Rosseler rolls to solo stage win
Belgian bests breakaway companions, Contador remains in yellow
Sebastien Rosseler soloed to victory in the Volta ao Algarve's fourth stage, arriving in Tavira 20 seconds ahead of four former breakaway companions to secure Team RadioShack's first win.
The 28-year-old Belgian attacked his five fellow escapees with 28 kilometres remaining and built up a lead of 54 seconds. Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) was dropped from the break, but the remaining quartet of Mickael Delage (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) worked to reduce Rosseler's lead. The quartet's pursuit of Rosseler chipped into the Belgian's advantage, but fell 20 seconds short as Delage bested Erviti for second place.
Keisse finished alone in sixth place 2:50 behind Rosseler, narrowly avoiding being absorbed by the peloton led in by André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) 10 seconds later.
"What a surprise!" said Rosseler after notching his seventh win as a professional. "Yesterday I felt so tired, but this morning I was motivated again. I intended to work for Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer, to keep them out of the wind, but then I saw the opportunity to jump to the breakaway. This was maybe a chance to help the team to its first victory of the season.
"We all expected a mass sprint but as Gert Steegmans is not here any more, we knew we had to take other initiatives. I dedicate this victory to Gert anyway. I hope he will get ready for the first races in Belgium next weekend. I am so happy."
Calm day for GC contenders
The 169km penultimate stage was a relatively quiet affair for those seeking overall victory as the top of the general classification remained unchanged from the previous day. Alberto Contador (Astana) defended his yellow jersey and leads the Team RadioShack duo of Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer by 15 and 28 seconds respectively.
A six-man break formed after 20km of racing containing Mickael Delage (Omega Pharma - Lotto), Frederic Guesdon (Française Des Jeux), Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) and Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha). There was a slight shuffling in the leading sextet over the day's first categorised climb at kilometre 53. Guesdon, Boom and Vorganov were dropped but replaced by Sebastien Rosseler (Team RadioShack), Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) who bridged to the leaders.
Erviti, who started the day 5:11 behind Contador, posed the only real danger in the break to the Spaniard's overall lead. The six-man break reached a maximum advantage of 5:10, coming within one second of erasing Erviti's deficit to Contador, but the Astana team steadily reduced the escapees' advantage and nullified the threat.
Only one stage remains in the Vuelta ao Algarve: Sunday's 17.2km individual time trial. Alberto Contador won the time trial in last year's Volta ao Algarve to cement his overall win and should be expected to duplicate the result this year.
It remains to be seen, however, if a last-minute switch in time trial bikes has an effect on the Spaniard. On Friday the UCI banned the time trial bike to be used by Contador and his Astana teammates, the Specialized Shiv, and the team is rushing to set up a different model for all eight Astana riders for Sunday's race of truth.
|1
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|4:12:46
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:20
|3
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:24
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:50
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:00
|8
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|15
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|18
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|20
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|25
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|26
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|29
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|30
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|34
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|35
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|36
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|38
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|39
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|40
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|41
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|43
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|44
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|45
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|46
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|47
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|48
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|54
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|55
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|57
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|58
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|59
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|62
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|63
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|64
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|65
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|67
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|70
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|73
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|74
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|75
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|76
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|77
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|78
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|80
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|81
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|83
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|84
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|87
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|88
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|91
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|92
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|93
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|94
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|95
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|96
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|98
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|99
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|100
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|101
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|102
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|104
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|105
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|106
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|107
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|110
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|111
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|113
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|114
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|115
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|116
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|117
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|118
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|119
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|120
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|121
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|122
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|123
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:26
|125
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:03:28
|126
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:03:44
|127
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:00
|128
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:07:56
|129
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:11:11
|130
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:12:47
|131
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:48
|132
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|133
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:33
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|135
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|136
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|137
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|138
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|139
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|140
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|141
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|142
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|143
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|144
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|145
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|DNF
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|DNS
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNS
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|DNS
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|25
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|3
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|5
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|6
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|8
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|9
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|2
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|3
|3
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Team RadioShack
|12:44:18
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:20
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:24
|6
|Quick Step
|0:02:50
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:00
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Francaise Des Jeux
|10
|C C Loulé- Louletano
|11
|Rabobank
|12
|Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|13
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|14
|La Rota Dos Moveis
|15
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|17
|Footon-Servetto
|18
|Barbot-Siper
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|Astana
|22
|Madeinox-Boavista
|23
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:11:11
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|19:36:03
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:28
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:40
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:43
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|9
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:54
|13
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:55
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|0:01:01
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:05
|18
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:06
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|20
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|22
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|23
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|26
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|28
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:26
|29
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:27
|30
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|31
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|32
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|33
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|35
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:42
|36
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:45
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:53
|38
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:01:54
|39
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:57
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|0:01:59
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|45
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|46
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:16
|47
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:02:17
|48
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:25
|49
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:38
|50
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:55
|51
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:03:26
|52
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:03
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:04:15
|54
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:30
|55
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|56
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:38
|57
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:17
|58
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:07
|60
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:06:42
|61
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|62
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:07:17
|63
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:18
|64
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:07:25
|65
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:46
|66
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|0:07:58
|67
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:08:34
|68
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:07
|69
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:09:30
|70
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:10:39
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:10:43
|72
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:10:53
|73
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:12:21
|74
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:13:22
|76
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:33
|77
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|0:13:58
|78
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:03
|79
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|80
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:14:14
|81
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:16
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|83
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:14:28
|84
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:14:46
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|86
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:15:02
|87
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:47
|88
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:16:50
|89
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|90
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:53
|91
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:17:14
|92
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:18
|93
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:25
|94
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:31
|95
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:12
|96
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:19:14
|97
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|0:19:16
|98
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|99
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:19:17
|100
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:20:00
|101
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:20:07
|102
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:40
|103
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:21:53
|104
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:55
|105
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:22:18
|106
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:22:29
|107
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:22:44
|108
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:23:10
|109
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:23:32
|110
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:23:45
|111
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:58
|112
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:24:16
|113
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:35
|114
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:25:06
|115
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:25:49
|116
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:25:55
|117
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:13
|118
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|119
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:19
|120
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:29:23
|121
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:29:27
|122
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:30:23
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:30:38
|124
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:34:52
|125
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:35:17
|126
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:36:32
|127
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:37:47
|128
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:56
|129
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:57
|130
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:38:08
|131
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:38:18
|132
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:39:53
|133
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:41:38
|134
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:41:48
|135
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:42:42
|136
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:42:45
|137
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:42:53
|138
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:32
|139
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:51:22
|140
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:52:26
|141
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|0:52:37
|142
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:54:17
|143
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:54:41
|144
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:55:23
|145
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|1:01:15
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|pts
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|25
|4
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|25
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|6
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|22
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|8
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|10
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|12
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|13
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|16
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|17
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|23
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|25
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|pts
|2
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|3
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|5
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|6
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|7
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|10
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|11
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|5
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|8
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|9
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|6
|10
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|6
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|7
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|9
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|10
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|11
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|1
|Team RadioShack
|58:46:45
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:25
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:03
|4
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:33
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:45
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:34
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|8
|Quick Step
|0:05:09
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:05:16
|10
|Rabobank
|0:06:23
|11
|C C Loulé- Louletano
|0:08:18
|12
|Astana
|0:11:26
|13
|Cofidis, Credit En Ligne
|0:14:26
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|15
|Barbot-Siper
|0:17:29
|16
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:17:57
|17
|Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|0:20:44
|18
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:20
|19
|Madeinox-Boavista
|0:22:59
|20
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:40
|21
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:28:03
|22
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:31:11
|23
|La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:31:46
