Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverage
Riders tackle the race's first summit finish at Picón Blanco
192km to go / 10km done
Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) is on the move but the peloton are right behind him.
Now the riders have passed the real start and the pace is high. Nobody is able to jump away yet.
There was a small crash in the peloton in the neutral zone, so the real start has been slighlty delayed.
🚵♂️ ¡Ya ha arrancado la 3a etapa! 👏🏻3️⃣ Stage is on! #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/N5aQhFycfUAugust 16, 2021
The peloton are riding through the neutral zone at the moment.
A reminder of the top of the GC heading into today's stage
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:29
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:10
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|6
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:14
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:17
Six minutes until the riders roll out. They'll take on a 3.6-kilometre neutral zone before leaving Santo Domingo de Silos today.
Away from the Vuelta there has been news that Astana will continue in 2022 despite Premier Tech leaving their sponsorship role. Alexandre Vinokourov is also returning to the team after being forced out before the Tour de France.
The likes of Egan Bernal, Mikel Landa, and.. well, every general classification contender will be looking to take time on red jersey Primož Roglič today if possible. Here's a look at who lost time in the opening time trial.
Here's what two-time Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín has to say about today's finish, according to the official race website...
"The first high-altitude finale, both demanding and unprecedented, will take place in the third stage of La Vuelta 21. Generally flat route, with a finale on the Picón Blanco, a tough mountain pass, with slopes of up to 17% that may mark the first differences among the favourites."
Riders are set to head off from the start in 20 minutes.
It's not the hardest day of the race for the most part, with the stage gradually sloping downwards from the start in Santo Domingo de Silos.
But there's a real sting in the tail at the finish, a 7.6-kilometre climb with an average gradient of 9.3 per cent....
The stage should be the first major GC sortout following the opening day time trial. Who has their climbing legs so early on in the race?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. Today we'll see the peloton tackle the first of many uphill finishes of this race as they take on the summit finish of Picón Blanco in the northern reaches of Castilla y Leon.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 3 - Live coverageRiders tackle the race's first summit finish at Picón Blanco
-
Mark Cavendish confirmed to ride Tour of BritainDeceuninck-QuickStep sprinter will look to add to record stage win haul at September stage race
-
Astana to continue in 2022 with Vinokurov to returnKazakh shareholders confirm to continue as team owner and title sponsor for upcoming season
-
New Zealand delivers first national champions of a new cyclo-cross seasonKate McIlroy takes a second women’s title while 20 year old Josh Burnett captures men’s win on a borrowed bike
-
Vuelta a España: Ineos triumvirate intact despite Adam Yates’ time loss‘The climbs will tell us who is the strongest' says directeur sportif Tosatto
-
Hosking recovers from COVID-19 infection to win Ladies Tour of Norway sprint'I am just really proud of myself and also thankful for the team' says Australian Trek-Segafredo sprinter
-
Vuelta a España hits high mountains with a vengeance at Picón Blanco - PreviewSignificant time gaps expected on first of nine summit finishes
-
Lauren De Crescenzo wins women's SBT GRVLLauren Stephen second, Flavia Oliveira third and Crystal Anthony fourth in Steamboat Springs
-
Alex Howes wins men's SBT GRVLEF Education-Nippo rider beats Ian Boswell and Peter Stetina in three-way sprint in Steamboat Springs
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.