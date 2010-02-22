Trending

Freire flys into Córdoba

Pardilla maintains overall lead on day for the sprinters

Image 1 of 24

Óscar Freire (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 2 of 24

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) sprints to a win in the Vuelta a Andalucia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) stayed out of trouble and won the sprint.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 24

The final sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 24

Óscar Freire (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 24

The peloton at the Ruta del Sol

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 24

Team Carmiooro NGC worked for its leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 24

The Omega Pharma Lotto riders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 24

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 24

Fabian Wegmann (Milram)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Hayden Roulston (HTC - Columbia) in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) stayed out of trouble to keep the overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 24

Mark Cavendish (Columbia-HTC) in his first race of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) maintained his overall lead

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 24

The daily startline ceremony takes place on stage two

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 24

Saxo Bank teammates André Steensen and Jacob Fuglsang

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 24

Jurgen van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 24

High winds encouraged the peloton to remain largely intact

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 24

The peloton rides past a town in southern Spain

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 22 of 24

Camiooro NGC protect the race leader, Sergio Pardilla

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 23 of 24

The bright orange jerseys of CCC Polsat Polkowice patrol the bunch

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 24 of 24

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) gets the better of Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) on the line

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) proved the potency of his sprint finish as he snatched victory at the second stage of the Ruta del Sol in Córdoba on Monday.

The former three-time World Champion avoided a crash in sight of the finish line to take his second win of the 2010 season. He also won the second race of the Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca earlier in the month.

Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) thought he'd won the stage but began celebrating too early and Freire won it with a perfectly timed throw at the line. World Madison Champion and recent Copenhagen six-day winner Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was third in an impressive result for the Danish track star.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was fourth in his first race of the 2010 season. Francisco Ventoso (Andalucía-CajaSur) finished fifth in the well attended sprint finale.

Stage one winner Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) stayed out of trouble to maintain his overall race lead.

Crash catches Gerdemann and Cunego

On a gusty day in southern Spain, a barrier along the finish straight was blown into the path of the peloton in the final 500 metres. Half a dozen riders were unlucky to be caught up in the crash caused by the wayward infrastructure.

For the second time in as many days, Linus Gerdemann (Milram) found himself lying on the road as he was caught up the late-race pile up. While the German walked away relatively unscathed, Damiano Cunego (Lampre Farnese-Vini), who was also involved in the incident, appeared to be in some discomfort has he nursed his right forearm as he crossed the line.

Two other riders, Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), were taken to hospital immediately after the crash and it appears unlikely that either will return to the race.

Polish riders Tomasz Kiendys and Sylwester Janiszewsky of the CCC Polsat Polkowice squad also came down but were able to remount their bicycles to finish the stage.

Local teams animate stage two

The 182km stage included two early time bonus sprints and a category three climb after 44km. The local Andalucía-CajaSur riders were the first to attack and it was Jesus Rosendo who got away alone after forming part of an initial move with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Garikoitz Bravo (CajaRural).

Rosendo opened a four-minute gap but with Carmiooro leading the chase and the wind blowing hard, he was eventually caught after 100km.

The wind kept the bunch together and deterred any attacks in the second half of the race until Rabobank hit the front with 25km to go. Other teams also began to set up their sprinters, with HTC-Columbia, Milram and Lampre-Farnese Vini taking turns on the front.

HTC-Columbia took over in the final 15km. Michael Rogers was detached from his team train due to a puncture with 7km remaining, but was able to rejoin the back of the bunch in time to avoid any time penalty. In spite of the American squad's efforts to set up Cavendish for the finish, the wind and late crash disrupted the sprint.

Córdoba is proving fruitful territory for Rabobank. Freire's win emulated the success of his teammate, Lars Boom, who claimed a breakaway victory into the southern Spanish city at last year's Vuelta a España.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank4:53:06
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
15Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
18Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
19Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
20Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
22Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
24Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
31Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
33Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
34Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
35Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
40Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
42Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
43Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:10
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:00:16
47Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:19
49Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
50Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:21
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
52Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
55Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
56Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:40
57Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
58André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
59David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
61Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:43
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:44
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
66Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
68Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
70Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
71David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
72Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
73Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
74Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:09
75Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:20
77Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:23
78Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:25
79Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
80Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:01:31
81Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:43
82Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:01:44
83Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
84Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNSMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC9:05:01
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
3Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:13
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:21
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:28
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
9Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:31
11Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:32
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:37
13Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
14Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
18Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
19Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:19
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:20
21Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:01:24
22Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:26
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:01:35
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:00
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:08
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:24
27Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
28Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:02:27
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
30Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:43
31Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:58
32Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:27
33Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:34
34Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:35
35Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:38
36Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:41
37Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:00
38Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:02
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
40Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:13
41Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:04:24
42Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC0:04:35
43Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:36
44Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:43
47Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:05:03
48David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:08
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:05:09
50Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:28
51Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:05:29
52Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:43
54Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:59
55Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:02
56André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:08
57Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:09
58Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:06:17
60Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
61Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:22
62Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:24
63Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:37
64Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:06:40
65Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
66Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:57
67Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:07:00
68David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:04
69Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
71Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:21
72Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
73Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:07:30
75Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:07:39
76Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
77Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:57
78Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:08:01
79Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:06
80Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:08:10
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:26
82Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:35
83Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:08:57
84Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
85Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:09:34
86Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:06
87Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:13:27

