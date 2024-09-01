Cian Uijtdebroeks abandons Vuelta a España with COVID-19

By
published

Belgian pulls out less than 24 hours after strong showing on final climb of stage 14

Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Follonica (198km), Italy, Tuesday 05 March 2024.
Cian Uijtdebroeks has abandoned the Vuelta a España due to COVID-19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have announced that up-and-coming Belgian racer Cian Uijtdebroeks has ended his rollercoaster Vuelta a España early, pulling out before stage 15 with COVID-19.

Eighth in last year’s Vuelta a España but forced to pull out of a promising Giro d’Italia this May with illness, Uijtdebroeks came into the Grand Tour with hopes of racing as Visma’s ‘Plan B’ alongside defending champion Sepp Kuss.

