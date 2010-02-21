Pardilla wins opening stage of Ruta Del Sol
Spaniard jumps away on uphill finish
Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Del Sol and becomes the first leader of the five–day race.
The little known Spanish climber attacked alone two and a half kilometres from the finish on the testing climb to Alto de la Guardia and successfully held off the rest of the peloton. Pardilla will wear the bright red race leader's jersey during Monday's 182km second stage from Otura to Cordoba.
Belgium's Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished nine seconds behind Pardilla, with Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) third at 13 seconds.
The 159km stage was characterised by a long attack by four riders. Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía-CajaSur), Laurent Beuret (Carmiooro NGC), Ruben García (Caja Rural) and Stephane Rosetto (Vacansoleil) went clear after eight kliometres and at one point opened an eight-minute lead. However, they were gradually pulled back before the uphill finish, with HTC-Columbia, Team Sky and Milram doing the work on the front.
In a flurry of late-stage moves, Diego Tamayo (Carmiooro-NGC) tried to go clear with five kilometres remaining as Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) made their own attempts to gain a slight lead on the climb to the finish with 3000 metres to race.
Pardilla made his move with 2.5km to go. He quickly opened a gap and stayed clear to win the biggest race of his career.
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|4:11:55
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:09
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:13
|4
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:21
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:28
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|9
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|11
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:32
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:37
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:41
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:49
|18
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|19
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:07
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:19
|22
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:20
|23
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:01:24
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:35
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|28
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:00
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:03
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|32
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:27
|33
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:40
|34
|Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:48
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:53
|36
|Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:03:15
|37
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:20
|38
|Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:27
|39
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:35
|40
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:38
|41
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:41
|42
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|0:03:55
|44
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:05
|45
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|46
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:24
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|48
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:43
|51
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:03
|52
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:09
|53
|Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:14
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:28
|55
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:05:29
|57
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:05:59
|58
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|59
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:02
|60
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:09
|62
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:06:17
|64
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|65
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|66
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|67
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:24
|68
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|69
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|70
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:35
|71
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:41
|73
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:12
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:19
|75
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|76
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:26
|81
|Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
|82
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:39
|83
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|0:07:50
|84
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:57
|85
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|86
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:26
|87
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:57
|88
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:03
|89
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:27
|DNS
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|25
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|4
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|14
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|7
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|9
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|9
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|10
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|15
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|3
|pts
|2
|Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|1
|Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|10
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|4
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:36:52
|2
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:41
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:04
|4
|Team Milram
|0:01:25
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:26
|6
|Rabobank
|0:02:13
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|8
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:40
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:13
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:06:29
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:37
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:09:21
