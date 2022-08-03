Horrific crash mars Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos

Image 1 of 15 Roosen leads home a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Jess Ezquerra Muela (Burgos-BH), mountains leader Diego Pablo Sevilla (Eolo-Kometa) and Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Jess Ezquerra Muela (Burgos-BH), mountains leader Diego Pablo Sevilla (Eolo-Kometa) and Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the last rider out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 A brief shower cooled the peloton down on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Ruben Guerreiro in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Tom Scully (EF-EasyPost) gets a new wheel after a puncture (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 15 Race leader Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images ) Image 1 of 15 The peloton races along stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) tried a late attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images ) Image 1 of 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) was also on the attack late in the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images ) Image 1 of 15

Timo Roosen lead home a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 at the end of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Villadiego, but a terrible high-speed crash inside the final kilometre left a number of riders injured.

Four Jumbo-Visma riders were on the front to lead out the sprint but David Dekker, who was third in the line, lost control of his bike on a speed bump and crashed at speed after a downhill run. Other riders could not avoid him and crashed across the road, some going to the roadside barriers.

Chris Harper managed to avoid Dekker's violent fall and finished behind Roosen and his leadout man Edoardo Affini, the Italian taking second place.

All riders in the peloton were given the same time because the crash occurred within the final three kilometres and so stage 1 winner Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) retains the race lead.