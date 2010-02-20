Trending

Rosseler rolls to solo stage win

Belgian bests breakaway companions, Contador remains in yellow

Image 1 of 27

Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) awaits the start of the fourth stage.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) awaits the start of the fourth stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) solos to victory in stage four, the first win for his team.

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) solos to victory in stage four, the first win for his team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Alberto Contador (Astana) wears the leader's yellow jersey.

Alberto Contador (Astana) wears the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Rui Quinta)
Image 4 of 27

The peloton negotiates a roundabout en route to Tavira.

The peloton negotiates a roundabout en route to Tavira.
(Image credit: Rui Quinta)
Image 5 of 27

Hernani Broco (La Rota Dos Moveis), left, and David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne).

Hernani Broco (La Rota Dos Moveis), left, and David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne).
(Image credit: Rui Quinta)
Image 6 of 27

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) awaits the start of the fourth stage.

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) awaits the start of the fourth stage.
(Image credit: Rui Quinta)
Image 7 of 27

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) celebrates his victory.

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Rui Quinta)
Image 8 of 27

Bruno Pinto with a little fan

Bruno Pinto with a little fan
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 9 of 27

Alberto Contador (Astana) with Soares dos Reis

Alberto Contador (Astana) with Soares dos Reis
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 27

Barbot Siper’s Bruno Lima and César Fonte with Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia)

Barbot Siper’s Bruno Lima and César Fonte with Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 27

Alexandre, the youngest photographer in Volta ao Algarve

Alexandre, the youngest photographer in Volta ao Algarve
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 27

The peloton wait for the start

The peloton wait for the start
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 27

The peloton on the way to Odeleite with Astana controlling in the head

The peloton on the way to Odeleite with Astana controlling in the head
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 27

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 27

Lunch time

Lunch time
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 27

Astana collect their food

Astana collect their food
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 27

Under 23 Amaro Antunes (Liberty Seguros-SM Feira) training

Under 23 Amaro Antunes (Liberty Seguros-SM Feira) training
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 18 of 27

Sebastien Rosseler and the first win for Radio Shack of the season

Sebastien Rosseler and the first win for Radio Shack of the season
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 19 of 27

Palmeiras Resort – Prio-Tavira’s Samuel Caldeira was the first Portuguese rider today

Palmeiras Resort – Prio-Tavira’s Samuel Caldeira was the first Portuguese rider today
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 20 of 27

Tiago Machado leads the overall Portuguese rider’s class

Tiago Machado leads the overall Portuguese rider’s class
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 21 of 27

The leaders at the end of stage 4

The leaders at the end of stage 4
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 22 of 27

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 23 of 27

Is José Azevedo telling Tiago how to beat Contador tomorrow?

Is José Azevedo telling Tiago how to beat Contador tomorrow?
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 24 of 27

Riders at the start of stage 4

Riders at the start of stage 4
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 25 of 27

Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) rides near the front of the peloton.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) rides near the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) en route to a solo victory in stage four.

Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack) en route to a solo victory in stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the yellow leader's jersey.

Alberto Contador (Astana) remains in the yellow leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sebastien Rosseler soloed to victory in the Volta ao Algarve's fourth stage, arriving in Tavira 20 seconds ahead of four former breakaway companions to secure Team RadioShack's first win.

The 28-year-old Belgian attacked his five fellow escapees with 28 kilometres remaining and built up a lead of 54 seconds. Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) was dropped from the break, but the remaining quartet of Mickael Delage (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) worked to reduce Rosseler's lead. The quartet's pursuit of Rosseler chipped into the Belgian's advantage, but fell 20 seconds short as Delage bested Erviti for second place.

Keisse finished alone in sixth place 2:50 behind Rosseler, narrowly avoiding being absorbed by the peloton led in by André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) 10 seconds later.

"What a surprise!" said Rosseler after notching his seventh win as a professional. "Yesterday I felt so tired, but this morning I was motivated again. I intended to work for Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer, to keep them out of the wind, but then I saw the opportunity to jump to the breakaway. This was maybe a chance to help the team to its first victory of the season.

"We all expected a mass sprint but as Gert Steegmans is not here any more, we knew we had to take other initiatives. I dedicate this victory to Gert anyway. I hope he will get ready for the first races in Belgium next weekend. I am so happy."

Calm day for GC contenders

The 169km penultimate stage was a relatively quiet affair for those seeking overall victory as the top of the general classification remained unchanged from the previous day. Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey and leads the Team RadioShack duo of Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer by 15 and 28 seconds respectively.

A six-man break formed after 20km of racing containing Mickael Delage (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Frederic Guesdon (Française Des Jeux), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) and Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha). There was a slight shuffling in the leading sextet over the day's first categorised climb at kilometre 53. Guesdon, Boom and Vorganov were dropped but replaced by Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) who bridged to the leaders.

Erviti, who started the day 5:11 behind Contador, posed the only real danger in the break to the Spaniard's overall lead. The six-man break reached a maximum advantage of 5:10, coming within one second of erasing Erviti's deficit to Contador, but the Astana team steadily reduced the escapees' advantage and nullified the threat.

Only one stage remains in the Vuelta ao Algarve: Sunday's 17.2km individual time trial. Alberto Contador won the time trial in last year's Volta ao Algarve to cement his overall win and should be expected to duplicate the result this year.

It remains to be seen, however, if a last-minute switch in time trial bikes has an effect on the Spaniard. On Friday the UCI banned the time trial bike to be used by Contador and his Astana teammates, the Specialized Shiv, and the team is rushing to set up a different model for all eight Astana riders for Sunday's race of truth.

Full Results
1Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack4:12:46
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:20
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:24
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:02:50
7André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:00
8Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
9Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
11Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
13Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
15Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
16Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
17Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
18Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
20Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
23Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
25Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
26Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
29Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
30Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
33Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
34Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
35Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
36Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
38Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
39Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
40Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
41Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
42Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
43Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
44Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
45Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
46Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
47Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
48Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
52Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
54Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
55Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
57Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
58David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
59Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
61Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
62David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
63Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
64Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
65Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
67Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
69Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
70Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
71Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
73Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
74Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
75Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
76Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
77Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
78Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
79David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
80Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
81Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
83Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
84Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
87Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
88David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
91Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
92Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
93Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
94Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
95Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
96Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
98Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
99Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
100Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
101Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
102Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
104David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
105Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
106Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
107Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
110Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
111Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
113Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
114Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
115Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
116Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
117Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
118Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
119David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
120Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
121Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
122Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
123Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
124Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:03:26
125Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:03:28
126Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:03:44
127Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:00
128Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:07:56
129Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:11:11
130Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:12:47
131David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:48
132Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
133Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:15:33
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
135Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
136Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
137Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
138Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
139Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
140Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
141Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
142Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
143Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
144Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
145Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFBruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
DNFLuis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
DNSWouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNSJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
DNSSergey Renev (Kaz) Astana

Points
1Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack25pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto20
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
5Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
6Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step8
7André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6
8Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step4
9Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio2
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank1

Sprint 1 - Retaurante os Arcos, 11.4km
1Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne3pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Sprint 2 - Martim Longo, 74.2km
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Balurquinho (Cat. 3) 53.7km
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack3
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Mountain 2 - Atcaria do Cume (Cat. 3) 106.7km
1Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5pts
2Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack3
3Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne1

Teams
1Team RadioShack12:44:18
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:24
6Quick Step0:02:50
7Team HTC - Columbia0:03:00
8Team Katusha
9Francaise Des Jeux
10C C Loulé- Louletano
11Rabobank
12Palmeiras Resort-Prio
13Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
14La Rota Dos Moveis
15Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16An Post-Sean Kelly
17Footon-Servetto
18Barbot-Siper
19Garmin - Transitions
20Xacobeo Galicia
21Astana
22Madeinox-Boavista
23Cervélo Test Team0:11:11

General classification after stage 4
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana19:36:03
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:15
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:28
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
6Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:40
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:43
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
9Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:47
12Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:54
13Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:00:55
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions0:01:01
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
17Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:05
18Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:06
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:10
20David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
22Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
23Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
26Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
28Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:26
29Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:27
30Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
31Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
32Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
33Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:42
36Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:45
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:53
38Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:01:54
39Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:57
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions0:01:59
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
44Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
45Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
46Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:02:16
47Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:02:17
48Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:25
49Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:38
50Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:55
51Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:03:26
52Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:03
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:04:15
54Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:30
55Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
56Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:38
57André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:17
58Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:07
60Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:06:42
61Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
62Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:07:17
63Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:18
64Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:07:25
65Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:07:46
66Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto0:07:58
67Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:08:34
68Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:07
69Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:09:30
70David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:10:39
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:10:43
72Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:10:53
73Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:12:21
74Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:13:22
76Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:33
77David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper0:13:58
78Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:03
79Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
80Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:14:14
81Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:16
82Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:26
83Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:14:28
84Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:14:46
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:51
86Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:15:02
87Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:47
88Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:16:50
89Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
90Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:53
91Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:17:14
92Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:18
93Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:25
94David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:31
95Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:12
96Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:19:14
97Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions0:19:16
98David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
99Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:19:17
100Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:20:00
101Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:20:07
102Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:20:40
103Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:21:53
104Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:21:55
105Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:22:18
106Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:22:29
107Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:22:44
108Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:23:10
109Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:23:32
110Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:23:45
111Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:58
112Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:24:16
113Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:35
114Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:25:06
115Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:25:49
116Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:25:55
117Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:13
118Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
119David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:19
120Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:29:23
121Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:29:27
122David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:30:23
123Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:30:38
124Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:34:52
125Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:35:17
126Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:36:32
127Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:37:47
128Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:56
129Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:37:57
130Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:38:08
131Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:38:18
132Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:39:53
133Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:41:38
134Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:41:48
135Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:42:42
136Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:42:45
137Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:42:53
138Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:32
139Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:51:22
140Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper0:52:26
141Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team0:52:37
142Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:54:17
143Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:54:41
144Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:55:23
145Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper1:01:15

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia47pts
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux27
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25
4Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack25
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi24
6Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto22
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack20
8Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha20
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto20
10Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne18
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
12Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
13Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step14
14Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne13
15Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia13
16Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
17Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia10
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
20Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
23Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step8
25Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6

Sprints classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9pts
2Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6
3Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne3
5Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
6Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
7Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
10Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
11Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1

Mountains classification
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana9
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
6Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia6
8Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack6
9Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano6
10Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5

Portugese riders classification
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
2Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
4Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
5Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
6Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
7Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
8Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
9Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
10Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
11Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack58:46:45
2Caisse d'Epargne0:01:25
3Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:03
4Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:33
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:45
6Team HTC - Columbia0:03:34
7Team Katusha0:04:10
8Quick Step0:05:09
9Footon-Servetto0:05:16
10Rabobank0:06:23
11C C Loulé- Louletano0:08:18
12Astana0:11:26
13Cofidis, Credit En Ligne0:14:26
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:18
15Barbot-Siper0:17:29
16Francaise Des Jeux0:17:57
17Palmeiras Resort-Prio0:20:44
18Xacobeo Galicia0:21:20
19Madeinox-Boavista0:22:59
20Garmin - Transitions0:23:40
21Cervélo Test Team0:28:03
22An Post-Sean Kelly0:31:11
23La Rota Dos Moveis0:31:46

Latest on Cyclingnews