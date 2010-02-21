Trending

Pardilla wins opening stage of Ruta Del Sol

Spaniard jumps away on uphill finish

Image 1 of 20

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) finished together, 21 seconds down on Pardilla

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

A very happy Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) wins at Puerto de La Guardia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 20

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) claims the Ruta del Sol opener

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 20

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is quizzed at the presentation of teams

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 20

The stage began with a ceremony in Jaén

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 20

It was a wet old day for the Andalucia peloton

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 20

Cunego (Lampre) watches his rivals in the finale

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 20

Bradley Wiggins (left, Sky) rides alongside the Saxo Bank train

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 20

Kjell Carlström (Sky Professional Cycling Team) drives the peloton

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 20

Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía-CajaSur), Laurent Beuret (Carmiooro NGC), Ruben García (Caja Rural) and Stephane Rosetto (Vacansoleil) spent most of the day clear of the peloton

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 20

Sergio Pardilla (Camiooro NGC) crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 20

Daniel Moreno (Omega-Pharma Lotto) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) dice with one another on the final climb

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 20

The stage prize winners are presented on stage

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 20

Leader of the Andalucian rider classification Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur)

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 20

Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) spent all day in the break and was rewarded with the lead of the sprints classification

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 20

Andalucian officials come to the stage at the teams presentation for the 2010 Vuelta a Andalucia

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 20

Local heros Andalucia-Cajasur are presented

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 20

HTC-Columbia's Bernhard Eisel and Michael Rogers show contrasting reactions as Mark Cavendish answers questions on stage

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 20

Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt and Fränk Schleck at the teams presentation

(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Del Sol and becomes the first leader of the five–day race.

The little known Spanish climber attacked alone two and a half kilometres from the finish on the testing climb to Alto de la Guardia and successfully held off the rest of the peloton. Pardilla will wear the bright red race leader's jersey during Monday's 182km second stage from Otura to Cordoba.

Belgium's Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished nine seconds behind Pardilla, with Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) third at 13 seconds.

The 159km stage was characterised by a long attack by four riders. Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía-CajaSur), Laurent Beuret (Carmiooro NGC), Ruben García (Caja Rural) and Stephane Rosetto (Vacansoleil) went clear after eight kliometres and at one point opened an eight-minute lead. However, they were gradually pulled back before the uphill finish, with HTC-Columbia, Team Sky and Milram doing the work on the front.

In a flurry of late-stage moves, Diego Tamayo (Carmiooro-NGC) tried to go clear with five kilometres remaining as Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) made their own attempts to gain a slight lead on the climb to the finish with 3000 metres to race.

Pardilla made his move with 2.5km to go. He quickly opened a gap and stayed clear to win the biggest race of his career.

Full Results
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC4:11:55
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:13
4Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:00:21
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:28
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
9Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:31
11Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:32
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:37
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:41
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:49
18Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:05
19Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:07
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:01:19
22Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:20
23Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:01:24
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:01:35
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
27Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
28Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:02:00
30Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:03
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
32Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:02:27
33Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:40
34Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:48
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:53
36Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:03:15
37Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:03:20
38Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:27
39Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:35
40Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:03:38
41Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:41
42Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC0:03:55
44David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:05
45Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:13
46Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:04:24
47Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:26
48Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:43
51Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:03
52Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:05:09
53Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:14
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:28
55André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
56Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:05:29
57Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:05:59
58Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
59Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:02
60Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
61Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:09
62Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:06:17
64Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
65Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
66Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
67Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:24
68David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
69Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:35
71Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:41
73Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:12
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:19
75Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:21
76Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
78Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
79Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team
80Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:26
81Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
82Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:07:39
83Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC0:07:50
84Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:57
85Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:05
86Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:26
87Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:08:57
88Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:03
89Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:13:27
DNSDominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

Points
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC25pts
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
4Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur14
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank12
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia10
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur9
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
11Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 1 - Arjonilla, 43.1km
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Jaén, 142.8km
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur3pts
2Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Arjona (Cat. 3) 34.9km
1Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC3pts
2Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Arjonilla (Cat. 3) 91.6km
1Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC3pts
2Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de La Guardia (Cat. 1) 159.2km
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC10pts
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
4Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Lotto13:36:52
2Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:41
3Team Saxo Bank0:01:04
4Team Milram0:01:25
5Team HTC - Columbia0:01:26
6Rabobank0:02:13
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
8Carmiooro NGC0:04:40
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:51
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:13
11Skil - Shimano0:06:29
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:37
13Caja Rural0:09:21

Points classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC25pts
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
4Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur14
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank12
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia10
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur9
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
9Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
10Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
11Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
13Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram2
15Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprints classification
1Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur6pts
2Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC1
4Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC10pts
2Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
3Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC6
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
5Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
6Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural4
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank2
8Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur2
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1

Andalucian rider classification
1Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
5Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification
1Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
2Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
3Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
6Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural
7Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
8Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
10Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
11Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
12Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
13Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
14Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
15Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
16Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural
17Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural
18Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Lotto13:36:52
2Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:41
3Team Saxo Bank0:01:04
4Team Milram0:01:25
5Team HTC - Columbia0:01:26
6Rabobank0:02:13
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:33
8Carmiooro NGC0:04:40
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:51
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:13
11Skil - Shimano0:06:29
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:37
13Caja Rural0:09:21

