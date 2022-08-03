Horrific crash mars Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos
By Stephen Farrand published
Roosen wins after Dekker's fall and mass crash inside final kilometre
Timo Roosen lead home a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 at the end of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Villadiego, but a terrible high-speed crash inside the final kilometre left a number of riders injured.
Four Jumbo-Visma riders were on the front to lead out the sprint but David Dekker, who was third in the line, lost control of his bike on a speed bump and crashed at speed after a downhill run. Other riders could not avoid him and crashed across the road, some going to the roadside barriers.
Chris Harper managed to avoid Dekker's violent fall and finished behind Roosen and his leadout man Edoardo Affini, the Italian taking second place.
All riders in the peloton were given the same time because the crash occurred within the final three kilometres and so stage 1 winner Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) retains the race lead.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
