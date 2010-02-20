Image 1 of 27 Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) awaits the start of the fourth stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) solos to victory in stage four, the first win for his team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Alberto Contador (Astana) wears the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Rui Quinta) Image 4 of 27 The peloton negotiates a roundabout en route to Tavira. (Image credit: Rui Quinta) Image 5 of 27 Hernani Broco (La Rota Dos Moveis), left, and David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne). (Image credit: Rui Quinta) Image 6 of 27 Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) awaits the start of the fourth stage. (Image credit: Rui Quinta) Image 7 of 27 Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: Rui Quinta) Image 8 of 27 Bruno Pinto with a little fan (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 27 Alberto Contador (Astana) with Soares dos Reis (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 27 Barbot Siper’s Bruno Lima and César Fonte with Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 27 Alexandre, the youngest photographer in Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 27 The peloton wait for the start (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 27 The peloton on the way to Odeleite with Astana controlling in the head (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 27 (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 27 Lunch time (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 27 Astana collect their food (Image credit: João Dias) Image 17 of 27 Under 23 Amaro Antunes (Liberty Seguros-SM Feira) training (Image credit: João Dias) Image 18 of 27 Sebastien Rosseler and the first win for Radio Shack of the season (Image credit: João Dias) Image 19 of 27 Palmeiras Resort – Prio-Tavira’s Samuel Caldeira was the first Portuguese rider today (Image credit: João Dias) Image 20 of 27 Tiago Machado leads the overall Portuguese rider’s class (Image credit: João Dias) Image 21 of 27 The leaders at the end of stage 4 (Image credit: João Dias) Image 22 of 27 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: João Dias) Image 23 of 27 Is José Azevedo telling Tiago how to beat Contador tomorrow? (Image credit: João Dias) Image 24 of 27 Riders at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: João Dias) Image 25 of 27 Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) rides near the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) en route to a solo victory in stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the yellow leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastien Rosseler soloed to victory in the Volta ao Algarve's fourth stage, arriving in Tavira 20 seconds ahead of four former breakaway companions to secure Team RadioShack's first win.

The 28-year-old Belgian attacked his five fellow escapees with 28 kilometres remaining and built up a lead of 54 seconds. Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) was dropped from the break, but the remaining quartet of Mickael Delage (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) worked to reduce Rosseler's lead. The quartet's pursuit of Rosseler chipped into the Belgian's advantage, but fell 20 seconds short as Delage bested Erviti for second place.

Keisse finished alone in sixth place 2:50 behind Rosseler, narrowly avoiding being absorbed by the peloton led in by André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) 10 seconds later.

"What a surprise!" said Rosseler after notching his seventh win as a professional. "Yesterday I felt so tired, but this morning I was motivated again. I intended to work for Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer, to keep them out of the wind, but then I saw the opportunity to jump to the breakaway. This was maybe a chance to help the team to its first victory of the season.

"We all expected a mass sprint but as Gert Steegmans is not here any more, we knew we had to take other initiatives. I dedicate this victory to Gert anyway. I hope he will get ready for the first races in Belgium next weekend. I am so happy."

Calm day for GC contenders

The 169km penultimate stage was a relatively quiet affair for those seeking overall victory as the top of the general classification remained unchanged from the previous day. Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey and leads the Team RadioShack duo of Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer by 15 and 28 seconds respectively.

A six-man break formed after 20km of racing containing Mickael Delage (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Frederic Guesdon (Française Des Jeux), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) and Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha). There was a slight shuffling in the leading sextet over the day's first categorised climb at kilometre 53. Guesdon, Boom and Vorganov were dropped but replaced by Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) who bridged to the leaders.

Erviti, who started the day 5:11 behind Contador, posed the only real danger in the break to the Spaniard's overall lead. The six-man break reached a maximum advantage of 5:10, coming within one second of erasing Erviti's deficit to Contador, but the Astana team steadily reduced the escapees' advantage and nullified the threat.

Only one stage remains in the Vuelta ao Algarve: Sunday's 17.2km individual time trial. Alberto Contador won the time trial in last year's Volta ao Algarve to cement his overall win and should be expected to duplicate the result this year.

It remains to be seen, however, if a last-minute switch in time trial bikes has an effect on the Spaniard. On Friday the UCI banned the time trial bike to be used by Contador and his Astana teammates, the Specialized Shiv, and the team is rushing to set up a different model for all eight Astana riders for Sunday's race of truth.

Full Results 1 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 4:12:46 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:20 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:24 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:50 7 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:00 8 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 9 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 15 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 18 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 20 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 25 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 26 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 29 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 30 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 34 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 35 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 36 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 38 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 39 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 40 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 41 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 43 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 44 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 45 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 46 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 47 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 48 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 54 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 55 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 57 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 58 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 59 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 61 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 62 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 63 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 64 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 65 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 66 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 67 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 70 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 71 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 73 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 74 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 75 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 76 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 77 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 78 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 79 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 80 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 81 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 83 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 84 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 87 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 88 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 90 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 91 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 92 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 93 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 94 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 95 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 96 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 97 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 98 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 99 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 100 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 101 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 102 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 103 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 104 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 105 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 106 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 107 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 110 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 111 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 113 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 114 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 115 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 116 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 117 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 118 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 119 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 120 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 121 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 122 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 123 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 124 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:26 125 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:03:28 126 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:03:44 127 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:00 128 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:07:56 129 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:11:11 130 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:12:47 131 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:48 132 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 133 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:15:33 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 135 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 136 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 137 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 138 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 139 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 140 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 141 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 142 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 143 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 144 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 145 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper DNF Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista DNF Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team DNF Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team DNF David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto DNF Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step DNS Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNS Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank DNS Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana

Points 1 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 25 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 5 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 6 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 8 7 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 8 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 4 9 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 2 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 1

Sprint 1 - Retaurante os Arcos, 11.4km 1 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Sprint 2 - Martim Longo, 74.2km 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Balurquinho (Cat. 3) 53.7km 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 3 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Mountain 2 - Atcaria do Cume (Cat. 3) 106.7km 1 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 pts 2 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 3 3 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 12:44:18 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:20 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:24 6 Quick Step 0:02:50 7 Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:00 8 Team Katusha 9 Francaise Des Jeux 10 C C Loulé- Louletano 11 Rabobank 12 Palmeiras Resort-Prio 13 Cofidis, Credit En Ligne 14 La Rota Dos Moveis 15 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 An Post-Sean Kelly 17 Footon-Servetto 18 Barbot-Siper 19 Garmin - Transitions 20 Xacobeo Galicia 21 Astana 22 Madeinox-Boavista 23 Cervélo Test Team 0:11:11

General classification after stage 4 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 19:36:03 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:28 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:40 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:43 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 9 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:47 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:54 13 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:55 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 0:01:01 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:05 18 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:06 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:10 20 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 22 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 23 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 26 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 28 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:26 29 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:27 30 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 31 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 32 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 33 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:42 36 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:45 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:53 38 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:01:54 39 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:57 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 0:01:59 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 45 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 46 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:16 47 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:02:17 48 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:25 49 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:38 50 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:55 51 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:03:26 52 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:03 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:04:15 54 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:30 55 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 56 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:38 57 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:17 58 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:07 60 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:06:42 61 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 62 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:07:17 63 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:18 64 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:07:25 65 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:46 66 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 0:07:58 67 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:08:34 68 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:07 69 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:09:30 70 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:10:39 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:10:43 72 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:10:53 73 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:12:21 74 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 75 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:13:22 76 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:33 77 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 0:13:58 78 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:03 79 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 80 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:14:14 81 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:16 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:26 83 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:14:28 84 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:14:46 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:51 86 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:15:02 87 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:47 88 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:16:50 89 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 90 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:53 91 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:17:14 92 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:18 93 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:25 94 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:31 95 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:12 96 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:19:14 97 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 0:19:16 98 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 99 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:19:17 100 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:20:00 101 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:20:07 102 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:40 103 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:21:53 104 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:21:55 105 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:22:18 106 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:22:29 107 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:22:44 108 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:23:10 109 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:23:32 110 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:23:45 111 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:58 112 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:24:16 113 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:35 114 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:25:06 115 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:25:49 116 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:25:55 117 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:13 118 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 119 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:19 120 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:29:23 121 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:29:27 122 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:30:23 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:30:38 124 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:34:52 125 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:35:17 126 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:36:32 127 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:37:47 128 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:56 129 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:37:57 130 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:38:08 131 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:38:18 132 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:39:53 133 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:41:38 134 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:41:48 135 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:42:42 136 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:42:45 137 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:42:53 138 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:32 139 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:51:22 140 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:52:26 141 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 0:52:37 142 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:54:17 143 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:54:41 144 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:55:23 145 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 1:01:15

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 47 pts 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 4 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 25 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 6 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 22 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 20 8 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 20 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 10 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 12 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 13 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 14 14 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 13 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 16 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 17 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 23 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 24 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 8 25 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6

Sprints classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 pts 2 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 3 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 5 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 6 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 7 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 10 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 11 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1

Mountains classification 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 7 5 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 6 8 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 9 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 6 10 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5

Portugese riders classification 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 4 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 6 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 7 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 8 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 9 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 10 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 11 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis