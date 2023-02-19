Vuelta a Andalucia stage 5 live - Pogacar heads for overall victory

Refresh

145km to go The next climb is the Alto del Navazo (6.3km at 4.1%).

Before the stage, Bahrain's Jack Haig said that the break could decide the stage. That doesn't look too likely based on what we've seen so far, however. 🇪🇸 #69RdS | Stage 5🚩 Otura 🏁 Alhaurín de la Torre🛣️ 184,3 km🗣️ @jackhaig93 “I think we can see a large breakaway go and contest the stage @VCANDALUCIA”#RideAsOne pic.twitter.com/RtkDOEEqIxFebruary 19, 2023 See more

Another third-category climb coming up soon but first a few uncategorised hills for the riders following the descent from El Cerrajón.

The gap has remained stable at around the same time, with the peloton not giving the break much leeway.

Movistar and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty are among the teams in charge at the head of the peloton currently. They lie 2:40 down on the breakaway.

Meanwhile, the break has passed the top of the day's first climb. Eenkhoorn led the way and gets three KOM points.

157km to go Gilles De Wilde (Flanders-Baloise) and Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) have abandoned the race.

Of the breakaway riders, only Van Hemelen, Isasa and Colleoni have yet to score a pro win. Dries De Bondt leads the way with six, including a stage at the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

2:30 for the breakaway now.

The break are on the first climb of the day now – the Alto el Cerrajón (7.9km at 3.4%).

171km to go No big names in the break – yesterday we had Sivakov up there, for instance – so it's hard to imagine this group going all the way to the finish line.

Díaz has now been brought back to the peloton. The gap to the leaders now up to 2:20 and the breakaway looks set!

Over a minute between the leaders and the peloton now as Díaz continues to chase alone.

178km to go José Manuel Díaz (Burgos-BH) is attempting to bridge across to the lead seven. The attackers currently have 55 seconds on the peloton.

Yesterday, we saw a long battle for the breakaway which only concluded after 70km of racing. Maybe today the race to get out front has already been decided...

Attacks continue to fly up front.

The group of seven currently have 30 seconds on the peloton.

Kevin Colleoni (Jayco-AlUla), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Erik Fetter (Eolo-Kometa), and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) are out front with Isasa, Van Gestel and Van Hemelen.

182km to go That trio of attackers have four others with them.

The riders are on a short downhill run before gradually heading back uphill on the way to that first climb of the day.

Early attacks from Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies), and Vincent Van Hemelen (Flanders-Baloise), among others.

It's a rolling start today but the riders will quickly be heading uphill for the third-category test at the Alto El Cerrajón, which comes after 25km.

184km to go The flag drops and stage 5 is underway!

119 riders started the race and 106 finished stage 4. Today, 104 will start as Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) heads home with an infection, while Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is also out after crashing yesterday.

He's in the overall lead and only a total disaster would prevent him from taking home the yellow jersey today. 1:14 is the margin between him and second-placed Mikel Landa. (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2023 )

It's another chance for UAE Team Emirates and Pogačar to win a stage if they want to bring the break back early. Of course, they're four out of four so far, with the Slovenian taking three of those wins, including his 50th pro win on stage 4.

Four classified climbs coming up today, including the first-category Puerto del Sol midway through the stage. There's a flat run towards the finish, but the final 4.5km are run at 5.9% with the final 600 metres averaging a monster 13.5%!

The riders are just heading out for the neutral zone ahead of the start proper in around 10 minutes. 184km on the menu today, including another uphill finish.

It's another hilly day out today as the race draws to a close.