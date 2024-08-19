Australian track cyclist switches nationality to join Team GB

Matthew Richardson moves to Kent in decision fuelled by 'passion and pushing myself to new heights'

Olympic medalist Matthew Richardson has opted to change his racing nationality from Australian to British. The 25-year-old brought home three medals from the Paris Olympics - bronze in the team sprint and silver in both the keirin and individual sprint events for Australia this month.

However, having been born in Maidstone, Kent and lived in Australia since age nine, Richardson plans to return to the UK and continue with the British sprint squad.

