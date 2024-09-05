'I'm glad I got through' - Vuelta a España leader Ben O'Connor survives EF Education attack

published

Australian maintains five-second overall lead as final crunch mountain stages loom

Ben O&#039;Connor struggles to hold on as Richard Carapaz attacks on stage 18 at the Vuelta a España
Ben O'Connor struggles to hold on as Richard Carapaz attacks on stage 18 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Ben O’Connor survived a difficult stage and dangerous late attack by EF Education-EasyPost leader Richard Carapaz with his five-second overall lead intact, but the Australian admitted it had been anything but a straightforward day through the sierras of Alava.

Carapaz and EF launched a powerful surprise attack on the Alto de la Herrera category 1 climb. With nearly 40 kilometres to go, on paper, that was a long way from the finish in Maeztu, but in fact, it proved more than enough to put O’Connor in trouble.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.