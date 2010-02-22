Freire flys into Córdoba
Pardilla maintains overall lead on day for the sprinters
Óscar Freire (Rabobank) proved the potency of his sprint finish as he snatched victory at the second stage of the Ruta del Sol in Córdoba on Monday.
Related Articles
The former three-time World Champion avoided a crash in sight of the finish line to take his second win of the 2010 season. He also won the second race of the Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca earlier in the month.
Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) thought he'd won the stage but began celebrating too early and Freire won it with a perfectly timed throw at the line. World Madison Champion and recent Copenhagen six-day winner Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was third in an impressive result for the Danish track star.
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was fourth in his first race of the 2010 season. Francisco Ventoso (Andalucía-CajaSur) finished fifth in the well attended sprint finale.
Stage one winner Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) stayed out of trouble to maintain his overall race lead.
Crash catches Gerdemann and Cunego
On a gusty day in southern Spain, a barrier along the finish straight was blown into the path of the peloton in the final 500 metres. Half a dozen riders were unlucky to be caught up in the crash caused by the wayward infrastructure.
For the second time in as many days, Linus Gerdemann (Milram) found himself lying on the road as he was caught up the late-race pile up. While the German walked away relatively unscathed, Damiano Cunego (Lampre Farnese-Vini), who was also involved in the incident, appeared to be in some discomfort has he nursed his right forearm as he crossed the line.
Two other riders, Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), were taken to hospital immediately after the crash and it appears unlikely that either will return to the race.
Polish riders Tomasz Kiendys and Sylwester Janiszewsky of the CCC Polsat Polkowice squad also came down but were able to remount their bicycles to finish the stage.
Local teams animate stage two
The 182km stage included two early time bonus sprints and a category three climb after 44km. The local Andalucía-CajaSur riders were the first to attack and it was Jesus Rosendo who got away alone after forming part of an initial move with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Garikoitz Bravo (CajaRural).
Rosendo opened a four-minute gap but with Carmiooro leading the chase and the wind blowing hard, he was eventually caught after 100km.
The wind kept the bunch together and deterred any attacks in the second half of the race until Rabobank hit the front with 25km to go. Other teams also began to set up their sprinters, with HTC-Columbia, Milram and Lampre-Farnese Vini taking turns on the front.
HTC-Columbia took over in the final 15km. Michael Rogers was detached from his team train due to a puncture with 7km remaining, but was able to rejoin the back of the bunch in time to avoid any time penalty. In spite of the American squad's efforts to set up Cavendish for the finish, the wind and late crash disrupted the sprint.
Córdoba is proving fruitful territory for Rabobank. Freire's win emulated the success of his teammate, Lars Boom, who claimed a breakaway victory into the southern Spanish city at last year's Vuelta a España.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|4:53:06
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|18
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|19
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|20
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|22
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|24
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|31
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|32
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|35
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:10
|45
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:00:16
|47
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:19
|49
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|50
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:21
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|52
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|55
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|56
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:40
|57
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|58
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|61
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:43
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:44
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:49
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|66
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|68
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|70
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|71
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|72
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:09
|75
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:20
|77
|Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:23
|78
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:25
|79
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|80
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:01:31
|81
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:43
|82
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:44
|83
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|84
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNS
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|9:05:01
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09
|3
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:13
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:21
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:28
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|9
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|11
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:32
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:37
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|14
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|18
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|19
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:19
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:20
|21
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:01:24
|22
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:26
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:35
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:00
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:08
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:24
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:27
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:43
|31
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:58
|32
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:27
|33
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:34
|34
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:35
|35
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:38
|36
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:41
|37
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:00
|38
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:02
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:13
|41
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:24
|42
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:35
|43
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:36
|44
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:43
|47
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:05:03
|48
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:08
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:09
|50
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:28
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:05:29
|52
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:43
|54
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:59
|55
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:02
|56
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:08
|57
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:09
|58
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:06:17
|60
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|61
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|62
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:24
|63
|Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:37
|64
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:06:40
|65
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|66
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:57
|67
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:07:00
|68
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:04
|69
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|70
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|72
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|73
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:07:30
|75
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:39
|76
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|77
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:57
|78
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:08:01
|79
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:06
|80
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:10
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:26
|82
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:35
|83
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:57
|84
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|85
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:09:34
|86
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:06
|87
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy