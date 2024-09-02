‘I don’t like it, but I can’t change it’ – Primož Roglič accepts 20-second time penalty at Vuelta a España

By
published

Slovenian acknowledges there is ‘still some work to do’ as Ben O’Connor leads race into final week

Primož Roglič eyes the Vuelta a España leader&#039;s red jersey
Primož Roglič eyes the Vuelta a España leader's red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The legendary football manager Vujadin Boškov tended to draw a line under polemics about decisions that went against his Sampdoria team with a simple phrase and philosophy. “It’s a penalty when the referee blows his whistle,” he would say, reasoning that such debates were both a distraction from the task at hand and a costly waste of energy.

Primož Roglič, it seems, subscribes to the same worldview as the Serbian soccer coach. 

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.