How to watch the Volta ao Algarve – live streaming

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will be among the big-name riders tacking on the 2023 Volta ao Algarve

The 2023 road racing season is now well underway with riders heading for the sun around the world to kick off their seasons, with Portugal and the 2023 Volta ao Algarve on the menu for a number of top riders.

The race, which runs from February 15-19, gives riders a chance to get up to speed at this early point in the season ahead of bigger goals to come in the spring.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2023 Volta ao Algarve. Read on to find out how to watch the Bessèges via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

There are plenty of big names heading to the Algarve this week, with a fierce GC battle expected as the riders take on the mountainous stages to Fóia and Malhão as well as the closing time trial in Lagoa.

Past winner Geraint Thomas forms part of an Ineos Grenadiers team which looks the strongest at the race, with Thymen Arensman, Filippo Ganna, Dani Martínez, and Tom Pidcock also lining up at the start.

Bora-Hansgrohe come armed with Sergio Higuita and Jai Hindley, while Intermarché-Circus-Wanty are led by Volta Valenciana winner and home hero Rui Costa.

UAE Team Emirates are led by another Portuguese star in João Almeida while at Jumbo-Visma, Tobias Foss and Sam Oomen will lead the way. Other GC men to watch include Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep), and Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X), and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ).

Several top sprinters will be taking part, too, with Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) and Arnaud Demaré (Groupama-FDJ) the pick of the fastmen. Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) are also racing.

Live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab) for alerts on important stories and action during the race. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you watch the 2023 Volta ao Algarve, no matter your location.

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Local coverage will be provided by Portuguese broadcaster RTP (opens in new tab), with coverage free to view online.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Schedule