Horrific crash mars Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos

By published

Roosen wins after Dekker's fall and mass crash inside final kilometre

Image 1 of 15
Roosen leads home a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 on stage 2 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images)
Image 1 of 15

Timo Roosen lead home a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3 at the end of stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos in Villadiego, but a terrible high-speed crash inside the final kilometre left a number of riders injured.

Four Jumbo-Visma riders were on the front to lead out the sprint but David Dekker, who was third in the line, lost control of his bike on a speed bump and crashed at speed after a downhill run. Other riders could not avoid him and crashed across the road, some going to the roadside barriers.

Chris Harper managed to avoid Dekker's violent fall and finished behind Roosen and his leadout man Edoardo Affini, the Italian taking second place.

All riders in the peloton were given the same time because the crash occurred within the final three kilometres and so stage 1 winner Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) retains the race lead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews