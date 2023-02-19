Live coverage

Vuelta a Andalucia stage 5 live - Pogacar heads for overall victory

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Another day, another uphill finish at Alhaurín de la Torre

Maps and profiles for the 2023 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol)

Situation

Break: Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies), Vincent Van Hemelen (Flanders-Baloise), Kevin Colleoni (Jayco-AlUla), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny)

Jump to:
Refresh

145km to go

The next climb is the Alto del Navazo (6.3km at 4.1%).

Before the stage, Bahrain's Jack Haig said that the break could decide the stage. That doesn't look too likely based on what we've seen so far, however.

See more

Another third-category climb coming up soon but first a few uncategorised hills for the riders following the descent from El Cerrajón.

The gap has remained stable at around the same time, with the peloton not giving the break much leeway.

Movistar and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty are among the teams in charge at the head of the peloton currently. They lie 2:40 down on the breakaway.

Meanwhile, the break has passed the top of the day's first climb. Eenkhoorn led the way and gets three KOM points.

157km to go

Gilles De Wilde (Flanders-Baloise) and Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) have abandoned the race.

And, finally, we saw Loes Adegeest and Bjørn Andreasson win the Esports World Championships on Zwift.

UCI Esports World Championships 2023 Adegeest Andreasson

(Image credit: Zwift)

Mattias Skjelmose beat Neilson Powless to take the win on stage 2 of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var.

ANTIBES FRANCE FEBRUARY 18 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo White best young jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 55th Tour Des Alpes Maritimes Et Du Var 2023 Stage 2 a 1794km stage from MandelieulaNapoule to Antibes tour0683 on February 18 2023 in Antibes France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

At the Setmana Valenciana Fèmines it was Ashleigh Moolman Pasio scoring her first win for her new team AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep in Altea.

ALTEA SPAIN FEBRUARY 18 Ashleigh Moolman of South Africa and Team AG Insurance Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team and Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo during the 7th Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines 2023 Stage 3 a 132km stage from Agost to Altea SetmanaCiclista23 on February 18 2023 in Altea Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

(Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images)

While Pogačar took his third win of the race and extended his GC lead yesterday, there was also plenty of racing elsewhere, too.

Over at the Volta ao Algarve, Tom Pidcock took the stage win and GC lead on the Alto do Malhão.

ALTO DO MALHO LOULE PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 18 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates during the 49th Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2023 Stage 4 a 1779km stage from Albufeira to Alto do Malho Loule 514m VAlgarve2023 on February 18 2023 in Alto do Malho Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Of the breakaway riders, only Van Hemelen, Isasa and Colleoni have yet to score a pro win. Dries De Bondt leads the way with six, including a stage at the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

2:30 for the breakaway now.

The break are on the first climb of the day now – the Alto el Cerrajón (7.9km at 3.4%).

171km to go

No big names in the break – yesterday we had Sivakov up there, for instance – so it's hard to imagine this group going all the way to the finish line.

Díaz has now been brought back to the peloton. The gap to the leaders now up to 2:20 and the breakaway looks set!

Over a minute between the leaders and the peloton now as Díaz continues to chase alone.

178km to go

José Manuel Díaz (Burgos-BH) is attempting to bridge across to the lead seven.

The attackers currently have 55 seconds on the peloton.

Yesterday, we saw a long battle for the breakaway which only concluded after 70km of racing. Maybe today the race to get out front has already been decided...

Attacks continue to fly up front.

The group of seven currently have 30 seconds on the peloton.

Kevin Colleoni (Jayco-AlUla), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) are out front with Isasa, Van Gestel and Van Hemelen.

182km to go

That trio of attackers have four others with them.

The riders are on a short downhill run before gradually heading back uphill on the way to that first climb of the day.

Early attacks from Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies), and Vincent Van Hemelen (Flanders-Baloise), among others.

It's a rolling start today but the riders will quickly be heading uphill for the third-category test at the Alto El Cerrajón, which comes after 25km.

184km to go

The flag drops and stage 5 is underway!

119 riders started the race and 106 finished stage 4.

Today, 104 will start as Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) heads home with an infection, while Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is also out after crashing yesterday.

If you want to catch up on what happened yesterday then check out our full report here and yesterday's live coverage here.

Check out the stage 4 results and the GC picture here...

He's in the overall lead and only a total disaster would prevent him from taking home the yellow jersey today.

1:14 is the margin between him and second-placed Mikel Landa.

Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2023 - 69th Edition - 4th stage Olvera - Iznajar 164,8 km - 18/02/2023 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2023

(Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2023 )

It's another chance for UAE Team Emirates and Pogačar to win a stage if they want to bring the break back early.

Of course, they're four out of four so far, with the Slovenian taking three of those wins, including his 50th pro win on stage 4.

Four classified climbs coming up today, including the first-category Puerto del Sol midway through the stage.

There's a flat run towards the finish, but the final 4.5km are run at 5.9% with the final 600 metres averaging a monster 13.5%!

The riders are just heading out for the neutral zone ahead of the start proper in around 10 minutes. 184km on the menu today, including another uphill finish.

It's another hilly day out today as the race draws to a close.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the Vuelta a Andalucía.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews