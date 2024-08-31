'It's a hard pill to swallow' – Wout van Aert suffers near miss after Visma reel in break at Vuelta a España

By
published

Belgian falls just short of fourth stage win but retains grip on points and mountains jerseys

Wout van Aert finishes second to Kaden Groves on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España
Wout van Aert finishes second to Kaden Groves on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his disappointment, Wout van Aert could only smile when the question was put to him in the mixed zone in Villablino, where Kaden Groves had just pipped him to victory on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

"In Danish, we have a saying: 'The surgery went well but the patient died.' Was it a case of that today?" the reporter asked.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.