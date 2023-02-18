Live coverage
Vuelta a Andalucia stage 4 live - Another day in the hills
All the action from the challenging 165km stage to Iznájar
152km to go
Over the top of the climb and Latour is now on his own out front with a gap of 20 seconds or so back to the peloton.
Latour has Igor Arrieta (Kern Pharma) with him.
156km to go
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) is currently leading a small move towards the top of the climb.
Some news this morning from the MPCC, who have praised teams for not signing Nairo Quintana.
The Colombian is still searching for a 2023 squad after his two tramadol positives at the 2022 Tour de France.
The attacks continue to flow at the front.
Two riders who won't be on the move today are Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who are non-starters on stage 4.
After the short descent to kick things off, the peloton now head uphill with the second-category Puerto de Algámitas (5.8km at 3.1%).
160km to go
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) has been among the early attackers.
The flag drops and racing is underway in Andalucia. It's a downhill run to start the day.
The riders have rolled out for the neutral start and racing will be getting underway shortly.
Pogačar leads the overall and points classifications, while Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi) heads up the KOM rankings. Aaron Van Poucke (Flanders-Baloise) is the sprint classification leader.
A look at the stage 3 results, the GC standings and the other classifications heading into today's stage.
Check here for our stage 3 race report, which saw Wellens prevail against his breakmates and high winds.
Wellens celebrates his win on stage 3 in Alcalá de los Gazules.
UAE Team Emirates have won all three stages of the race so far, with Tim Wellens triumphing from the breakaway on Friday.
They could make it four from four today if they ride for Pogačar in a finale packed with hills.
Pogačar leads the GC by 48 seconds from Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).
Of course, Tadej Pogačar is the overall leader today having won the opening two stages.
We're around 15 minutes from the start of the stage in Olvera.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia.
