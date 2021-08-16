Trek-Segafredo sign breakaway specialist Simon Pellaud

Trek-Segafredo have announced the signing of Simon Pellaud, meaning the ever-aggressive Swiss rider will return to WorldTour level after five years at Continental and ProTeam level.

Trek-Segafredo team manager Luca Guercilena said Pellaud had “gained space and visibility with grit and self-sacrifice,” as he raced at a lower level, often going on the attack and enjoying his racing, first with the USA-based Team Illuminate and then with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec in the last two seasons.

The US-registered WorldTour team expects Pellaud to do the same with them during his two-year contract in 2022 and 2023.

“He has enough quality and experience to become an immediate added value to the Team. He will be a valuable element alongside the captains, but we certainly don’t want him to lose his aggressive spirit. The common goal is to value his attributes for the good of the Team,” Guercilena said.

Pellaud is widely admired for his attacking nature and the way he has embraced the globetrotting lifestyle of professional cycling. He was born in Martigny in the French speaking part of Switzerland but enjoys racing internationally and spends time in his second home Colombian during the winter and between blocks of racing.

“I’m super proud to become a member of the Trek-Segafredo family,” Pellaud said.

“I’ve touched all the echelons of pro cycling in the last few years, and for me, it’s like a rebirth. I feel like a neo-pro coming back into the World Tour after a couple of years spent building myself up for this big moment.”

“Trek-Segafredo has always been a team that I’ve dreamed about. For sure, I know that I have reached the maturity and the level I need to be as a domestique in the World Tour. I am looking forward to giving 100% of my abilities, dedication and personality to the Team. I feel it’s the perfect situation for me.”

Pellaud won a stage at the 2018 Tour of Hainan and finished second at the Swiss national championship in 2019 and 2021. At the start of the 2021 season, he won the final stage of the Vuelta al Táchira en Bicicleta.

Pellaud won the Premio Fuga at the Giro d’Italia, awarded to the rider who goes on the attack for the longest during the Italian Grand Tour. He spent a total of 783km on the attack during the May race.

“This Team has a reputation for being the one with the best atmosphere and spirit. That’s something I’ve always looked for, and it’s why I went all-in when I started the conversation with Luca [Guercilena],” he explained.

“I would like to thank him for his trust, and I am already excited about what is awaiting me. I’ll look forward to becoming a 100% true Trek-Segafredo member.”

Trek-Segafredo have confirmed a number of contract extensions in recent weeks including Antonio Tiberi, Julien Bernard, Kenny Elissonde, Juan Pedro Lopez, Antonio Nibali, Quinn Simmons, Edward Theuns, Alex Kirsch, Emils Liepins and Alexander Kamp. The team has announced the signing of Tony Gallopin as a road captain.

Vincenzo Nibali is expected to leave the team and has been linked to a move to Astana, with Giulio Ciccone taking more of a leading role in Grand Tours, while Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven and Mads Pedersen lead the Classics squad.

Elsewhere, Koen de Kort has retired to take up a role as Team Support Manager following his life-changing accident in which he lost three fingers.