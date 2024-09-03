Remco Evenepoel shows off his Olympic bling at the Tour of Britain

By
published

Belgian racing on a gold Specialized with gold bands on clothing and gold helmet

Remco Evenepoel on the start line at the Tour of Britain
Remco Evenepoel on the start line at the Tour of Britain

Remco Evenepoel has shown off his Olympic bling at the Tour of Britain, adding a gold helmet, gold sunglasses and gold bands on his sleeves, shorts and socks, to his gold Specialized race bike.

Evenepoel became the first male rider to complete the Olympic road race and time trial double in Paris after Leontien Zijlaard van Moorsel of the Netherlands won double gold in Sydney in 2000.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.