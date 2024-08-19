Wout Poels joins Astana Qazaqstan

After a reported injection of cash Astana Qazaqstan, Poels joins Bettiol as the big signings for 2025

COL DE LA COUILLOLE FRANCE JULY 20 Wout Poels of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious crosses the finish line during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 20 a 1328km stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole 1676m UCIWT on July 20 2024 in Col de la Couillole France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The Astana Qazaqstan team announced the signing of Dutchman Wout Poels on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. Poels heads to the team of Alexandre Vinokourov after five seasons with Bahrain Victorious.

A winner of stages in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España along with several other stage races, Poels is a climbing specialist who when not working for a team leader has claimed overall victories in the Vuelta a Andalucía, the Volta a la Comunidad Valenciana and at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2016.

