of major victories, and it's great to join such a group.

"Next year, I want to show the best of what I am capable of. I have a dream – to win a stage in the Giro d'Italia and thus join the list of riders who have won stages in all three Grand Tours.

"But, of course, the interests of the team will come first. I am looking forward to the moment I can join the team. Astana Qazaqstan Team already has Dutch riders, Cees Bol and Ide Schelling, and it will be great to be in the same team with them. I want to finish this season on a high note and approach the new year at 100%."

Astana reportedly received an injection of cash from Chinese company XDS Carbon Tech and will likely be on the hunt for riders who can score UCI points and bring the team up out of the UCI Rankings basement. Their ranking is threatening their WorldTour status in the next promotion/relegation in 2026.

"With Wout Poels, we are gaining a very experienced and strong rider who can both support other riders and contribute to the team's strategy from within the race as a captain, while also fighting for victories and podiums in both stage races and the classics," manager Vinokourov said.

"For Astana Qazaqstan Team, this is a strong reinforcement for the mountains and week-long stage races. I believe that in our team, Wout Poels will have a great chance to prove himself and achieve the goals he sets for himself, as well as those set by the team."

Poels will be joining Alberto Bettiol (EF Education Easypost) whose signing was announced on August 15.