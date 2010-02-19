Trending

Contador takes control in Malhão

Astana captain finishes clear of RadioShack's Machado and Leipheimer

Image 1 of 37

Alberto Contador conquers the Alto do Malhão

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his win in Malhão

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) takes his first win of 2010.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) goes for the win on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

'El Pistolero' was firing again in Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Andre Greipel and Alberto Contador partake in the champagne shower.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium for his first win of 2010 in Portugal.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

There’s also a place called Califórnia in the Algarve, it’s is located after Portela do Barranco

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 37

Support for portuguese riders Rui and Mário Costa

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 37

The day's early break

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 37

The break struggles on the climb

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 37

Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) far right

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 37

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) begins to lose contact

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 37

Astana controlled the race from the start till the end of the stage

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 37

Astana lead with RadioShack in close attention

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) checks to see who is in the lead group as his men pile on the pressure

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 18 of 37

Out of the saddle: The bunch struggle

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 19 of 37

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) knew his time in the leader's jersey would end today

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 20 of 37

The colors of the peloton on a nice day in the Algarve

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 21 of 37

Thor Hushovd is better suited to the Classics and sprints

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 22 of 37

Bruno Lima (Barbot-Siper)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 23 of 37

Alberto Contador's image on his team car

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 24 of 37

Contador (Astana) attacks and leaves his rivals

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 25 of 37

It's like Alberto Contador (Astana) has never been away

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 26 of 37

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) is lead home by a teammate

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 27 of 37

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) had a great second place today

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 28 of 37

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) lost yellow but leads the points competition

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 29 of 37

Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads the mountains competition

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 30 of 37

Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) is ahead in the sprints race

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 31 of 37

The celebration of the overall leaders

(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 32 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

The jersey wearers let loose with the champers

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) has started his season at the Vuelta ao Algarve; he finished third behind former teammate Contador today.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Contador pulls on his first yellow jersey of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) worked hard for a well deserved stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) waves from the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador hammered home his first win of the season atop the Alto do Malhão in the Volta ao Algarve today. His Astana team set-up the two-time Tour de France winner perfectly to claim the mountaintop stage ahead of RadioShack's Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer.

With the help of Astana's new mountain domestique, David de la Fuente, Contador pulled away from the peloton on the final 2.7 kilometre ascent to secure both the stage win and overall lead in the race. The result meant Contador went one better than the equivalent stage last year where he finished second to Antonio Colom.

"I'm thrilled by the work that was done by the team, both yesterday and today. Everything worked out perfect. I was able to finish the job, but the victory is because of my teammates," said Contador.

While Contador hasn't put huge amounts of time into his rivals, he was happy with the time gaps he got. "At the end we weren't many seconds ahead because the climb was short, but the result is pretty good."

Contador reached the base of the 2.7km climb in the front group, but was a bit far back in about 20th position he said. "De la Fuente looked for me." The pair found each other and exploded off the front, riding solo for 1.5km to go when Contador took off alone.

The only rider who could come close to matching Contador's climbing speed was RadioShack's Tiago Machado, but Contador said he had no thoughts of the supposed rivalry between the teams and was focused only on the battle to win. "I prepare to win, but not over them, all that is clear is that I dedicate this victory to each of Astana's riders".

The win was a small step toward his goal of getting a third Tour de France title. "It begins here, and I am delighted that after seven months without racing I have managed to win today because I did not expect it."

Machado rolled in 11 seconds later, with Leipheimer at 22 seconds - within striking distance for the RadioShack riders to fight for the overall on Sunday's final 17.5 kilometre time trial in Portimão.

"It was our job to be in the front the last kilometers," said Machado. "The first two corners were sharp and the slope was steep. When Contador attacked with his teammate David de la Fuente, we decided to wait for the reactions of other potential overall contenders like Luis León Sánchez or Kim Kirchen. Their reaction did not come, so I counterattacked. The gap between Contador and me remained constantly the same, about ten, fifteen seconds. This means that I may not complain about my condition."

RadioShack team director José Azevedo added, "It's the first race of the season for our riders. We have to be careful and not too audacious. The most important thing is that Tiago proved he has worked hard and that he has a place in this big team. Tiago was nervous before the season. Now we see there was no need for it."

Shrunken peloton faces up to longer stage

Only 167 riders took the start for the third stage after 13 riders abandoned during the miserably cold and rainy second stage. Celio Sousa (Madeinox-Boavista) also leaving before the start of Friday's stage.

The weather improved considerably over the previous day: clouds gave way to bright sunshine thanks to strong winds that blew the rain away. The previous day's weather caused some problems with the route, however. Organisers had to add on distance to route the race around the damaged roads. Instead of 173.7 kilometres, the racers would contest 180.7 kilometres on the day.

The first crash and the first escape of the day happened inside the first 10 kilometres: three riders went down at kilometre eight when Gert Steegmans reportedly crashed into a parked car. The Belgian sprinter apparently losing his helmet in the impact and hitting his head. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation along with Manuel Carsoso (Footon-Servetto), but both escaped serious injury. Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) also abandoned the race after the crash.

While the crash victims were being attended to, seven riders had escaped at kilometre 10: Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step), Edward King (Cervélo TestTeam), Gonzalo Rabuñal and Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia), Thomas de Gendt (Topsport Mercator-Vlaanderen), Bruno Saraiva (CC Loulé Quarteira) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Sean Kelly Team).

The breakaway gained several minutes on the peloton, with De Gendt taking out two intermediate sprints and mountain points, but a quick succession of category 2 and 3 climbs after the feedzone broke the lead group apart, and by the top of the penultimate climb Nelson Oliveira was the sole survivor of the escape, while Frederik Kessiakoff (Garmin-Transitions) left the race as a victim of a crash.

Oliveira was finally brought back by the relentless pace of the Astana team, which looked to set-up its man Alberto Contador for the final ascent to the Alto do Malhão - only 2.7 kilometres long but at an average of 8.9 per cent a perfect launching pad for the world's best climber.

Countering a move from a Quick Step rider, De la Fuente and Contador accelerated away from the peloton on the slopes of the final climb, with RadioShack's Portuguese climber Tiago Machado trying to get on terms.

Contador kept the pressure on, claiming his first win of the season, while Machado rode to a brilliant second place. However, the time gaps to the rest of the peloton are not big enough to call the hunt for Volta ao Algarve general classification off just yet.

Levi Leipheimer followed his teammate across the line to take third place on the stage, while HTC-Columbia's new recruit Tejay Van Garderen came in fourth ahead of his teammate Peter Velits.

Results
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana5:02:55
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:11
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:22
4Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:25
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
6Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:29
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
8Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:33
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
11Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
12Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
15Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:00:43
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
17Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
18Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
19Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:00:51
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
23Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:56
24Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
25Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
26Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
27David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:01:00
28Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:05
31Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
32Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
33Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
34Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:11
36Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
38Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions0:01:21
40Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
41Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
42Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:26
43Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
44Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
45Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
46David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
47Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
48Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
49Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
53Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:01:43
57Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:01:49
58Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:55
60Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper0:01:58
61Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
63Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
64Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:02
65Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:02:06
66Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
67Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
69Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:20
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
71Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
72David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:23
73Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:38
74Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:02:40
75Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:45
77Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:59
78Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
79Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
80Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:02
81Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
82Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:03:05
83Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:03:09
84Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:15
85Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:03:16
86Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:32
87Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
88Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:03:34
89Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:03:59
90Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
91Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
92Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
93David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
94Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
95Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
96Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:04:05
97Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:08
98Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:04:20
99Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:23
101Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
102Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
103Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
104David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:28
105Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:44
106Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:04:57
107André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:27
108Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
109Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions0:06:21
110David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
111Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
112Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:07:35
113Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:08:10
114Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:09:20
115Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
116Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
117Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:13:25
118Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
119Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:16
120Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:32
121David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:16:40
122Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
123Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
124Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
125Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
127Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
128Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
129Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
130Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
131Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
132Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
133Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
134Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
135Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
136Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
137Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
138Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
139Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
140Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
141Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:49
142Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
143Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
144David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
145Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
146Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:52
147Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:16:54
148Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:24
149Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:17:46
150Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:19:54
151Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
152Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:27:10
153Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
154Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
155Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
156Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
157Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
158Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
159Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Teams
1Team Radioshack15:09:51
2HTC-Columbia15:10:31
3Caisse d`Epargne15:10:56
4Team Katusha15:11:03
5Euskaltel-Euskadi15:11:32
6Vacansoleil15:11:37
7Omega Pharma-Lotto15:11:42
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator15:11:55
9Footon-Servetto15:12:07
10Quick Step15:12:10
11Francaise Des Jeux15:12:33
12CC Loulé-Louletano15:12:48
13Cervelo Test Team15:13:02
14Rabobank15:13:14
15Palmeiras Resort-Prio15:13:17
16La-Rota Dos Moveis15:13:34
17Barbot-Siper15:14:15
18An Post-Sean Kelly15:15:14
19Cofidis Credit En Ligne15:15:51
20Madeinox-Boavista15:15:52
21Astana15:16:43
22Xacobeo Galicia15:17:16
23Garmin-Transitions15:17:18

Points
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack20
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
4Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia13
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia10
6Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
8Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne4
9Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack1

Portela do Barranco, Cat.3 - 121km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1

Climb 2, Cat.3 - 128.4km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
3Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team1

Climb 3, Cat.3 - 137.4km
1Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana3
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana1

Alto do Malhao, Cat.3 - 173.7km}
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana9pts
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack5
4Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia3
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1

Sprint 1 Alpendre - 20.6km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
3Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano1

Sprint 2 Geiteira - 96km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano2
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1

General Classification
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana15:20:17
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:15
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:28
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
6Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:43
7Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:47
12Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:54
13Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:00:55
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions0:01:01
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
17Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:05
18Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:06
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:10
20David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
21Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
22Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
23Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
26Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
28Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:27
29Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
30Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
31Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:36
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
33Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
34Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:42
36Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:45
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:53
38Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:01:54
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:57
40Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
41Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions0:01:59
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
44Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
45Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
46Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:02:16
47Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:02:17
48Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:38
49Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:51
50Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:55
51Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:03:15
52Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:03:26
53Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:03
54Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:04:15
55Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:30
56Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
57Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:04:40
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:45
59Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:52
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:05:11
61André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:17
62Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:07
63Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:06:42
64Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
65Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:15
66Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:07:17
67Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:18
68Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:07:25
69Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:07:46
70Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto0:07:58
71Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:05
72Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:08:34
73Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:09:07
74Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:09:30
75David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:10:39
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:10:43
77Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:10:53
78Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper0:12:21
79Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:17
80Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:33
81Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:13:45
82David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper0:13:58
83Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:03
84Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
85Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:14:14
86Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:16
87Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:26
88Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
89Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:14:28
90Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:14:34
91Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:14:46
92Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:51
93Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:15:31
94Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:05
95Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:47
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:16:50
97Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
98Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
99Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:53
100Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:16:57
101Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:17:14
102David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:31
103David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto0:17:44
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:17:56
105Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:12
106Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:19:14
107David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions0:19:16
108Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
109Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:19:17
110Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:20:00
111Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:20:07
112David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:20:35
113Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:20:40
114Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:21:55
115Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:22:18
116Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:22:26
117Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:22:29
118Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:22:44
119Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:23:45
120Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:58
121Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:24:16
122Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:35
123Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:25:06
124Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:25:35
125Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:25:49
126Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:25:55
127Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:13
128Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
129David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:19
130Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:28:21
131Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:29:05
132Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:29:23
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:29:37
134Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:30:09
135Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:30:12
136Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:30:20
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:34:52
138Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:35:17
139Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:37:45
140Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:37:47
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:56
142Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:37:57
143Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:38:18
144Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:38:49
145Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:39:44
146Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:39:53
147Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
148Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team0:40:04
149Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:40:05
150Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
151Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:41:44
152Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:41:48
153Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:41:59
154Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:42:08
155Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:42:45
156Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:42:50
157Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper0:48:42
158Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:50:34
159Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper0:53:38

Points Classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia41pts
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux27
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25
4Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi24
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack20
6Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha20
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto20
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
10Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia13
11Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia10
13Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne10
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
15Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
16Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step10
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
19Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
20Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6
21Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
22Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
23Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
24Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team4
25David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto3

Mountains Classification
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana9
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
6Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia6
8Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano6
9David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto5
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack5
11Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis4

Sprints Classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9pts
2Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6
3Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto3
5Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
7Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
8Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista2
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
10Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Portuguese Riders Classification
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
2Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
4Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
5Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
7Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
8Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
9Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
10Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
11Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper

Teams Classification
1Team Radioshack46:02:27
2Team Htc - Columbia46:03:01
3Caisse D`Epargne46:03:32
4Team Katusha46:03:37
5Euskaltel-Euskadi46:04:06
6Omega Pharma-Lotto46:04:40
7Footon-Servetto46:04:43
8Quick Step46:04:46
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator46:04:52
10Rabobank46:05:50
11CC Loulé- Louletano46:07:45
12Astana46:10:53
13Cofidis Credit En Ligne46:13:53
14Vacansoleil46:15:45
15Barbot-Siper46:16:56
16Francaise Des Jeux46:17:24
17Cervelo Test Team46:19:19
18Palmeiras Resort-Prio46:20:11
19Xacobeo Galicia46:20:47
20Madeinox-Boavista46:22:26
21Garmin -Transitions46:23:07
22An Post-Sean Kelly46:30:38
23La- Rota Dos Moveis46:31:13

 

