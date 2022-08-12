Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 18 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Thursday, September 8, 2022: Trujillo - Alto de Piornal, 192km Mountain
Stage 18: Trujillo - Alto de Piornal
Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Distance: 192km
Stage timing: 12:10-17:30 CET
Stage type: Mountain
The final week steadily intensifies with a double ascent of the Alto de Piornal at the end of stage 18.
The route continues to make its way up through the rugged terrain of Extremadura, heading through the characteristic town of Plasencia before taking in the day's main difficulties. The Alto de la Desperá is the warm-up act, a short category-2 climb that nevertheless stings the legs at an average gradient of nearly 10%.
From there, it's 30km to the foot of the Piornal, scaled first from its eastern flank before a looping descent to take on the western side, which acts as the eighth of the nine uphill finishes on the Vuelta route. Both sides of the hill are rated as category-1 ascents and remarkably, both are given the same length (13.5km) and average gradient (5%) in the official race road book.
Those aren't statistics that will strike fear into anyone but this deep into a Grand Tour they do still open the door for a number of possibilities.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Manly breaks Vos' streak on stage 4 at Tour of ScandinaviaVos nearly catches escapees to keep race lead
-
Bahrain Victorious sign young Croatian talent MiholjevicWorldTour team snaps up Giro di Sicily stage winner, Australian sprinter Scott and Austrian Kepplinger
-
Rejuvenated Groenewegen scores win number seven of 2022 in NorwayDutchman 'really happy' in first year with BikeExchange as makeshift lead-out aids him to glory in Brønnøysund
-
Electric bike vs e-bike conversion kit: Which works better for you?There’s more than one path to e-bike nirvana