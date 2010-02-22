Image 1 of 24 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 2 of 24 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) sprints to a win in the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) stayed out of trouble and won the sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 The final sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 The peloton at the Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Team Carmiooro NGC worked for its leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 The Omega Pharma Lotto riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Fabian Wegmann (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Hayden Roulston (HTC - Columbia) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) stayed out of trouble to keep the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Mark Cavendish (Columbia-HTC) in his first race of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Carmiooro NGC) maintained his overall lead (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 24 The daily startline ceremony takes place on stage two (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 24 Saxo Bank teammates André Steensen and Jacob Fuglsang (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 24 Jurgen van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 24 High winds encouraged the peloton to remain largely intact (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 24 The peloton rides past a town in southern Spain (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 22 of 24 Camiooro NGC protect the race leader, Sergio Pardilla (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 23 of 24 The bright orange jerseys of CCC Polsat Polkowice patrol the bunch (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 24 of 24 Óscar Freire (Rabobank) gets the better of Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) on the line (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Óscar Freire (Rabobank) proved the potency of his sprint finish as he snatched victory at the second stage of the Ruta del Sol in Córdoba on Monday.

The former three-time World Champion avoided a crash in sight of the finish line to take his second win of the 2010 season. He also won the second race of the Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca earlier in the month.

Robert Wagner (Skil-Shimano) thought he'd won the stage but began celebrating too early and Freire won it with a perfectly timed throw at the line. World Madison Champion and recent Copenhagen six-day winner Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank) was third in an impressive result for the Danish track star.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was fourth in his first race of the 2010 season. Francisco Ventoso (Andalucía-CajaSur) finished fifth in the well attended sprint finale.

Stage one winner Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) stayed out of trouble to maintain his overall race lead.

Crash catches Gerdemann and Cunego



On a gusty day in southern Spain, a barrier along the finish straight was blown into the path of the peloton in the final 500 metres. Half a dozen riders were unlucky to be caught up in the crash caused by the wayward infrastructure.

For the second time in as many days, Linus Gerdemann (Milram) found himself lying on the road as he was caught up the late-race pile up. While the German walked away relatively unscathed, Damiano Cunego (Lampre Farnese-Vini), who was also involved in the incident, appeared to be in some discomfort has he nursed his right forearm as he crossed the line.

Two other riders, Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), were taken to hospital immediately after the crash and it appears unlikely that either will return to the race.

Polish riders Tomasz Kiendys and Sylwester Janiszewsky of the CCC Polsat Polkowice squad also came down but were able to remount their bicycles to finish the stage.

Local teams animate stage two

The 182km stage included two early time bonus sprints and a category three climb after 44km. The local Andalucía-CajaSur riders were the first to attack and it was Jesus Rosendo who got away alone after forming part of an initial move with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Garikoitz Bravo (CajaRural).

Rosendo opened a four-minute gap but with Carmiooro leading the chase and the wind blowing hard, he was eventually caught after 100km.

The wind kept the bunch together and deterred any attacks in the second half of the race until Rabobank hit the front with 25km to go. Other teams also began to set up their sprinters, with HTC-Columbia, Milram and Lampre-Farnese Vini taking turns on the front.

HTC-Columbia took over in the final 15km. Michael Rogers was detached from his team train due to a puncture with 7km remaining, but was able to rejoin the back of the bunch in time to avoid any time penalty. In spite of the American squad's efforts to set up Cavendish for the finish, the wind and late crash disrupted the sprint.

Córdoba is proving fruitful territory for Rabobank. Freire's win emulated the success of his teammate, Lars Boom, who claimed a breakaway victory into the southern Spanish city at last year's Vuelta a España.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 4:53:06 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 15 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 18 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 19 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 20 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 22 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 23 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 24 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 28 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 31 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 33 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 34 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 35 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 41 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 42 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 43 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:10 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 46 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:00:16 47 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 48 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:19 49 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 50 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:21 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 52 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 55 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33 56 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:40 57 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 58 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 59 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 61 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:43 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:44 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:49 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 66 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 68 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:03 70 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 71 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 72 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 73 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 74 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:09 75 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:20 77 Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:23 78 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:25 79 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 80 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:01:31 81 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:43 82 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:44 83 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 84 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNS Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank