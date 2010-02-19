Contador takes control in Malhão
Astana captain finishes clear of RadioShack's Machado and Leipheimer
Alberto Contador hammered home his first win of the season atop the Alto do Malhão in the Volta ao Algarve today. His Astana team set-up the two-time Tour de France winner perfectly to claim the mountaintop stage ahead of RadioShack's Tiago Machado and Levi Leipheimer.
With the help of Astana's new mountain domestique, David de la Fuente, Contador pulled away from the peloton on the final 2.7 kilometre ascent to secure both the stage win and overall lead in the race. The result meant Contador went one better than the equivalent stage last year where he finished second to Antonio Colom.
"I'm thrilled by the work that was done by the team, both yesterday and today. Everything worked out perfect. I was able to finish the job, but the victory is because of my teammates," said Contador.
While Contador hasn't put huge amounts of time into his rivals, he was happy with the time gaps he got. "At the end we weren't many seconds ahead because the climb was short, but the result is pretty good."
Contador reached the base of the 2.7km climb in the front group, but was a bit far back in about 20th position he said. "De la Fuente looked for me." The pair found each other and exploded off the front, riding solo for 1.5km to go when Contador took off alone.
The only rider who could come close to matching Contador's climbing speed was RadioShack's Tiago Machado, but Contador said he had no thoughts of the supposed rivalry between the teams and was focused only on the battle to win. "I prepare to win, but not over them, all that is clear is that I dedicate this victory to each of Astana's riders".
The win was a small step toward his goal of getting a third Tour de France title. "It begins here, and I am delighted that after seven months without racing I have managed to win today because I did not expect it."
Machado rolled in 11 seconds later, with Leipheimer at 22 seconds - within striking distance for the RadioShack riders to fight for the overall on Sunday's final 17.5 kilometre time trial in Portimão.
"It was our job to be in the front the last kilometers," said Machado. "The first two corners were sharp and the slope was steep. When Contador attacked with his teammate David de la Fuente, we decided to wait for the reactions of other potential overall contenders like Luis León Sánchez or Kim Kirchen. Their reaction did not come, so I counterattacked. The gap between Contador and me remained constantly the same, about ten, fifteen seconds. This means that I may not complain about my condition."
RadioShack team director José Azevedo added, "It's the first race of the season for our riders. We have to be careful and not too audacious. The most important thing is that Tiago proved he has worked hard and that he has a place in this big team. Tiago was nervous before the season. Now we see there was no need for it."
Shrunken peloton faces up to longer stage
Only 167 riders took the start for the third stage after 13 riders abandoned during the miserably cold and rainy second stage. Celio Sousa (Madeinox-Boavista) also leaving before the start of Friday's stage.
The weather improved considerably over the previous day: clouds gave way to bright sunshine thanks to strong winds that blew the rain away. The previous day's weather caused some problems with the route, however. Organisers had to add on distance to route the race around the damaged roads. Instead of 173.7 kilometres, the racers would contest 180.7 kilometres on the day.
The first crash and the first escape of the day happened inside the first 10 kilometres: three riders went down at kilometre eight when Gert Steegmans reportedly crashed into a parked car. The Belgian sprinter apparently losing his helmet in the impact and hitting his head. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation along with Manuel Carsoso (Footon-Servetto), but both escaped serious injury. Sandy Casar (Française des Jeux) also abandoned the race after the crash.
While the crash victims were being attended to, seven riders had escaped at kilometre 10: Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step), Edward King (Cervélo TestTeam), Gonzalo Rabuñal and Nelson Oliveira (Xacobeo Galicia), Thomas de Gendt (Topsport Mercator-Vlaanderen), Bruno Saraiva (CC Loulé Quarteira) and Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post Sean Kelly Team).
The breakaway gained several minutes on the peloton, with De Gendt taking out two intermediate sprints and mountain points, but a quick succession of category 2 and 3 climbs after the feedzone broke the lead group apart, and by the top of the penultimate climb Nelson Oliveira was the sole survivor of the escape, while Frederik Kessiakoff (Garmin-Transitions) left the race as a victim of a crash.
Oliveira was finally brought back by the relentless pace of the Astana team, which looked to set-up its man Alberto Contador for the final ascent to the Alto do Malhão - only 2.7 kilometres long but at an average of 8.9 per cent a perfect launching pad for the world's best climber.
Countering a move from a Quick Step rider, De la Fuente and Contador accelerated away from the peloton on the slopes of the final climb, with RadioShack's Portuguese climber Tiago Machado trying to get on terms.
Contador kept the pressure on, claiming his first win of the season, while Machado rode to a brilliant second place. However, the time gaps to the rest of the peloton are not big enough to call the hunt for Volta ao Algarve general classification off just yet.
Levi Leipheimer followed his teammate across the line to take third place on the stage, while HTC-Columbia's new recruit Tejay Van Garderen came in fourth ahead of his teammate Peter Velits.
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|5:02:55
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:11
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:25
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:29
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:33
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|15
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:43
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|17
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|19
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:00:51
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|23
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:56
|24
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|25
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:01:00
|28
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:05
|31
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|34
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:11
|36
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|38
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|0:01:21
|40
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|42
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:26
|43
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|44
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|45
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|47
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|48
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|49
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|53
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:01:43
|57
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:49
|58
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:55
|60
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:01:58
|61
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|64
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:02
|65
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:06
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|67
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|69
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:20
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|72
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:23
|73
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:38
|74
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:02:40
|75
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:45
|77
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:02:59
|78
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|79
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:02
|81
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|82
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:05
|83
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:03:09
|84
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|85
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:03:16
|86
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:32
|87
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:03:34
|89
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:03:59
|90
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|91
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|92
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|93
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|94
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|95
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|96
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:04:05
|97
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:08
|98
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:04:20
|99
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:23
|101
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|102
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|103
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|104
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:28
|105
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:44
|106
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:04:57
|107
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:27
|108
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|109
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|0:06:21
|110
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|111
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|112
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:07:35
|113
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:10
|114
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:09:20
|115
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|116
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|117
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:13:25
|118
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|119
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:16
|120
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|121
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:16:40
|122
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|123
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|124
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|125
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|127
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|128
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|129
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|130
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|131
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|132
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|133
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|134
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|135
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|136
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|137
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|138
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|139
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|140
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|141
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:49
|142
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|143
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|144
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|145
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|146
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|147
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:16:54
|148
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:24
|149
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:46
|150
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:19:54
|151
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|152
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:27:10
|153
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|154
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|155
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|156
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|157
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|158
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|159
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|Team Radioshack
|15:09:51
|2
|HTC-Columbia
|15:10:31
|3
|Caisse d`Epargne
|15:10:56
|4
|Team Katusha
|15:11:03
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:11:32
|6
|Vacansoleil
|15:11:37
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15:11:42
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|15:11:55
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|15:12:07
|10
|Quick Step
|15:12:10
|11
|Francaise Des Jeux
|15:12:33
|12
|CC Loulé-Louletano
|15:12:48
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|15:13:02
|14
|Rabobank
|15:13:14
|15
|Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|15:13:17
|16
|La-Rota Dos Moveis
|15:13:34
|17
|Barbot-Siper
|15:14:15
|18
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|15:15:14
|19
|Cofidis Credit En Ligne
|15:15:51
|20
|Madeinox-Boavista
|15:15:52
|21
|Astana
|15:16:43
|22
|Xacobeo Galicia
|15:17:16
|23
|Garmin-Transitions
|15:17:18
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|25
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|6
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|3
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|3
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|pts
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|2
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|15:20:17
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:28
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:43
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:54
|13
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:55
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|0:01:01
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:05
|18
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:06
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|20
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|22
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|23
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|26
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|28
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:27
|29
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|30
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|31
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:36
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|34
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:42
|36
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:45
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:53
|38
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:01:54
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:57
|40
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|41
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|0:01:59
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|45
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|46
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:16
|47
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:02:17
|48
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:38
|49
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|50
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:55
|51
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:15
|52
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:03:26
|53
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:03
|54
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:04:15
|55
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:30
|56
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|57
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:40
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:45
|59
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:52
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:05:11
|61
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:17
|62
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:07
|63
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:06:42
|64
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|65
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:15
|66
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:07:17
|67
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:18
|68
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:07:25
|69
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:46
|70
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|0:07:58
|71
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:05
|72
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:08:34
|73
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:09:07
|74
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:09:30
|75
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:10:39
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:10:43
|77
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:10:53
|78
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:12:21
|79
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|80
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:33
|81
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:13:45
|82
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|0:13:58
|83
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:03
|84
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|85
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:14:14
|86
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:16
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|88
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|89
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:14:28
|90
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:14:34
|91
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:14:46
|92
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|93
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:15:31
|94
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:05
|95
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:47
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:16:50
|97
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|98
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|99
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:53
|100
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:16:57
|101
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:17:14
|102
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:31
|103
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|0:17:44
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:56
|105
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:12
|106
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:19:14
|107
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|0:19:16
|108
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|109
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:19:17
|110
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:20:00
|111
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:20:07
|112
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:20:35
|113
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:20:40
|114
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:21:55
|115
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:22:18
|116
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:22:26
|117
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:22:29
|118
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:22:44
|119
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:23:45
|120
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:58
|121
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:24:16
|122
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:35
|123
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:25:06
|124
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:25:35
|125
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:25:49
|126
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:25:55
|127
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:13
|128
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|129
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:19
|130
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:28:21
|131
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:29:05
|132
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:29:23
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:29:37
|134
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:30:09
|135
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:30:12
|136
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:30:20
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:34:52
|138
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:35:17
|139
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:37:45
|140
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:37:47
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:56
|142
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:57
|143
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:38:18
|144
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:38:49
|145
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:39:44
|146
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:39:53
|147
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|148
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:04
|149
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:40:05
|150
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:41:44
|152
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:41:48
|153
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:41:59
|154
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:42:08
|155
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:42:45
|156
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:42:50
|157
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|0:48:42
|158
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:50:34
|159
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:53:38
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|pts
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|25
|4
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|6
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|11
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|16
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|19
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|20
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|21
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|22
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|23
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|25
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|3
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|5
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|8
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|6
|9
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|5
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|11
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|pts
|2
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|3
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|3
|5
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|7
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|8
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|2
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|10
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|8
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|9
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|10
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|11
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|1
|Team Radioshack
|46:02:27
|2
|Team Htc - Columbia
|46:03:01
|3
|Caisse D`Epargne
|46:03:32
|4
|Team Katusha
|46:03:37
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46:04:06
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46:04:40
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|46:04:43
|8
|Quick Step
|46:04:46
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|46:04:52
|10
|Rabobank
|46:05:50
|11
|CC Loulé- Louletano
|46:07:45
|12
|Astana
|46:10:53
|13
|Cofidis Credit En Ligne
|46:13:53
|14
|Vacansoleil
|46:15:45
|15
|Barbot-Siper
|46:16:56
|16
|Francaise Des Jeux
|46:17:24
|17
|Cervelo Test Team
|46:19:19
|18
|Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|46:20:11
|19
|Xacobeo Galicia
|46:20:47
|20
|Madeinox-Boavista
|46:22:26
|21
|Garmin -Transitions
|46:23:07
|22
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|46:30:38
|23
|La- Rota Dos Moveis
|46:31:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy