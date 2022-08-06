Sivakov wins overall at 2022 Vuelta a Burgos
By Stephen Farrand published
Almeida takes the stage 5 victory on Lagunas de Neila
Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) secured overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain on Saturday as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) won the final stage on the testing 12km uphill finish to Lagunas de Neila.
Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) tried a solo attack on the 6.2% climb to the finish but Ineos Grenadiers chased him down. They also chased an attack by Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) with 2.5km to go, with Carlos Rodríguez working hard to protect Sivakov’s lead.
Almeida rode his own pace on the climb and managed to catch Sivakov, Lopez and Rodríguez in the final kilometre. He then surged to the line, beating Lopez.Sivakov finished a few bike lengths back but was assured of overall victory.Almeida’s stage victory lifted him to second overall at 35 seconds, with Lopez third, also at 35 seconds.
More to follow.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
