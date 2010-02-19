Image 1 of 37 Alberto Contador conquers the Alto do Malhão (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) celebrates his win in Malhão (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) takes his first win of 2010. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) goes for the win on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 37 'El Pistolero' was firing again in Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 37 Andre Greipel and Alberto Contador partake in the champagne shower. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium for his first win of 2010 in Portugal. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 37 There’s also a place called Califórnia in the Algarve, it’s is located after Portela do Barranco (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 37 Support for portuguese riders Rui and Mário Costa (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 37 The day's early break (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 37 The break struggles on the climb (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 37 Ted King (Cervelo TestTeam) far right (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 37 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) begins to lose contact (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 37 Astana controlled the race from the start till the end of the stage (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 37 Astana lead with RadioShack in close attention (Image credit: João Dias) Image 17 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) checks to see who is in the lead group as his men pile on the pressure (Image credit: João Dias) Image 18 of 37 Out of the saddle: The bunch struggle (Image credit: João Dias) Image 19 of 37 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) knew his time in the leader's jersey would end today (Image credit: João Dias) Image 20 of 37 The colors of the peloton on a nice day in the Algarve (Image credit: João Dias) Image 21 of 37 Thor Hushovd is better suited to the Classics and sprints (Image credit: João Dias) Image 22 of 37 Bruno Lima (Barbot-Siper) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 23 of 37 Alberto Contador's image on his team car (Image credit: João Dias) Image 24 of 37 Contador (Astana) attacks and leaves his rivals (Image credit: João Dias) Image 25 of 37 It's like Alberto Contador (Astana) has never been away (Image credit: João Dias) Image 26 of 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) is lead home by a teammate (Image credit: João Dias) Image 27 of 37 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) had a great second place today (Image credit: João Dias) Image 28 of 37 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) lost yellow but leads the points competition (Image credit: João Dias) Image 29 of 37 Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) leads the mountains competition (Image credit: João Dias) Image 30 of 37 Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) is ahead in the sprints race (Image credit: João Dias) Image 31 of 37 The celebration of the overall leaders (Image credit: João Dias) Image 32 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 The jersey wearers let loose with the champers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) has started his season at the Vuelta ao Algarve; he finished third behind former teammate Contador today. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Contador pulls on his first yellow jersey of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) worked hard for a well deserved stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) waves from the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador hammered home his first win of the season atop the Alto do Malhão in the Volta ao Algarve today. His Astana team set-up the two-time Tour de France winner perfectly to claim the mountaintop stage ahead of RadioShack's Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer.

With the help of Astana's new mountain domestique, David de la Fuente, Contador pulled away from the peloton on the final 2.7 kilometre ascent to secure both the stage win and overall lead in the race. The result meant Contador went one better than the equivalent stage last year where he finished second to Antonio Colom.

"I'm thrilled by the work that was done by the team, both yesterday and today. Everything worked out perfect. I was able to finish the job, but the victory is because of my teammates," said Contador.

While Contador hasn't put huge amounts of time into his rivals, he was happy with the time gaps he got. "At the end we weren't many seconds ahead because the climb was short, but the result is pretty good."

Contador reached the base of the 2.7km climb in the front group, but was a bit far back in about 20th position he said. "De la Fuente looked for me." The pair found each other and exploded off the front, riding solo for 1.5km to go when Contador took off alone.

The only rider who could come close to matching Contador's climbing speed was RadioShack's Tiago Machado, but Contador said he had no thoughts of the supposed rivalry between the teams and was focused only on the battle to win. "I prepare to win, but not over them, all that is clear is that I dedicate this victory to each of Astana's riders".

The win was a small step toward his goal of getting a third Tour de France title. "It begins here, and I am delighted that after seven months without racing I have managed to win today because I did not expect it."

Machado rolled in 11 seconds later, with Leipheimer at 22 seconds - within striking distance for the RadioShack riders to fight for the overall on Sunday's final 17.5 kilometre time trial in Portimão.

"It was our job to be in the front the last kilometers," said Machado. "The first two corners were sharp and the slope was steep. When Contador attacked with his teammate David de la Fuente, we decided to wait for the reactions of other potential overall contenders like Luis León Sánchez or Kim Kirchen. Their reaction did not come, so I counterattacked. The gap between Contador and me remained constantly the same, about ten, fifteen seconds. This means that I may not complain about my condition."

RadioShack team director José Azevedo added, "It's the first race of the season for our riders. We have to be careful and not too audacious. The most important thing is that Tiago proved he has worked hard and that he has a place in this big team. Tiago was nervous before the season. Now we see there was no need for it."

Shrunken peloton faces up to longer stage

Only 167 riders took the start for the third stage after 13 riders abandoned during the miserably cold and rainy second stage. Celio Sousa (Madeinox-Boavista) also leaving before the start of Friday's stage.

The weather improved considerably over the previous day: clouds gave way to bright sunshine thanks to strong winds that blew the rain away. The previous day's weather caused some problems with the route, however. Organisers had to add on distance to route the race around the damaged roads. Instead of 173.7 kilometres, the racers would contest 180.7 kilometres on the day.

The first crash and the first escape of the day happened inside the first 10 kilometres: three riders went down at kilometre eight when Gert Steegmans reportedly crashed into a parked car. The Belgian sprinter apparently losing his helmet in the impact and hitting his head. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation along with Manuel Carsoso (Footon-Servetto), but both escaped serious injury. Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) also abandoned the race after the crash.

While the crash victims were being attended to, seven riders had escaped at kilometre 10: Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step), Edward King (Cervélo TestTeam), Gonzalo Rabuñal and Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia), Thomas de Gendt (Topsport Mercator-Vlaanderen), Bruno Saraiva (CC Loulé Quarteira) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Sean Kelly Team).

The breakaway gained several minutes on the peloton, with De Gendt taking out two intermediate sprints and mountain points, but a quick succession of category 2 and 3 climbs after the feedzone broke the lead group apart, and by the top of the penultimate climb Nelson Oliveira was the sole survivor of the escape, while Frederik Kessiakoff (Garmin-Transitions) left the race as a victim of a crash.

Oliveira was finally brought back by the relentless pace of the Astana team, which looked to set-up its man Alberto Contador for the final ascent to the Alto do Malhão - only 2.7 kilometres long but at an average of 8.9 per cent a perfect launching pad for the world's best climber.

Countering a move from a Quick Step rider, De la Fuente and Contador accelerated away from the peloton on the slopes of the final climb, with RadioShack's Portuguese climber Tiago Machado trying to get on terms.

Contador kept the pressure on, claiming his first win of the season, while Machado rode to a brilliant second place. However, the time gaps to the rest of the peloton are not big enough to call the hunt for Volta ao Algarve general classification off just yet.

Levi Leipheimer followed his teammate across the line to take third place on the stage, while HTC-Columbia's new recruit Tejay Van Garderen came in fourth ahead of his teammate Peter Velits.

Results 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 5:02:55 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:25 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:29 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:31 8 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:33 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 11 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 15 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:43 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 17 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 18 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 19 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:00:51 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 23 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:56 24 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 25 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:01:00 28 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:05 31 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 34 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:11 36 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 38 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 0:01:21 40 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 41 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:26 43 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 44 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 45 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 47 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 48 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 49 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 53 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:01:43 57 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:49 58 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 59 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:55 60 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:01:58 61 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 63 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 64 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:02 65 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:06 66 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 67 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 69 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:20 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 72 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:23 73 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:38 74 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:02:40 75 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:45 77 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:59 78 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 79 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 80 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:02 81 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 82 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:05 83 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:03:09 84 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:15 85 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:03:16 86 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:32 87 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:03:34 89 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:03:59 90 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 91 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 92 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 93 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 94 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 95 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 96 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:04:05 97 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:08 98 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:04:20 99 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:23 101 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 102 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 103 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 104 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:28 105 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:44 106 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:04:57 107 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:27 108 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 109 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 0:06:21 110 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 111 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 112 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:07:35 113 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:10 114 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:09:20 115 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 116 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 117 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:13:25 118 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 119 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:16 120 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:32 121 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:16:40 122 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 123 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 124 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 125 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 127 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 128 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 129 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 130 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 131 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 132 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 133 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 134 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 135 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 136 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 137 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 138 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 139 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 140 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 141 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:49 142 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 143 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 144 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 145 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 146 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:52 147 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:16:54 148 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:24 149 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:46 150 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:19:54 151 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 152 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:27:10 153 Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper 154 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 155 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 156 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 157 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 158 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 159 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Teams 1 Team Radioshack 15:09:51 2 HTC-Columbia 15:10:31 3 Caisse d`Epargne 15:10:56 4 Team Katusha 15:11:03 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 15:11:32 6 Vacansoleil 15:11:37 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 15:11:42 8 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 15:11:55 9 Footon-Servetto 15:12:07 10 Quick Step 15:12:10 11 Francaise Des Jeux 15:12:33 12 CC Loulé-Louletano 15:12:48 13 Cervelo Test Team 15:13:02 14 Rabobank 15:13:14 15 Palmeiras Resort-Prio 15:13:17 16 La-Rota Dos Moveis 15:13:34 17 Barbot-Siper 15:14:15 18 An Post-Sean Kelly 15:15:14 19 Cofidis Credit En Ligne 15:15:51 20 Madeinox-Boavista 15:15:52 21 Astana 15:16:43 22 Xacobeo Galicia 15:17:16 23 Garmin-Transitions 15:17:18

Points 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 20 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 6 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 8 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 4 9 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1

Portela do Barranco, Cat.3 - 121km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Climb 2, Cat.3 - 128.4km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 3 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 1

Climb 3, Cat.3 - 137.4km 1 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 3 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 1

Alto do Malhao, Cat.3 - 173.7km} 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 pts 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 7 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 5 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Sprint 1 Alpendre - 20.6km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 3 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 1

Sprint 2 Geiteira - 96km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 2 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1

General Classification 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 15:20:17 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:28 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:43 7 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:47 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:54 13 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:55 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 0:01:01 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:05 18 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:06 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:10 20 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 22 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 23 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 26 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 28 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:27 29 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 30 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 31 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:36 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 34 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:42 36 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:45 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:53 38 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:01:54 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:57 40 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 41 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 0:01:59 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 45 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 46 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:16 47 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:02:17 48 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:38 49 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:51 50 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:55 51 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:15 52 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:03:26 53 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:03 54 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:04:15 55 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:30 56 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 57 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:40 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:45 59 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:52 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:05:11 61 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:17 62 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:07 63 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:06:42 64 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 65 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:15 66 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:07:17 67 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:18 68 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:07:25 69 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:46 70 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 0:07:58 71 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:05 72 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:08:34 73 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:09:07 74 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:09:30 75 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:10:39 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:10:43 77 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:10:53 78 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:12:21 79 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:17 80 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:33 81 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:13:45 82 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 0:13:58 83 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:03 84 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 85 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:14:14 86 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:16 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:26 88 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 89 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:14:28 90 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:14:34 91 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:14:46 92 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:51 93 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:15:31 94 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:05 95 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:47 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:16:50 97 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 98 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 99 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:53 100 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:16:57 101 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:17:14 102 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:31 103 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 0:17:44 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:56 105 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:12 106 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:19:14 107 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 0:19:16 108 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 109 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:19:17 110 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:20:00 111 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:20:07 112 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:20:35 113 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:20:40 114 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:21:55 115 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:22:18 116 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:22:26 117 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:22:29 118 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:22:44 119 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:23:45 120 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:58 121 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:24:16 122 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:35 123 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:25:06 124 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:25:35 125 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:25:49 126 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:25:55 127 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:13 128 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 129 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:19 130 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:28:21 131 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:29:05 132 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:29:23 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:29:37 134 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:30:09 135 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:30:12 136 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:30:20 137 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:34:52 138 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:35:17 139 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:37:45 140 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:37:47 141 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:56 142 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:37:57 143 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:38:18 144 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:38:49 145 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:39:44 146 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:39:53 147 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 148 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:04 149 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:40:05 150 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 151 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:41:44 152 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:41:48 153 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:41:59 154 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:42:08 155 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:42:45 156 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:42:50 157 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 0:48:42 158 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:50:34 159 Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:53:38

Points Classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 41 pts 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 4 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 20 6 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 20 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 11 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 13 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 10 14 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 15 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 16 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 10 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 19 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 20 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 21 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 22 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 23 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 24 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 4 25 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 3

Mountains Classification 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 7 5 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 6 8 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 6 9 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 5 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 5 11 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 4

Sprints Classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 pts 2 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 3 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 3 5 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 7 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 8 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 2 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 10 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Portuguese Riders Classification 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 4 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 7 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 8 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 9 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 10 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 11 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper