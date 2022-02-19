2022 Volta ao Algarve time trial start times
By Cyclingnews published
Evenepoel, Gaudu, McNulty, Hayter to face off at end of starters
The Volta ao Algarve is set to be decided in the stage 4 individual time trial - a rolling 32.2km test that will pit 2020 race winner Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) against race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), but he has already said he will likely concede the overall.
American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), another solid time traillist, is one of seven riders within 10 seconds of Gaudu's lead as is last year's overall runner-up Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers).
Other notable fast men against the clock like Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) and, more distantly, Gaudu's teammate Stefan Küng, the European champion, are within a minute.
Follow the action live on Cyclingnews followed by a full report, results and photos.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Pereira (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|14:08:00
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:09:00
|3
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|14:10:00
|4
|César Martingil (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|14:11:00
|5
|Rodrigo Caixas (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|14:12:00
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|14:13:00
|7
|Nahuel D'Aquila (Arg) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|14:14:00
|8
|Jokin Murguialday (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:15:00
|9
|João Matias (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|14:16:00
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:17:00
|11
|Daniel Dias (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|14:18:00
|12
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:19:00
|13
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:20:00
|14
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:21:00
|15
|Raúl Ribeiro (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|14:22:00
|16
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:23:00
|17
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:24:00
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|14:25:00
|19
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Human Powered Health
|14:26:00
|20
|José Mendes (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|14:27:00
|21
|Rui Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|14:28:00
|22
|Fábio Fernandes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|14:29:00
|23
|Micael Isidoro (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|14:30:00
|24
|Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:31:00
|25
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:32:00
|26
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52 / FC Porto
|14:33:00
|27
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|14:34:00
|28
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:35:00
|29
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:36:00
|30
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:37:00
|31
|David Livramento (Por) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|14:38:00
|32
|Pedro Silva (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|14:39:00
|33
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:40:00
|34
|Rafael Reis (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|14:41:00
|35
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|14:42:00
|36
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:43:00
|37
|Colin Joyce (USA) Human Powered Health
|14:44:00
|38
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:45:00
|39
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:46:00
|40
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|14:47:00
|41
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:48:00
|42
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|14:49:00
|43
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:50:00
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:51:00
|45
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:52:00
|46
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:53:00
|47
|Rúben Simão (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|14:54:00
|48
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Efapel Cycling
|14:55:00
|49
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|14:56:00
|50
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:57:00
|51
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:58:00
|52
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|14:59:00
|53
|Afonso Silva (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|15:00:00
|54
|Fábio Oliveira (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|15:01:00
|55
|Tiago Leal (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|15:02:00
|56
|Fábio Costa (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|15:03:00
|57
|Márcio Barbosa (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|15:04:00
|58
|Afonso Eulálio (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|15:05:00
|59
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:06:00
|60
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:07:00
|61
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|15:08:00
|62
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:09:00
|63
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|15:10:00
|64
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:11:00
|65
|João Macedo (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|15:12:00
|66
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|15:13:00
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:14:00
|68
|Aleksandr Grigoriev (Rus) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|15:15:00
|69
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|15:16:00
|70
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|15:17:00
|71
|João Medeiros (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|15:18:00
|72
|Vinício Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|15:19:00
|73
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|15:20:00
|74
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|15:21:00
|75
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52 / FC Porto
|15:22:00
|76
|Helder Goncalves (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|15:23:00
|77
|Ivo Pinheiro (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|15:24:00
|78
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel Cycling
|15:25:00
|79
|Carlos Oyarzún (Chi) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|15:26:00
|80
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|15:27:00
|81
|Pedro Miguel Lopes Goncalves (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|15:28:00
|82
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:29:00
|83
|Tomas Contte (Arg) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|15:30:00
|84
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:31:00
|85
|André Ramalho (Por) L.A. Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
|15:32:00
|86
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:33:00
|87
|August Jensen (Nor) Human Powered Health
|15:34:00
|88
|André Cardoso (Por) ABTF-Feirense
|15:35:00
|89
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|15:36:00
|90
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|15:37:00
|91
|José Gonçalves (Por) W52 / FC Porto
|15:38:00
|92
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:39:00
|93
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:40:00
|94
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|15:41:00
|95
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:42:00
|96
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:43:00
|97
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|15:44:00
|98
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15:45:00
|99
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:46:00
|100
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|15:47:00
|101
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Human Powered Health
|15:48:00
|102
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:49:00
|103
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52 / FC Porto
|15:50:00
|104
|André Carvalho (Por) Cofidis
|15:51:00
|105
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|15:52:00
|106
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Efapel Cycling
|15:53:00
|107
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
|15:54:00
|108
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|15:55:00
|109
|Antonio Ferreira (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|15:56:00
|110
|Johannes Staune-Mittet (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|15:57:00
|111
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly-Simoldes-UD Oliveirense
|15:58:00
|112
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:59:00
|113
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:00:00
|114
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:01:00
|115
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:02:00
|116
|Jose Neves (Por) W52 / FC Porto
|16:03:00
|117
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|16:04:00
|118
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel Cycling
|16:05:00
|119
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
|16:06:00
|120
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) W52 / FC Porto
|16:07:00
|121
|Pedro Pinto (Por) Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
|16:08:00
|122
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:09:00
|123
|João Benta (Por) Efapel Cycling
|16:10:00
|124
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
|16:11:00
|125
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:12:00
|126
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:13:00
|127
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:14:00
|128
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|16:15:00
|129
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|16:16:00
|130
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:17:00
|131
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|16:18:00
|132
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
|16:19:00
|133
|Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:20:00
|134
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|16:21:00
|135
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|16:22:00
|136
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|16:23:00
|137
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|16:24:00
|138
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|16:25:00
|139
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:26:00
|140
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|16:27:00
|141
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:28:00
|142
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:29:00
|143
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:30:00
|144
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:32:00
|145
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:34:00
|146
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:36:00
|147
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:38:00
|148
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|16:40:00
|149
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:42:00
|150
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:44:00
|151
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:46:00
|152
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:48:00
|153
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:50:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.