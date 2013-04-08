Trending

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon past winners

Champions from 1985 to 2012

Past winners
2012Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
2011Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
2010Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
2008Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
2007Alberto Contador (Spa) Discovery Channel
2006Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2005Carlos Garcia (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana
2004Koldo Gil (Spa) Liberty Seguros
2003Francisco Mancebo Pérez (Spa) iBanesto.com
2002Juan Miguel Mercado Martín (Spa) iBanesto.com
2001Marcos A. Serrano (Spa) O.N.C.E.- Eroski
2000Francesco Mancebo (Spa)
1999Leonardo Piepoli (Ita)
1998Aitor Garmendia (Spa)
1997Angel-Luis Casero (Spa)
1996Andrea Peron (Ita)
1995Santiago Blanco (Spa)
1994Melchor Mauri (Spa)
1993Miguel Indurain (Spa)
1991José-Luis Rodriguez (Spa)
1989Federico Echave (Spa)
1988Raimund Dietzen (Ger)
1987Alfonso Gutierrez (Spa)
1986Alfonso Gutiérrez (Spa)
1985Jesús Blanco Villar (Spa)

