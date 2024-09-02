'An important day to be good' – Ben O'Connor braced for Lagos de Covadonga test at Vuelta a España

Australian looks ahead to final week still in the red jersey of race leader

Ben O&#039;Connor at the Vuelta a España
Ben O'Connor at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks into the Vuelta a España and ten days into his leadership of the race, Ben O’Connor doesn’t appear to be unduly burdened by the red jersey on his back. True, Primož Roglič has steadily shrunk his advantage from almost five minutes to just over one, but O’Connor has never appeared fazed by the demands of his position.

The polemic over Decathlon-AG2R’s blocking manoeuvre on stage 11 was shrugged off amiably. “This was a good excuse to do it,” he smiled after deleting his Twitter account. His worst day, on the Puerto de Ancares, was absorbed swiftly. “I was pretty cooked,” he confessed afterwards. On Sunday, he delivered a defiant display at Cuitu Negru to defend his red jersey when many expected he would lose it. “I'll hold it for as long as I can,” he said at the finish.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.