2022 Volta ao Algarve time trial start times

Evenepoel, Gaudu, McNulty, Hayter to face off at end of starters

The Volta ao Algarve is set to be decided in the stage 4 individual time trial - a rolling 32.2km test that will pit 2020 race winner Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) against race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), but he has already said he will likely concede the overall.

American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), another solid time traillist, is one of seven riders within 10 seconds of Gaudu's lead as is last year's overall runner-up Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).

Other notable fast men against the clock like Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and, more distantly, Gaudu's teammate Stefan Küng, the European champion, are within a minute.

Follow the action live on Cyclingnews followed by a full report, results and photos.

TT Start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Pereira (Por) ABTF-Feirense 14:08:00
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:09:00
3Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 14:10:00
4César Martingil (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 14:11:00
5Rodrigo Caixas (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 14:12:00
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 14:13:00
7Nahuel D'Aquila (Arg) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 14:14:00
8Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:15:00
9João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 14:16:00
10Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14:17:00
11Daniel Dias (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 14:18:00
12Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:19:00
13Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:20:00
14Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:21:00
15Raúl Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 14:22:00
16Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:23:00
17Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 14:24:00
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 14:25:00
19Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health 14:26:00
20José Mendes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 14:27:00
21Rui Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 14:28:00
22Fábio Fernandes (Por) Efapel Cycling 14:29:00
23Micael Isidoro (Por) ABTF-Feirense 14:30:00
24Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:31:00
25Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:32:00
26Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 / FC Porto 14:33:00
27Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 14:34:00
28Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:35:00
29Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14:36:00
30Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:37:00
31David Livramento (Por) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 14:38:00
32Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 14:39:00
33Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:40:00
34Rafael Reis (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 14:41:00
35Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 14:42:00
36Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 14:43:00
37Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health 14:44:00
38Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:45:00
39Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14:46:00
40Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 14:47:00
41Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:48:00
42Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 14:49:00
43Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:50:00
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:51:00
45Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:52:00
46Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 14:53:00
47Rúben Simão (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 14:54:00
48Pedro Andrade (Por) Efapel Cycling 14:55:00
49Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 14:56:00
50Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:57:00
51Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:58:00
52Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 14:59:00
53Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 15:00:00
54Fábio Oliveira (Por) ABTF-Feirense 15:01:00
55Tiago Leal (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 15:02:00
56Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 15:03:00
57Márcio Barbosa (Por) ABTF-Feirense 15:04:00
58Afonso Eulálio (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 15:05:00
59Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:06:00
60Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:07:00
61Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 15:08:00
62Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15:09:00
63Venceslau Fernandes (Por) ABTF-Feirense 15:10:00
64Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:11:00
65João Macedo (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 15:12:00
66Rafael Lourenço (Por) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 15:13:00
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:14:00
68Aleksandr Grigoriev (Rus) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 15:15:00
69Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 15:16:00
70Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 15:17:00
71João Medeiros (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 15:18:00
72Vinício Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 15:19:00
73Gonçalo Leaça (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 15:20:00
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 15:21:00
75Daniel Mestre (Por) W52 / FC Porto 15:22:00
76Helder Goncalves (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 15:23:00
77Ivo Pinheiro (Por) ABTF-Feirense 15:24:00
78Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling 15:25:00
79Carlos Oyarzún (Chi) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 15:26:00
80Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 15:27:00
81Pedro Miguel Lopes Goncalves (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 15:28:00
82Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:29:00
83Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 15:30:00
84Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:31:00
85André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car 15:32:00
86Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:33:00
87August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health 15:34:00
88André Cardoso (Por) ABTF-Feirense 15:35:00
89Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 15:36:00
90Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 15:37:00
91José Gonçalves (Por) W52 / FC Porto 15:38:00
92Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:39:00
93Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:40:00
94Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 15:41:00
95Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:42:00
96Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15:43:00
97Cesar Fonte (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 15:44:00
98Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15:45:00
99Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:46:00
100Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 15:47:00
101Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health 15:48:00
102Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:49:00
103Amaro Antunes (Por) W52 / FC Porto 15:50:00
104André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis 15:51:00
105Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 15:52:00
106Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling 15:53:00
107Emanuel Duarte (Por) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 15:54:00
108Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 15:55:00
109Antonio Ferreira (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 15:56:00
110Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 15:57:00
111Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense 15:58:00
112Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:59:00
113Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:00:00
114Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:01:00
115Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:02:00
116Jose Neves (Por) W52 / FC Porto 16:03:00
117Daniel Freitas (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 16:04:00
118Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling 16:05:00
119Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor 16:06:00
120Ricardo Vilela (Por) W52 / FC Porto 16:07:00
121Pedro Pinto (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados 16:08:00
122Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 16:09:00
123João Benta (Por) Efapel Cycling 16:10:00
124Tiago Machado (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 16:11:00
125Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:12:00
126Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16:13:00
127Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:14:00
128Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 16:15:00
129Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 16:16:00
130Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16:17:00
131Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 16:18:00
132Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho 16:19:00
133Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16:20:00
134Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 16:21:00
135Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 16:22:00
136Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 16:23:00
137Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 16:24:00
138Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 16:25:00
139Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16:26:00
140Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 16:27:00
141Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:28:00
142Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:29:00
143Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 16:30:00
144Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:32:00
145Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:34:00
146Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16:36:00
147Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 16:38:00
148Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16:40:00
149Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:42:00
150Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:44:00
151Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:46:00
152Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 16:48:00
153David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:50:00

