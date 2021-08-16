Trending

Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverage

Riders tackle the race's first summit finish at Picón Blanco

Profile stage 3 of 2021 Vuelta a España

Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 2 victory

Vuelta a España hits high mountains with a vengeance at Picón Blanco - Preview

192km to go / 10km done

Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) is on the move but the peloton are right behind him.

Now the riders have passed the real start and the pace is high. Nobody is able to jump away yet.

There was a small crash in the peloton in the neutral zone, so the real start has been slighlty delayed.

The peloton are riding through the neutral zone at the moment.

A reminder of the top of the GC heading into today's stage

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:29
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:10
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
6Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:14
8Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
10Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:00:17

Six minutes until the riders roll out. They'll take on a 3.6-kilometre neutral zone before leaving Santo Domingo de Silos today.

Away from the Vuelta there has been news that Astana will continue in 2022 despite Premier Tech leaving their sponsorship role. Alexandre Vinokourov is also returning to the team after being forced out before the Tour de France.

Astana says set to continue in 2022, Vinokurov to return

The likes of Egan Bernal, Mikel Landa, and.. well, every general classification contender will be looking to take time on red jersey Primož Roglič today if possible. Here's a look at who lost time in the opening time trial.

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers winner of Olympic road race prepare for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Here's what two-time Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín has to say about today's finish, according to the official race website...

"The first high-altitude finale, both demanding and unprecedented, will take place in the third stage of La Vuelta 21. Generally flat route, with a finale on the Picón Blanco, a tough mountain pass, with slopes of up to 17% that may mark the first differences among the favourites."

Riders are set to head off from the start in 20 minutes.

It's not the hardest day of the race for the most part, with the stage gradually sloping downwards from the start in Santo Domingo de Silos.

But there's a real sting in the tail at the finish, a 7.6-kilometre climb with an average gradient of 9.3 per cent....

Vuelta 2021 stage 3 Picon Blanco

The stage should be the first major GC sortout following the opening day time trial. Who has their climbing legs so early on in the race?

Check out our stage preview here

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. Today we'll see the peloton tackle the first of many uphill finishes of this race as they take on the summit finish of Picón Blanco in the northern reaches of Castilla y Leon.

