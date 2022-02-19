2022 Volta ao Algarve time trial start times

Remco Evenepoel warmed-down on his TT bike after the second stage

The Volta ao Algarve is set to be decided in the stage 4 individual time trial - a rolling 32.2km test that will pit 2020 race winner Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) against race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), but he has already said he will likely concede the overall.

American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), another solid time traillist, is one of seven riders within 10 seconds of Gaudu's lead as is last year's overall runner-up Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).

Other notable fast men against the clock like Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and, more distantly, Gaudu's teammate Stefan Küng, the European champion, are within a minute.

