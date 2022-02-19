Volta ao Algarve stage 4 live coverage

Refresh

The early starters are tackling the hilly mid-section of the stage and are on the way to the second checkpoint. Alpecin-Fenix's Oscar Riesebeek puts in a time of 13:07 at the first check to go quickest.

The TT champions of Denmark and Belgium warm up for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

Here's a look at the full list of start times for today's stage (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The early benchmark, Lampaert, starts his ride. Astana's Michele Gazzoli edges out Lobato at the first check by a few fractions of a second.

Fives minutes until Lampaert starts. JJ Lobato (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the fastest time at the checkpoint down to 13:25.

Caja Rural's Jokin Murguialday puts 22 seconds into Dombrowski at the checkpoint.

13:59 for Dombrowski at the first checkpoint sees him quickest of the very early runners and the only man so far under 14 minutes.

Today's stage is marked by two long and flat sections with limited technicality split by a hilly mid-section which features more of a technical challenge. Checkpoints come at either side of the hill at 9.6km and 22.8km.

Start times for Ineos riders today... Not long now until the key stage four TT at #VAlgarve2022. Here are our times (GMT):14:35 Ben Tulett 15:39 Geraint Thomas 16:09 Jonathan Castroviejo 16:30 Dylan van Baarle 16:34 Tom Pidcock 16:38 Dani Martinez 16:46 Ethan Hayter

Race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) sets off in two and a half hours.

Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is the first major TT name to get underway. He'll set off in around 20 minutes.

The first few riders have set off to start their runs today. Those at the bottom of the standings – various riders on Portuguese Continental teams and Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) are away.