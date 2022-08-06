Sivakov wins overall at 2022 Vuelta a Burgos

Image 1 of 8 Pavel Sivakov of Ineos Grenadiers earned the Purple Leader's Jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 A general view of the peloton on 170km stage 5 from Lerma to Lagunas de Neila (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 James Callum Shaw rides behind EF Education-EasyPost teammate Ruben Guerreiro who wears the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Carlos Canal Blanco (Euskaltel-Euskadi) compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Riders in the breakaway passing through La Yecla (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Fausto Masnada of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Gino Mder (Bahrain Victorious) and Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) ride at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 At the start of stage 5 are Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) in the Purple Leader Jersey and Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost) in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) secured overall victory at the Vuelta a Burgos in northern Spain on Saturday as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) won the final stage on the testing 12km uphill finish to Lagunas de Neila.

Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) tried a solo attack on the 6.2% climb to the finish but Ineos Grenadiers chased him down. They also chased an attack by Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) with 2.5km to go, with Carlos Rodríguez working hard to protect Sivakov’s lead.

Almeida rode his own pace on the climb and managed to catch Sivakov, Lopez and Rodríguez in the final kilometre. He then surged to the line, beating Lopez.Sivakov finished a few bike lengths back but was assured of overall victory.Almeida’s stage victory lifted him to second overall at 35 seconds, with Lopez third, also at 35 seconds.

More to follow.

