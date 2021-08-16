Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

192km to go / 10km done Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) is on the move but the peloton are right behind him.

Now the riders have passed the real start and the pace is high. Nobody is able to jump away yet.

There was a small crash in the peloton in the neutral zone, so the real start has been slighlty delayed.

¡Ya ha arrancado la 3a etapa! Stage is on!

The peloton are riding through the neutral zone at the moment.

A reminder of the top of the GC heading into today's stage General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:29 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:10 4 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11 6 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:14 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 10 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:00:17

Six minutes until the riders roll out. They'll take on a 3.6-kilometre neutral zone before leaving Santo Domingo de Silos today.

Away from the Vuelta there has been news that Astana will continue in 2022 despite Premier Tech leaving their sponsorship role. Alexandre Vinokourov is also returning to the team after being forced out before the Tour de France. Astana says set to continue in 2022, Vinokurov to return

The likes of Egan Bernal, Mikel Landa, and.. well, every general classification contender will be looking to take time on red jersey Primož Roglič today if possible. Here's a look at who lost time in the opening time trial. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's what two-time Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín has to say about today's finish, according to the official race website... "The first high-altitude finale, both demanding and unprecedented, will take place in the third stage of La Vuelta 21. Generally flat route, with a finale on the Picón Blanco, a tough mountain pass, with slopes of up to 17% that may mark the first differences among the favourites."

Riders are set to head off from the start in 20 minutes.

It's not the hardest day of the race for the most part, with the stage gradually sloping downwards from the start in Santo Domingo de Silos. But there's a real sting in the tail at the finish, a 7.6-kilometre climb with an average gradient of 9.3 per cent.... (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

The stage should be the first major GC sortout following the opening day time trial. Who has their climbing legs so early on in the race? Check out our stage preview here