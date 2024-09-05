'We said we'd roll the dice' – Richard Carapaz and EF-EasyPost go all in at Vuelta a España

By
published

Ecuadorian's offensive on stage 18 eliminates Mikel Landa from hunt for red jersey

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) attacks on the category 1 Puerto Herrera on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) attacks on the category 1 Puerto Herrera on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was an ambush hiding in plain sight, but nobody seemed to notice. EF Education-EasyPost slipped two riders into the 42-rider early breakaway on stage 18 of the Vuelta a España, but few paid much heed when James Shaw and Owain Doull quietly dropped out of the move and wheeled to a halt near the top of Puerto Herrera with 45km or so still to race.

"We had a little tea party on the KoM," Shaw joked when he reached the finish in Maeztu. "No, I don't think any cameras picked it up, but we were getting our glasses cleaned in the car and we were filling up on drinks for about three or four minutes – or maybe more, it felt like a lifetime. Every group that came over the climb, I said 'OK, this is it,' but then I'd see I had to wait for the next one."

Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.