Mikel Landa's Vuelta a España dream collapses in 'the cradle of Landismo'

By
published

Basque loses more than three minutes after fading on home roads

Mikel Landa finishes in a group 3:20 behind the race leader Ben O&#039;Connor
Mikel Landa finishes in a group 3:20 behind the race leader Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Mikel Landa lands in the cradle of Landismo' read the headline in Marca on Thursday morning, as the newspaper previewed the Vuelta a España's lone day in the Basque Country, and the man himself was naturally greeted with the greatest acclaim when the peloton arrived in Vitoria for the start of stage 17.

"Mikel, Mikel!" cried a family bedecked in Athletic Bilbao jerseys at the first sighting of Landa, and the sea of ikurrina flags on the roadside all fluttered with a touch more fervour when the Soudal-QuickStep rider rode past on this way to sign on.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.