Image 1 of 20 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) finished together, 21 seconds down on Pardilla (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 A very happy Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) wins at Puerto de La Guardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 20 Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) claims the Ruta del Sol opener (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is quizzed at the presentation of teams (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 20 The stage began with a ceremony in Jaén (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 20 It was a wet old day for the Andalucia peloton (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 20 Cunego (Lampre) watches his rivals in the finale (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 20 Bradley Wiggins (left, Sky) rides alongside the Saxo Bank train (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 20 Kjell Carlström (Sky Professional Cycling Team) drives the peloton (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 20 Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía-CajaSur), Laurent Beuret (Carmiooro NGC), Ruben García (Caja Rural) and Stephane Rosetto (Vacansoleil) spent most of the day clear of the peloton (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 20 Sergio Pardilla (Camiooro NGC) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 20 Daniel Moreno (Omega-Pharma Lotto) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) dice with one another on the final climb (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 20 The stage prize winners are presented on stage (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 20 Leader of the Andalucian rider classification Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 20 Jesús Rosendo (Andalucia - Cajasur) spent all day in the break and was rewarded with the lead of the sprints classification (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 20 Andalucian officials come to the stage at the teams presentation for the 2010 Vuelta a Andalucia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 20 Local heros Andalucia-Cajasur are presented (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 20 HTC-Columbia's Bernhard Eisel and Michael Rogers show contrasting reactions as Mark Cavendish answers questions on stage (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 20 Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt and Fränk Schleck at the teams presentation (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro NGC) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Del Sol and becomes the first leader of the five–day race.

The little known Spanish climber attacked alone two and a half kilometres from the finish on the testing climb to Alto de la Guardia and successfully held off the rest of the peloton. Pardilla will wear the bright red race leader's jersey during Monday's 182km second stage from Otura to Cordoba.

Belgium's Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished nine seconds behind Pardilla, with Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Farnese Vini) third at 13 seconds.

The 159km stage was characterised by a long attack by four riders. Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía-CajaSur), Laurent Beuret (Carmiooro NGC), Ruben García (Caja Rural) and Stephane Rosetto (Vacansoleil) went clear after eight kliometres and at one point opened an eight-minute lead. However, they were gradually pulled back before the uphill finish, with HTC-Columbia, Team Sky and Milram doing the work on the front.

In a flurry of late-stage moves, Diego Tamayo (Carmiooro-NGC) tried to go clear with five kilometres remaining as Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil) made their own attempts to gain a slight lead on the climb to the finish with 3000 metres to race.

Pardilla made his move with 2.5km to go. He quickly opened a gap and stayed clear to win the biggest race of his career.



Full Results 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 4:11:55 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:13 4 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:21 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:28 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 9 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:31 11 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:32 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:37 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 19 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:07 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:19 22 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:20 23 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:01:24 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:35 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 28 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:00 30 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:03 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 32 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:27 33 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:40 34 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:48 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:53 36 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:15 37 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:03:20 38 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:27 39 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:35 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:38 41 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:41 42 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 0:03:55 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:05 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:24 47 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:26 48 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:43 51 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:03 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:09 53 Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:14 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:28 55 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 56 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:05:29 57 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:59 58 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 59 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:02 60 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 61 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:09 62 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:06:17 64 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 65 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 66 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 67 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:24 68 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 69 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:35 71 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:41 73 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:12 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 75 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:21 76 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:26 81 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 82 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:39 83 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:07:50 84 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:57 85 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:05 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:26 87 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:08:57 88 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:03 89 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:27 DNS Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano DNF Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC

Points 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 25 pts 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 4 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 14 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 12 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 10 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 9 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 9 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 10 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 11 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 2 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 1 - Arjonilla, 43.1km 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Jaén, 142.8km 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 pts 2 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Arjona (Cat. 3) 34.9km 1 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 3 pts 2 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Arjonilla (Cat. 3) 91.6km 1 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 3 pts 2 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de La Guardia (Cat. 1) 159.2km 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 10 pts 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 4 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:36:52 2 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:41 3 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:04 4 Team Milram 0:01:25 5 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:26 6 Rabobank 0:02:13 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:33 8 Carmiooro NGC 0:04:40 9 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:51 10 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:13 11 Skil - Shimano 0:06:29 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:37 13 Caja Rural 0:09:21

General classification after stage 1 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 4:11:55 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:09 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:13 4 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:21 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:28 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 9 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:31 11 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:32 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:37 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:41 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 15 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:49 18 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:05 19 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:07 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:19 22 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:20 23 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:01:24 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:35 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 28 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:00 30 Kanstantsin Siutsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:03 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 32 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:27 33 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:40 34 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:48 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:13 36 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:03:15 37 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:03:20 38 Greca Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:27 39 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:35 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:03:38 41 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:41 42 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Diego A Tamayo Martínez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 0:03:55 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:05 45 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:13 46 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:24 47 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:26 48 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Sylwester Janiszewsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:43 51 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:03 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:09 53 Adan Snitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:14 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:28 55 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 56 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:05:29 57 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:05:59 58 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 59 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:02 60 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:09 61 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 62 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:06:17 63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 64 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 65 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 66 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:22 67 Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:24 68 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 69 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:35 71 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:41 73 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:12 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:19 75 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:21 76 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 79 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Professional Cycling Team 80 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:26 81 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 82 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:39 83 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 0:07:50 84 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:57 85 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:05 86 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:26 87 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:08:57 88 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:03 89 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:27

Sprints classification 1 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 pts 2 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 1 4 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 10 pts 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 3 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 6 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 5 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 6 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 4 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 2 8 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Andalucian rider classification 1 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 5 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur

Spanish rider classification 1 Sergio Pardilla Bellón (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 2 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 3 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 6 Rubén García (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Jose A G. Marchante (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 8 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 11 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 12 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 13 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 14 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 15 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 16 Guillermo Lana (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Egoitz García (Spa) Caja Rural 18 Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Caja Rural