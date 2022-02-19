Live coverage
Volta ao Algarve stage 4 live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action from the crucial penultimate stage time trial in Tavira
The early starters are tackling the hilly mid-section of the stage and are on the way to the second checkpoint.
Alpecin-Fenix's Oscar Riesebeek puts in a time of 13:07 at the first check to go quickest.
The TT champions of Denmark and Belgium warm up for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
These jerseys are just wow 😍#VAlgarve2022
Here's a look at the full list of start times for today's stage
The early benchmark, Lampaert, starts his ride.
Astana's Michele Gazzoli edges out Lobato at the first check by a few fractions of a second.
Fives minutes until Lampaert starts. JJ Lobato (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the fastest time at the checkpoint down to 13:25.
Caja Rural's Jokin Murguialday puts 22 seconds into Dombrowski at the checkpoint.
13:59 for Dombrowski at the first checkpoint sees him quickest of the very early runners and the only man so far under 14 minutes.
Today's stage is marked by two long and flat sections with limited technicality split by a hilly mid-section which features more of a technical challenge.
Checkpoints come at either side of the hill at 9.6km and 22.8km.
Start times for Ineos riders today...
Not long now until the key stage four TT at #VAlgarve2022 ⏱️. Here are our times (GMT):14:35 @bentulett01 15:39 @GeraintThomas86 16:09 @jcastroviejo 16:30 @DylanvanBaarle 16:34 @Tompid 16:38 @danifmartinez86 16:46 @ethan_hayter
Race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) sets off in two and a half hours.
Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is the first major TT name to get underway. He'll set off in around 20 minutes.
The first few riders have set off to start their runs today. Those at the bottom of the standings – various riders on Portuguese Continental teams and Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) are away.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve. Today the riders will take on a 32.2-kilometre time trial from Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira that is set to shake up the overall standings.
